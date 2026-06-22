Agha Saeed, hailed by CAIR as the “Father of American Muslim Politics,” was pivotal in building the Red/Green Axis in America. From Jesse Jackson to Sami Al-Arian and “The Project,” discover how he weaponized Muslim bloc voting, shielded terrorists, and advanced political Islam’s infiltration of U.S. politics.

By Renee Nal

Agha Saeed, the man the Hamas-linked Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) hailed as the “Father of American Muslim Politics,” was a calculated architect of political Islam’s infiltration into United States electoral politics.

He was pivotal in forging the very model of the Red/Green Axis: the toxic alliance between radical leftists (Red) and political Islam (Green) that seeks to undermine Western civilization from within. This alliance was forged early in Saeed’s career, rooted in a blend of South Asian Marxism and American electoral politics.

Saeed’s strategy closely followed the Muslim Brotherhood’s secret 1982 blueprint known as “The Project,” a long-term operational manual for civilizational jihad.

Agha Saeed’s Marxist Beginnings

Agha Saeed’s political formation began well before his arrival in America. According to a 2021 obituary in The Friday Times by CAIR Activist Ras H. Siddiqui (No relation to Aafia Siddiqui “Lady al-Qaeda”), who had known Saeed for nearly 40 years, Saeed was part of “the once idealistic Pakistani Left of the late 1960s,” maintaining a relationship with Abid Hassan Minto, a founder of Pakistan’s Marxist Awami Workers Party (AWP), and personally hosting him, as well as British Marxist writer Tariq Ali in the San Francisco Bay Area.

It wasn’t until 1984 – working on Jesse Jackson’s U.S. presidential campaign — that Saeed had his first direct involvement in American politics, an experience that, by his own account, led to an invitation to visit Palestine and ultimately inspired his founding of the American Muslim Alliance in 1994.

Saeed’s Radical Mentor: Jesse Jackson and the Communist Left

Agha Saeed learned about America’s political infrastructure working on the late Jesse Jackson’s 1984 presidential campaign. Jackson, founder and president of the RainbowPUSH Coalition, built a lifelong career as a hard left operative with deep communist ties. His principal advisor for over twenty years was Jack O’Dell, a top Communist Party USA organizer and Soviet front operative who had served as head of CPUSA efforts in the South.

Jackson surrounded himself with pro-China Maoist radicals from the Communist Workers Party, the League of Revolutionary Struggle, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and the Line of March. CPUSA and Democratic Socialists of America also helped with Jackson’s presidential campaign. Jackson met with Mikhail Gorbachev, praised Fidel Castro during tours of Cuba and Nicaragua funded by those regimes, and openly supported the Palestine Liberation Organization and Yasser Arafat. Jackson forged alliances with the Nation of Islam and Louis Farrakhan while pushing anti-Israel demands and defending Marxist regimes from Grenada to Venezuela.

He later maintained ties with CAIR and spoke at their events.

This was the perfect American Red entry point for Saeed. Jackson’s machine delivered the template: use civil rights language as cover for hardcore leftist subversion, forge coalitions with every available anti-American force, and deliver bloc votes to shift policy. Saeed took that blueprint and fused it with Muslim political power.

Building the Political Islam Machine

In the 1980s, Saeed founded the Pakistan American Democratic Forum (PADF). This was his first major organizational vehicle in the United States. PADF functioned as a political action platform for Saeed, where he trained activists, built networks, and laid the groundwork for bloc-style political pressure.

In 1994, he launched the American Muslim Alliance (AMA), which grew to over 100 chapters in 31 states. Its explicit goal was to elect 2,000 Muslims to office nationwide and mobilize Muslims into a disciplined voting bloc. He spearheaded the American Muslim Political Coordination Council (AMPCC) in 1998 and, after the September 11 attacks, the American Muslim Taskforce on Civil Rights and Elections (AMT). This umbrella united the largest Muslim groups to fight “Islamophobia”, the PATRIOT Act, and domestic surveillance while pushing electoral power.

These were all vehicles for political jihad. They mainstreamed the influence of political Islam while shielding radicals. Saeed mentored Hussam Ayloush, longtime CAIR Los Angeles director and a key figure in the network. CAIR itself praised Saeed’s AMA as one of its strongest and closest partners.

Muslim Bloc Delivers Its Ultimatum to the New President

In December 2008, just weeks after Barack Obama’s election, Agha Saeed, Chairman of the AMT, stood at the National Press Club and delivered the Muslim leadership’s official demands to the incoming president.

Moderated by CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper and flanked by CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad, AMT member Mahdi Bray, North Carolina State Senator Larry Shaw, and Akar Hussein of the Muslim Ummah of North America (MUNA), Saeed proudly announced that 95% of American Muslims had turned out to vote and 89% had cast their ballots for Obama.

He then read an open letter demanding repeal of key provisions of the PATRIOT Act, closure of Guantanamo with trials in federal courts, appointment of Muslim envoys to the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC), and aggressive U.S. intervention to force a “just solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The speakers left no doubt about their priorities. Mahdi Bray likened the suffering in Gaza to American occupation and invoked Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death,” declaring that every day is a life-and-death struggle for Palestinians. Nihad Awad accused Israel of “immoral and illegal” bombardment and collective punishment, claimed Israel had violated the ceasefire first, and demanded the U.S. end the Gaza blockade.

State Senator Larry Shaw reminded Obama that American Muslims had quietly supported him despite the political risk and now expected full inclusion at every level of the new administration.

This press conference laid bare Agha Saeed’s strategy: deliver record Muslim bloc votes for Obama, then immediately demand payback in the form of weakened counter-terror laws, high-level Muslim appointments, and aggressive pressure on Israel over Palestine.

Watch:

Sami Al-Arian: Closest Friend and Palestinian Islamic Jihad Conspirator

Sami Al-Arian, the convicted Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) conspirator who pleaded guilty to providing services to the terrorist group that carried out suicide bombings killing Israeli civilians, was close to Agha Saeed. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad is a longtime designated terrorist organization that participated in the October 7, 2023 terror attack against Israel.

Saeed stood by Al-Arian, testified as a character witness, called him “my brother,” and continued visiting and honoring him long after conviction. Al-Arian’s daughter Laila openly praised Saeed for defending terrorist supporters like her father and other Palestinians who she claimed were “targeted for their advocacy,” calling Saeed a “principled visionary”.

Sami Al-Arian wrote a tribute to Agha Saeed published on Facebook on the occasion of his death in 2021. Al-Arian compared Saeed to other pivotal Muslim leaders such as Ismail Al-Farouqi, Mohammad T. Mehdi, Imam W. D. Muhammad, Jamal Barzanji, and Maher Hathout.

He wrote in part:

The history of American Muslims will be incomplete and extremely inadequate without recognizing Dr. Saeed’s life achievements and his tremendous efforts on their behalf. This and future generations of American Muslims, particularly the youth, must recognize, know, and appreciate their intellectual and community leaders and pioneers over the past decades such as Dr. Ismail Al-Farouqi, Dr. Mohammad T. Mehdi, Imam W. D. Muhammad, Dr. Jamal Barzanji, Dr. Maher Hathout, and Dr. Agha Saeed. They paved the road towards the American Muslim community’s empowerment, and carried great burdens to fight the enormous efforts to marginalize it, and deny it the respect and status it deserves.

The Al-Arian/Saeed relationship exemplified the network: academics, imams, and civil rights activists shielding terror financiers and operatives while building political power. Saeed also, naturally, championed figures like Aafia Siddiqui aka “Lady al Qaeda”, who was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison for grabbing an M-4 rifle in Afghanistan and opening fire on U.S. Army officers and FBI agents while screaming “Allah Akbar.”

The Red/Green Axis in Action: The Common Cause of America-Hatred

Saeed’s 2008 Global Forum panel, “Neocons and the Future of the American Empire,” laid bare the alliance. Moderating alongside Marxist Michael Parenti, anti-Western firebrand Tariq Ali, and 9/11 “Truther” Peter Dale Scott, Saeed platformed vicious attacks on America. They celebrated non-state actors like Hezbollah, decried the “empire”, praised blowback from Iraq and Afghanistan, and lamented insufficient destruction of United States power. They glorified resistance and “multipolar” decline of the West.

The panel spent much of the discussion celebrating America’s perceived failures. They claimed the Iraq War had handed regional dominance to Iran, destroyed Iraq’s infrastructure, created millions of refugees, and produced powerful new resistance forces. The speakers repeatedly described the United States as a collapsing empire devouring its own republic, mocked U.S. troops, praised mercenaries like Blackwater while highlighting their use in New Orleans, and openly cheered the rise of groups fighting American forces in Afghanistan and elsewhere.

Saeed actively guided the conversation with approval, using the platform to amplify the narrative that America’s decline is both inevitable and welcome. The event stood as a textbook example of the Red/Green Axis: a prominent American Muslim political leader partnering with radical left to delegitimize U.S. power and cheer its strategic weakening on the world stage.

Executing “The Project”: Agha Saeed’s Stealth Jihad Blueprint

Although Agha Saeed was not a formal member of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, his political methods closely mirrored the long-term infiltration strategy outlined in the Brotherhood’s secret 1982 document known as “The Project.”

That blueprint, as reported at RAIR, calls for gradual, patient advancement through institutional penetration, the creation of parallel Islamic structures, temporary alliances with leftist and anti-Western forces, and the use of the Palestinian cause as a unifying “keystone” for global Islamic activism. Saeed executed precisely this model.

As discussed, Saeed built the American Muslim Alliance and chaired the American Muslim Task Force on Civil Rights and Elections, both of which operated as key vehicles uniting major U.S. Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations. Working hand-in-glove with cadre from CAIR, ISNA, MAS, and MPAC, he mastered the art of “temporary cooperation” described in The Project.

He delivered record Muslim bloc votes, forged Red/Green coalitions with radical leftists, and relentlessly elevated the Palestinian issue while demanding policy concessions from American leaders. His organizations pushed for weakened counter-terror laws, high-level Muslim appointments, and parallel influence structures, all while presenting a moderate public face.

In doing so, Saeed became one of the most effective implementers of The Project’s vision in America. He demonstrated how a skilled political operator, even without official Brotherhood membership, could advance the same civilizational jihad goals: demographic mobilization, institutional capture, and the slow replacement of American sovereignty with Islamic parallel power.

Evolution of the Subversive Machine: From AMPCC to USCMO

The infrastructure Agha Saeed built in the 1990s did not disappear; it evolved. The American Muslim Political Coordination Council (AMPCC), which Saeed spearheaded in 1998, served as the raw prototype for what has now become the most formidable Islamic lobbying bloc in American history: the US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO).

The USCMO, officially unveiled at the National Press Club in 2014, is the modernized, polished execution of the Muslim Brotherhood’s “Project.” Agha Saeed was head of one of the founding organizations, the American Muslim Alliance. The USCMO features the same militant players, weaponizes the same methods, and pursues institutional capture for the ultimate goal of destroying the West and imposing an Islamic State.

Comprised almost exclusively of elements of the US Muslim Brotherhood, the USCMO has successfully institutionalized Saeed’s vision of a disciplined, aggressive voting bloc that commands access to the halls of American power.

Watch the 2014 press conference here:

On April 20–21, 2026, the USCMO hosted its 11th Annual National Muslim Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill, as reported at RAIR. This massive political operation, heavily promoted by CAIR, is the literal fulfillment of the infiltration pipeline Saeed pioneered.

The Legacy of Subversion

CAIR, the Islamic Scholarship Fund, and terrorist-adjacent figures like Al-Arian eulogized Saeed as a visionary, principled, and courageous fighter for justice. They are right about one thing: he was effective. He helped professionalize American Muslim politics as a tool for ummah advancement.

Agha Saeed was never a footnote in American history. He was a calculated pioneer who fused Jesse Jackson’s communist coalition tactics with the Muslim Brotherhood’s long-term “Project” blueprint to professionalize political Islam inside the United States.

From his early organizing in the Pakistan American Democratic Forum, to building the American Muslim Alliance into a national bloc-voting machine, to standing at the National Press Club demanding payback from Barack Obama after delivering overwhelming Muslim support, Saeed manipulated America’s Constitutional system for nefarious ends.

He shielded convicted Palestinian Islamic Jihad conspirator Sami Al-Arian, championed Aafia Siddiqui, the convicted terrorist known as “Lady al-Qaeda”, cheered America’s decline alongside Marxist radicals, and forged the Red/Green Axis that continues to operate today. The “Father of American Muslim Politics” demonstrated that civilization jihad does not require bombs when ballots, alliances, and relentless grievance politics will do the job.

Agha Saeed’s model of demographic mobilization, institutional capture, and parallel power structures remains fully operational through CAIR, ISNA, MPAC and their leftist partners. Americans who still value liberty ignore this legacy at their peril. The Red/Green Axis Saeed helped forge is not fading. It is advancing.

Share