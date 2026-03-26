“Christianity became the most prevalent religion in the 15th to 17th century through law changes, gospel sharing and a growth in popularity. Islam is trying to do the same thing today, but with lethal force.”

Wylie, Texas – March 24, 2026 – As school board members focused on “updated visitor forms” and “procedural reviews,” a 12-year-old student from Farmersville, Texas, stepped to the podium and delivered remarks with striking clarity, confidence, and conviction.

His name is Leland Saunders. And tonight, he may have offered a glimpse of the kind of leadership the next generation is capable of.

Watch as this young speaker addresses the board with clarity and resolve:

Here is what Leland said (lightly edited for clarity):

“Hello, members of the Wylie ISD school board. My name is Leland Saunders. I just want to talk about the true evil of Islam. Why it shouldn’t be able to infiltrate Texas or the United States in general.

Christianity became the most prevalent religion in the 15th to 17th centuries. This happened through law changes, gospel sharing, and a growth in popularity. Islam is trying to do the same thing today, but with lethal force.

One of many examples is the 2015 Libyan executions — the Islamic State released a video showing 21 Christian migrants being beheaded, declaring them infidels. And Islam will do the exact same thing to infidels in this country, God’s country, for that matter.

Not all of us already — in Dearborn, Michigan, loud speakers can be heard transmitting the Muslim God of prayer. A call to prayer happens five times a day. Why do the people of Dearborn, a city in the United States of America, have to listen to an ideology loudly blasted five times a day that would have them killed if they weren’t also praying to a fake god who hurts women like my mom and girls like my sister?

While all this is happening, these schools are letting the same ideas be heard by kids like me. I’ve stood at this podium before and addressed the board on your heinous actions of allowing the Islamic organization ‘Why Islam’ in your cafeteria while they handed out hijabs, Korans, and Sharia pamphlets to students without you knowing.

I asked the board about this and how it be addressed and changed in the future. There has been hardly any action taken by you.

Thank you for your time. I just want to say Christ is good. You.”

Boom. A 12-year-old just schooled the entire room on history, theology, current events, and the threat facing our children.

The Backdrop: Muslim Brotherhood-Tied Groups Target Texas Kids

This wasn’t Leland’s first time at the podium. He has repeatedly confronted the board about the February scandal, where Muslim Brotherhood-tied Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) and its “Why Islam” dawah arm — working hand-in-hand with the school’s own Muslim Student Association (MSA) — set up shop during lunch at Wylie East High School.

They distributed free Qurans, encouraged girls to try on hijabs, and pushed Sharia law pamphlets. All on taxpayer property, during school hours.

The district admitted it was unauthorized. They disciplined one staffer, issued apologies, and promised “tighter protocols.”

Yet here we are in late March — multiple board meetings later — and the community keeps showing up because nothing meaningful has changed.

Prayer accommodations continue. Halal options expand. The MSA remains active. And Islamic recruitment materials still found their way to kids.

Leland sees it. His family sees it. And tonight, he refused to let the board gaslight the public any longer.

He connected the dots perfectly: What happened in Dearborn, Michigan — where residents are forced to hear the Islamic call to prayer blasted over loudspeakers five times a day — is the exact trajectory these schools are enabling.

Soft dawah in the cafeteria today. Loud calls to prayer and Sharia demands tomorrow. Beheadings of “infidels” if they get their way.

This boy gets it. He understands that Islam doesn’t assimilate — it dominates. And he’s not afraid to say it while defending his mom, his sister, his faith, and his country.

America, Pay Attention: This Is What Real Leadership Looks Like

In an age of weak politicians, compromised school officials, and adults terrified of being called “Islamophobic,” a 12-year-old from small-town Texas just stood up and defended Western civilization with more backbone than most members of Congress.

Leland Saunders spoke truth to power. He named the evil. He warned about the lethal force behind the “religion of peace.” He pointed to the beheadings, the oppression of women, the conquest of Dearborn, and the infiltration of our public schools.

If this is what a 12-year-old raised in Texas can do, imagine what he’ll do as a man.

Folks, we might have just met the future President of the United States.

Parents of Wylie — keep packing those meetings. Leland and the other brave kids are watching. Send your own kids to the podium. Demand the firing of enablers like Principal Tiffany Doolan. Insist on real transparency and an end to all special Islamic accommodations.

Public schools are not dawah centers. They are not madrasas. They exist to educate American children — not prepare them for submission.

Christ is good. Leland said it. We say it. And we will fight to keep this a Christian-founded, freedom-loving nation — not another conquered territory under Sharia.

Share Leland’s words far and wide. This video needs to go viral. Our kids are the resistance.

Don’t Sharia our children.

God bless Leland Saunders. God bless Texas. God bless America.

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