A 20-year-old Afghan migrant has been placed in pre-trial detention following the rape and death of an 80-year-old woman in Niort earlier this summer.

The crime occurred during the night of Saturday, July 5, to Sunday, July 6, 2025. The investigation was immediately assigned to the Organized and Specialized Crime Division of Poitiers.

On Friday, September 26, the Poitiers prosecutor’s office confirmed the suspect’s arrest. Prosecutor Rachel Bray told La Nouvelle République that the man, born in 2005, was charged last week with “rape resulting in death without intent to kill” after being taken into custody under a judicial investigation order.

The suspect, an Afghan national, is accused of attacking the elderly woman at her home. At the prosecution’s request, he has been remanded in custody. “The Poitiers judicial court has jurisdiction under the criminal division,” Bray added.

A Pattern of Similar Crimes

This case recalls at least two other violent attacks on elderly women in Deux-Sèvres in recent years.

In September 2019, a 20-year-old man, Walid Jhihire. raped an 83-year-old woman in downtown Niort. He was sentenced in 2022 to 18 years in prison, along with seven years of socio-judicial monitoring.

In the summer of 2020, a 21-year-old man, Youssouf Bacar, sexually assaulted and killed another elderly woman in Bressuire. He received a 30-year prison sentence, including a 20-year security period and 10 years of socio-judicial monitoring.

The investigation into the July 2025 case remains ongoing under the authority of the Poitiers Organized and Specialized Crime Division.

This latest atrocity is not an isolated crime — it is the direct result of reckless open-border policies that have flooded France and Europe with men from countries and cultures where violence against “unbelievers” is normalized, even sanctified.

How many elderly women must be raped and killed before leaders admit the obvious? The threat is not random — it is imported. Yet no matter how many innocents die, our governments continue to throw open the gates, welcoming in those raised under doctrines that command hatred and death for non-Muslims.

France is not being protected — it is being sacrificed. And unless this suicidal policy ends, more lives will be brutally destroyed under the banner of “tolerance.”