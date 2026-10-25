France Opened Its Doors. Now Its Conquerors Are Mocking Them, America, Listen Up!
Watch these men beat their chests under the Eiffel Tower, France’s greatest symbol of civilization reduced to a stage for Islamic dominance. This is not culture. This is conquest made visible.
France Invited the Foot Soldiers, America Imported the Commanders—The 2026 Midterms Are the Last Window
France Opened Its Doors. Now Its Conquerors Are Mocking Them, America, Listen Up!
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