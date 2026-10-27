RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unknown's avatar
Unknown
7h

That sucks. The Sub Saharan ignorants destroying a beautiful culture because they like where they came from are subhuman.. Hang Macron!

Reply
Share
dave's avatar
dave
7h

Fuckin rat fuck

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture