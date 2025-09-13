France: Disabled Iraqi Christian Ashur Sarnaya, Who Fled Islamic Persecution, Slaughtered with Machete During TikTok Livestream (Video Warning)
Both Ashur Sarnaya in France and Salwan Momika in Sweden were Iraqi Assyrian Christians, persecuted for their criticism of Islam, and silenced violently even in Europe.
LYON, France — The Christian community and advocates of religious freedom worldwide have been shaken by the brutal killing of Ashur Sarnaya, a 45-year-old Chaldean–Syriac–Assyrian Christian with special needs, who was attacked during a live broadcast on social media in front of his home in Lyon on Wednesday evening, 10 September 2025.