Muslim communist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is getting ready to kill the elite NYPD Strategic Response Group (SRG) to placate his DSA comrades. A civilian group will be called in instead, with the NYPD waiting in the wings. It’s an open invitation to terrorists and violent leftists to take over the streets of the Big Apple. No one is coming to protect the citizens of New York City. They’re on their own.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Muslim communist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is keeping a promise to his comrades in the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and is preparing to disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group (SRG), which handles counterterrorism and riot responses.

In 25 years, NYC has come full circle from the largest terrorist attack on American soil that took almost 3,000 lives to handing counterterrorism over to a civilian unit. Muslim terrorists slaughtered Americans in the Twin Towers in NYC on that dark day, and now our largest city has a Muslim Twelver as its mayor. Mamdani’s stunt is utterly predictable and will end bloodily.

(Video Credit: CBS New York)

Disbanding the SRG

Politico is reporting that Mamdani will keep a key 2025 campaign pledge by disbanding the unit, which will mollify the communists and Islamic supremacists. It will also make New Yorkers sitting ducks for terrorists and anarchists. Jews will be at even more risk as this is put in place, and citizens in general will fear for their lives more than ever in the Big Apple. It’s sheer insanity. Today is a wonderful day to get the hell out of NYC.

From Politico:

Mamdani’s plan is expected to involve nixing the SRG and potentially replacing it with a new civilian unit that would take the lead on responding to protests, said one of the people who spoke to POLITICO and, like others, was granted anonymity to discuss the announcement. Under the plan — which had not been finalized as of Thursday morning — the new civilian unit would be supported by NYPD officers, who would assemble nearby and could step in to conduct arrests if needed, said the person, noting that the civilian entity’s main goal would be de-escalation. The person said City Hall has been considering placing the civilian protest unit under the umbrella of Mamdani’s signature Office of Community Safety, which he launched earlier this year. A City Hall spokesperson did not respond to specific questions about the plan but noted more generally that Mamdani has planned to make good on his campaign pledge since becoming mayor. “As the Mayor has said, our administration will disband the Strategic Response Group and separate protest response from counterterrorism,” spokesperson Dora Pekec said in a statement. “We will have more to share soon.”

Targeting the NYPD

There’s no way that the NYPD brass can be happy about this. It puts citizens and cops at risk. And when it hits the fan, Mamdani and his comrades will blame the police despite tying their hands. It’s a green light to Antifa and to Islamic foot soldiers to get their violence on. Violent protests will explode in New York City’s streets.

The New York City Police Benevolent Association clapped back over the decision in a post on its Facebook page.

“Mayor Mamdani has spent years scoring political points by singling out and demonizing one particular group of police officers,” PBA President Patrick Hendry said in the post.

“If he’s now planning to replace them with civilians, he should be honest: SRG’s dual role was never the real issue. He and his radical allies just don’t want the NYPD involved in policing demonstrations at all,” he said.

“Ever since we fought the city’s dangerous federal lawsuit settlement, we have warned that forcing cops to sit on the sidelines until a demonstration has already turned violent puts both police officers and the public at greater risk. No matter what changes he makes, the mayor can’t be foolish enough to believe they will satisfy his base,” Hendry wrote.

“’Disband SRG’ was always code for ‘Disband the whole NYPD,’ and they won’t stop until they achieve that goal,” he charged.

Mamdani and his supporters have derided the SRG from the beginning, claiming it is too reliant on physical force and that its protest response functions must be decoupled from its counterterrorism duties. Hizzoner asserts that disproportionately high rates of misconduct claims against SRG members are behind the move. But any excuse would do. He’s defanging the NYPD so Sharia can spread.

“The SRG were created a little more than a decade ago with an intention first of dealing with threats, terroristic threats to the city,” Mamdani said during a September press conference. “And what it has eventually become is both dealing with counterterrorism and responses to exercising First Amendment rights. I do not believe that those purposes need to be dual purposes. I believe that we should have a focus on counterterrorism that is separate from our response to the use of First Amendment.”

Except the Muslim and communist definition of First Amendment rights includes terrorism.

According to the NYPD’s own description, the SRG is trained to respond to civil disturbances, major events, shootings, bank robberies, and other emergencies, as well as its counterterrorism role. Its responsibilities go way beyond crowd control.

Mamdani may or may not accomplish this catastrophic move through an executive order.

Bowing to DSA Pressure

City Council member Chi Ossé, a fellow Democratic Socialist, reintroduced legislation he had been pushing in various forms since 2022 that would limit the unit’s involvement in protests and, in the latest iteration of his bill, would force the mayor’s hand in getting rid of it. Mamdani is bowing to that pressure.

DSA is still unhappy with Mamdani. They want Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch’s head on a pike. He’s given her a wide berth to operate the NYPD as she sees fit, but that is about to end. The NYPD’s responses to protests, including how and when it deploys the SRG, are also governed by a court settlement that stemmed from the unit’s response to protests following the murder of George Floyd and the killing of Breonna Taylor in 2020.

Mamdani’s disbandment of the SRG only makes sense if he wants anarchy and chaos in the streets, à la Cloward and Piven, which he does. It’s the Islamic and communist way, and the violence that will ensue will be used as an excuse to control the masses. He’ll employ Sharia without calling it that.

Cities are burning in Europe. Muslim rape gangs are prowling Britain and other countries. The Black Lives Matter protests are still fresh in Americans’ memories, and Antifa has never been contained. The Iranians are threatening to wash the world in blood, and the Russians and Chinese are hacking into infrastructure and drooling over world domination.

In response to the world being on fire thanks to Islam and communism, Mamdani has decided this is a great time to neuter the NYPD. He’s also packed the police force with Muslims, steadily replacing officers with Islamic foot soldiers.

From 9/11 to anarchy… what could possibly go wrong? When it does go wrong – and it will – no one will be coming to help the citizens of New York City. Their hour is at hand.

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