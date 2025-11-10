A shocking French TV investigation has exposed yet another national scandal:

underage girls placed in state-run child protection homes (ASE) are being systematically targeted, groomed, and prostituted by criminal networks—while the authorities look the other way.

The M6 report shows what officials refuse to say plainly: the very institutions meant to protect the most vulnerable girls in France have become hunting grounds for pimps. Minors, some barely into their teens, are recruited directly from ASE foyers, (France’s Aide Sociale à l’Enfance (ASE) — the Child Social Aid service’ care facilities) lured or pressured into “relationships,” then pushed into hotel rooms, apartments, and streets to be sold to men.

These are not isolated incidents. They are part of a clear and documented pattern:

vulnerable French girls, often already broken by family collapse and bureaucracy, are left unprotected in open facilities, easy prey for older, organized men of unstated origin by the French news service, who know exactly where to find them and how little resistance they will meet.

The pattern is grimly familiar.

For years, British authorities were warned about documented Muslim and mostly Pakistani child-sex-slave gangs in many British cities, targeting underage English girls in places like Rotherham, Telford, and Rochdale. Officials, often Muslim ones, silenced whistleblowers, police, often Muslim ones, buried reports, and social workers looked away—paralyzed by fear of being called “racist” or “Islamophobic.” The result: thousands of abused girls and an entrenched network of predators who understood that the state would not defend its own children.

France is now replaying the same script.

Girls in ASE care are frequently reported missing, returning with money, phones, and trauma no one seriously investigates. Staff are overrun, intimidated, or ideologically numbed. Prosecutors and politicians deliver ritual soundbites while networks grow bolder, operating almost openly around state homes and transport hubs.

Let’s be clear about what this is:

This is organized sexual exploitation of minors. This is political and institutional cowardice. And this is what happens when a state chooses its own moral self-image over the safety of its daughters.

Whether in Britain or France, the mechanism is the same:

Identify unprotected native girls.

Break them, use them, trade them.

Count on authorities to prioritize “sensitivity” and PR over truth.

RAIR Foundation stands with the victims—French, British, European—whose lives have been destroyed because those in power refused to confront the men and networks responsible. No amount of bureaucratic language can hide the reality: if the state cannot protect its own children from predatory gangs, it has forfeited its claim to moral authority.

To be clear, while it is solidly established that the Child-sex-slavery operation in Great Britain is virtually entirely an Islamic operation, and mainly Pakistani in some areas, the M6 News service gave no indication of who is trafficking these children. However, the pattern from England suggests that it may be the same suspects.

The M6 investigation should be the start of a reckoning. If France does not act—really act—these foyers will remain supply depots for child prostitution in the heart of the Republic.

