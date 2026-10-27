Macron stood before the cameras and called an attack on people of immigrant background the “first time” anyone in France had been killed in a planned terrorist act for their skin color or religion – thereby memory-holing twenty years of Islamic murders of Jews, Christians, and free-speech advocates.

By Vlad Tepes

On October 23, 2026, a man opened fire in Trappes, a suburb west of Paris. He killed one person and wounded five. French authorities identified the shooter as Kevin T., a Frenchman who, according to early reports in legacy media, had wanted to target people perceived as immigrants. Le Monde reported that the suspect was suspected of wanting to attack people “issus de l’immigration,” a phrase that in French political language means people of immigrant background, which in practice means people who look Arab or African or Muslim.

President Emmanuel Macron went to Trappes that evening and stood before the cameras and said this:

“What happened today, I say it is a turning point, because it is the first time that there is a planned terrorist act to kill our compatriots, our children, because of their skin color or the religion that we give them.”

He called it “a terrorist attack, racist.” He thanked the internal security forces, the magistrates, and the National Anti-Terrorist Parquet, France’s specialized anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office, for immediately mobilizing. He said, “This has no place in the Republic.”

“The first time.”

Let that settle. The President of the French Republic, a country that has endured two decades of Islamic terrorism on its soil, stood on camera and told the nation that this was the first time anyone had been killed in a planned terrorist attack based on skin color or religion.

For that sentence to be true, the following would have to not exist.

Ilan Halimi, 23, was kidnapped in Paris in January 2006 by a group calling itself the Gang of Barbarians. His kidnappers targeted him because he was Jewish. They believed all Jews are rich. They tortured him for three weeks. They burned over 80% of his body. They dumped him by a roadside. He died on the way to the hospital. His murder was prosecuted with the aggravating circumstance of antisemitism. The case is documented in French court records.

Rabbi Yonatan Sandler, 30, his sons Arié, 5, and Gabriel, 3, and Myriam Monsonego, 8, were shot at point-blank range by Mohamed Merah outside the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse on March 19, 2012. Merah, a French Muslim of Algerian descent who had trained with al-Qaeda in Pakistan, said he carried out the attack because “the Jews in the school should die as revenge for the Israel-Palestine conflict.” He chased Myriam into the courtyard, caught her by the hair, and shot her in the temple. A 17-year-old boy was also gravely injured. The attack is among the most thoroughly documented acts of Islamic terrorism in French history.

Philippe Braham, Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, and François-Michel Saada, shot dead by Amedy Coulibaly inside the Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket in Paris on January 9, 2015. Coulibaly, a Muslim who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, told his hostages he was targeting Jews. He coordinated the attack with the Kouachi brothers, who that morning had massacred 12 people at the offices of Charlie Hebdo for publishing cartoons of Muhammad. The siege ended with French security forces storming the building.

Sarah Halimi, 65, was beaten in her Paris apartment on April 4, 2017, by her neighbor Kobili Traoré, a Muslim of Malian origin. Traoré recited Quranic verses and shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he beat her. Then he threw her from her third-floor balcony to her death. He said he had targeted her because she was Jewish. France’s highest court ruled Traoré unfit for trial because he was under the influence of cannabis at the time. (A drug not known to cause violent behavior) The ruling provoked mass protests across France. Jews marched in the streets demanding to know whether a Jewish life counted under French law.

Father Jacques Hamel, 85, an auxiliary priest, had his throat slit at the altar of his church in Saint-Étienne-du-Rouvray on July 26, 2016, by two Muslim men who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. They stormed the church during Mass. They took hostages. They killed the priest. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State and targeted a Catholic priest inside a Christian church for the crime of being a Catholic priest inside a Christian church.

Mireille Knoll, 85, a Holocaust survivor who had narrowly escaped the Nazi round-up of Parisian Jews during the Second World War. On March 23, 2018, her neighbor Yacine Mihoub, a Muslim of Algerian origin, and an accomplice stabbed her 11 times and partially burned her body in her Paris apartment. Mihoub reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. Her murder was the 11th killing of a French Jew in an antisemitic attack since Ilan Halimi.

Samuel Paty, 47, a French school teacher, was beheaded on the street on October 16, 2020, by Abdoullah Anzorov, a Muslim of Chechen origin. Paty had shown cartoons of Muhammad from Charlie Hebdo to his students during a class on freedom of speech. Anzorov posted a photo of the severed head on social media and claimed responsibility in a video citing the insult to Muhammad. His murder was a planned terrorist act targeting a French citizen for the religion he was accused of insulting. He was killed for the crime of teaching free speech in a secular republic.

Vincent Loquès, 44, Nadine Devrinck, and Laura Pellerin were stabbed to death inside the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice on October 29, 2020, by Brahim Aoussaoui, a Tunisian Muslim immigrant who shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he killed them. The attack targeted Christians inside a church for the crime of being Christians inside a church.

130 people were massacred across Paris on November 13, 2015, by Islamic State operatives at the Bataclan concert hall, at cafés and restaurants in the 10th and 11th arrondissements, and near the Stade de France. The attacks were the deadliest in France since the Second World War. The Islamic State said it was targeting France and its values.

86 people were killed on July 14, 2016, when Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a Tunisian Muslim, drove a 19-tonne cargo truck at speed into crowds celebrating Bastille Day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State. The victims were French civilians targeted for celebrating a French national holiday.

Every one of these was a planned terrorist act in which the victims were chosen because of their religion, their perceived religion, or their membership in a category that the attacker defined in religious or civilizational terms. Every one happened on French soil. Every one was documented, prosecuted, reported, and memorialized. Every one predates October 23, 2026.

After the Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Cacher attacks in January 2015, President Hollande deployed 10,000 troops across France, with roughly 4,700 soldiers assigned to guard 717 Jewish schools. Armed soldiers were stationed round-the-clock outside synagogues and Jewish institutions across the country. Operation Sentinelle has been ongoing since then, and France has repeatedly increased security at Jewish sites, including as recently as April 2024 when Interior Minister Darmanin ordered increased protection at synagogues and Jewish schools after Iran’s attack on Israel.

For Macron’s sentence to be true, all of them would have to not have happened.

The Memory Hole

The attacks listed are the events a head of state carries in his brief every morning, which his security services feed him, and that shape his nation’s foreign policy, his domestic surveillance regime, and his military deployments. France has been under a continuous state of emergency since 2015. Operation Sentinelle has put armed soldiers on the streets of every major French city for over a decade. The president does not forget why.

Macron did something more precise than forget. He constructed a past that serves a present political need. He needed the language of “first time” and “turning point” to justify a new legal response. A classic example of using a crisis to give the state more power.

So the past was blanked. On camera. To the nation.

This is what Orwell called “The memory hole” in 1984. Orwell understood that totalitarianism controls the past because the past is what gives the present legitimacy. If this is the “first time,” then everything that came before is irrelevant. The history of Islamic terrorism in France, the history of antisemitic murder, the history of priests slaughtered at the altar, the history of teachers decapitated for free speech in order to protect Islam and leftism while throwing all their victims under the bus.

The French political class recognized the lie immediately because it was too big to go unnoticed. Jordan Bardella, president of the Rassemblement National, said on X: “Contrary to what you declare, this is not ‘the first time’ that French people have been targeted and killed in a planned terrorist operation ‘because of their skin color or their religion.’” Jérôme Guedj of the Socialist Party called the declaration “factually false, therefore politically problematic,” and noted that identity-based assignment had already served as a lever for terrorism. François-Xavier Bellamy of Les Républicains cited the 1982 rue des Rosiers attack, Charlie Hebdo, and the murder of Samuel Paty, people “killed for what they did not believe in.” Sarah Knafo of Reconquête! delivered the sharpest cut: “A president chooses his dead. He forgets the Catholics, like Father Hamel, killed because Catholic. He forgets the Jews, like the Sandler children, killed because Jewish. He forgets the Whites, like Thomas, killed because White.”

Yonathan Arfi, president of the CRIF, the umbrella organization of French Jewish institutions, said: “It is precisely because this unity is sacred that a declaration by the President of the Republic requires a correction. It is unfortunately not ‘the first time.’”

By the evening, the Elysée had walked the statement back. Macron posted on X that the country had known attacks “which struck Christians because they were Christians and Jews because they were Jews.” He said “no pain must be hierarchized.”

The original statement would have stood if the backlash had been quieter. The correction came because Knafo and Arfi and Bardella and Guedj refused to let the memory holing of the history of Islamic jihad in France stand. The Party never admits error. It adjusts the narrative and pretends the previous version never existed. By morning, “the first time” was gone, replaced by “of course there have been others,” and the replacement was presented as though it were the original meaning. So Macron memory-holed the attempt at memory-holing. Perhaps a new level of dishonesty.

The Hierarchy

A state that governs by rule of law treats all persons as equal before it. Their suffering has equal weight. Their deaths have equal standing. A Jew killed in a kosher supermarket and a Muslim killed outside a mosque are the same before the law: murdered citizens, equal victims, equally deserving of the state’s attention and the law’s protection. That is what equality before the law means. It is what the phrase “one and indivisible Republic,” which Macron himself invoked in Trappes, was supposed to guarantee.

Macron’s statement abolished that equality. It established a hierarchy with state narratives on mass immigration and with Islam at the top.

Only one category of victim triggers the full machinery of the state: the presidential visit, the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office, the national declaration, the new legislation. And that is migrants and Muslims.

This is Sharia logic, reproduced through the state’s mechanisms. Sharia creates legal categories of persons. Muslims have one legal status. Dhimmis, the non-Muslim subjects of an Islamic state, have another. Their testimony is worth less in court. Their blood is cheaper. Their suffering is legally less significant. The state does not need to formally adopt Sharia to reproduce its arrangement. It needs only to decide that some lives are “more equal than others”, as Orwell points out in Animal Farm.

France has not adopted Sharia formally. France has adopted the arrangement Sharia produces: a hierarchy of persons in which one class of victim has superior status, and the other is absorbed into routine. The state has acted as though the suffering of Muslims is the only suffering that requires new law, and as though the suffering of Jews, Christians, and secular citizens is the cost of doing business in a republic that is in the process of deracinating itself to create a communist-Islamic polity. Failing to recognize this means not just the end of French culture and law, but the destruction of even the records that it ever existed. Just like Macron’s rewrite of his own history.

The Same Structure, Different Vocabulary

Canada does the same thing with different words. Motion 103, the “Islamophobia” motion passed by the Canadian House of Commons, designated criticism of Islam as the specific category of religious grievance requiring parliamentary condemnation. No similar motion was passed for antisemitism, despite the fact that antisemitic incidents in Canada have consistently outnumbered anti-Muslim incidents by every available metric. The Online Harms Act and its surrounding regulatory architecture treat speech that targets Muslims as the privileged category of harm, while prosecutions of people who describe Islamic attacks accurately proceed under hate-speech laws designed to protect the very community whose coreligionists are committing the violence.

The mechanism is the same in both jurisdictions. The state designates one category of religious grievance as the one that triggers motions, laws, and presidential statements. The victims of Islamic violence are told their suffering is a separate matter, a law-enforcement issue, a public-security concern, anything besides a structural crisis requiring the remaking of the law. The victims of violence perceived as targeting Muslims are given the language of unprecedented crisis, the presidential visit, the new legislation, the turning point.

The Trajectory

We are watching one political order replace another. The order being replaced is the one the French Republic was founded on: equality before the law, truth as an absolute defense, the citizen as the irreducible unit of political life. The order replacing it has different foundations. It is built on invented history, in which the past is what the state says it is, and the past that complicates the narrative has disappeared. It is built on hierarchized persons, in which one category of victim has legal and political standing, and the others do not. It is built on the principle that the state decides whose suffering matters, whose death is a precedent, and which killings affect policy and law. And the new state looks a great deal like a hybrid of Orwellian, described communism, and sharia, which Western nations have imported millions of Muslims to enact that transformation.

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