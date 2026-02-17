France’s National Assembly has taken another step toward a quiet but radical political transformation: the shift from citizenship to residency as the basis for democratic power.

On February 4, the Assembly’s commission des lois adopted (in second reading) a constitutional proposal backed by the Ecologists to grant non-EU foreign residents (anyone in the world who has any legal status in France, including ‘refugee’) the right to vote and stand as candidates in municipal elections. The text is slated for debate in the full chamber on February 12.

Supporters pitch the change as simple “fairness”: EU nationals already vote municipally in France under the Maastricht-era framework, so why not extend it to all legal residents? But that argument disguises what is actually at stake. The question is not whether foreign residents pay taxes, work, or participate in daily life. The question is whether the right to govern France should remain tied to membership in the French political nation — or be detached from it.

A constitutional principle under pressure

For centuries, France has treated the vote as an expression of political belonging, not merely physical presence. That is why the current system makes a sharp distinction: the right to decide France’s course flows from nationality, and only in the special case of EU citizenship is that principle partially relaxed — as part of a reciprocal political project.

Extending that principle to all non-EU foreign nationals is not a technical tweak. It is a constitutional and civilizational pivot: France would redefine “the people” from a historical nation to a population of residents.

And once the vote is severed from citizenship, the logic tends to expand. Today, it is municipal elections; tomorrow, it becomes regional, then national, then the entire premise of assimilation itself becomes optional. A society that no longer requires newcomers to join the culture before wielding political power is a society that is quietly declaring the culture nonessential.

Municipal power is not “small” power

Municipal government in France is not symbolic. Local councils shape daily life: policing priorities, public space, school culture and civic programming, permits (such as the Islamic call to prayer from minarets in Mosques), planning, local contracting, and the politics of legitimacy itself.

Even under the bill’s reported limits — LCP notes that non-EU foreign residents would not be eligible to become mayor or deputy mayor under the proposal as presented — the core problem remains: political authority becomes available without political membership.

The defenders of the measure speak as though the only moral criterion is “inclusion.” But a polity is not merely a service provider. It is a living historical project — language, law, memory, symbols, obligations, and loyalties — carried forward by a people who inherit it and are accountable to it.

The deeper issue: dissolution by administrative steps

This is how dissolution happens in modern Western states: not by dramatic declarations, but by administrative steps that rewire sovereignty while the public is told it is merely “modernization.”

France is already experiencing strain over identity, integration, security, and social cohesion. Against that background, the proposal to hand municipal political power to non-citizens is not a neutral act. It is a decision to treat France less as a nation and more as an economic zone — a place where residency becomes the functional equivalent of belonging.

And if this is truly a constitutional change, then it should be treated as one — with democratic seriousness, not moral slogans. LCP notes that, to enter into force, such a constitutional change would still require formal approval, including a referendum step. If France’s leaders want to redefine what “the people” means, they should be forced to say so plainly — and to defend it openly before the nation.

Because once citizenship is no longer the gate to political power, the nation is no longer a nation in the classical sense. It becomes a territory with an administration and a culture that exists only until it is outvoted.

