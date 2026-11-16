RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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TriciaandHerDog's avatar
TriciaandHerDog
1h

Message to New Yorkers: You voted for this. Don’t come here. Enjoy your newfound anarchy.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
12m

I have no problem with somebody talking to protest organizers before a march. That’s common sense. My problem is with dismantling a trained unit before New Yorkers can see whether its replacements can do the job. Commie Mamdani and Soccer Mom Tisch should tell us how many trained officers will be on duty, who can call them in, and how fast they’re expected to get there. Then publish the response times after major incidents. Protect the right to march. Protect the people who live and work along the route. Nobody calling 911 cares what the new division is called. They care who shows up and how fast.

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