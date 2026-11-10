A Gaza-born Muslim DSAer is challenging John Fetterman in Pennsylvania for his Senate seat. Fetterman loves and supports Israel, while Ahmed Moor praised the butchery of Oct. 7 where over 1,200 were slaughtered. He fawns over Islamic terrorists as well – he’s El-Sayed 2.0.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The communists are coming for Senator John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, and they have picked a Gaza-born Democratic Socialist named Ahmed Moor to challenge him. He is a Muslim writer and anti-Israel activist who has penned op-eds defending Hamas and Hezbollah. Moor also serves on the advisory board of a boycott-Israel group with ties to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The guy’s a Jihadist peach and exactly who Jew-hating Democrats would pick to take on a Democrat they hate simply because he supports Israel.

Another Muslim Communist Enters the Chat

Moor did an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer and announced his campaign, describing himself as a “dues-paying member of the Philadelphia chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America” and a “Palestinian American writer who was born in Gaza.”

Naturally, Moor was not pressed on his fawning op-eds, praising Islamic terrorists, including a November 2010 piece, headlined “America’s role in Lebanon,” where Moor describes Hezbollah as a “legitimate political party that reflects the aspirations of many Lebanese people.”

More from The Washington Free Beacon:

Moor described Hamas in a similar manner in a July 2024 op-ed in the Guardian in which he outlined the “basic truths” of the “Palestine-Israel nightmare,” writing, “It remains the case that many Palestinians view the Islamist parties Hamas and Islamic Jihad as among the only actors committed to their right to self-defense. That right is self-evident to the Palestinians and their supporters, no matter their views of either party. … Hamas’s assertion of Palestine’s right to self-defense—in defiance of Israel, the United States, Britain and Germany—also acts as one of the few points of leverage available to the Palestinians after decades of a failed ‘peace process.’” Months earlier, in October 2023, Moor was quoted as a “Palestinian thinker” in a Guardian forum that asked him to describe the “set of emotions and experiences” he felt as Hamas carried out its Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel. “I experienced a commingled set of feelings,” Moor responded. “You can’t, as a Palestinian, as somebody of conscience, observe that bulldozer breaking through that wall and not feel a sense that ‘the natives have broken free—good for them.’ At the same time, I had a deep sense of foreboding.” More recently, Moor has published his writing on Substack, including a March 2026 piece headlined, “Zionism continues to be the problem.”

Counterprotesters Take a Stand in Philly

Running Moor takes stones after the pro-Palestinian bike ride in Philadelphia fell flat on its face. It was intended to get Jewish restaurants boycotted so that they would leave the City of Brotherly Love. Dozens of masked bicycle riders descended on the community on the anniversary of Kristallnacht and were met by hundreds of counterprotesters. The group “Philly Bike on Your Left” organized the hate-fest and got the surprise of their fascist lives.

However, Islamic supremacists and communists don’t give up easily, and they are determined to remove Fetterman from office and then get rid of those pesky Jews.

Another DSAer with Islamic Terror Ties

Instead of disqualifying yet another terrorist-tied candidate, the left is treating Moor’s associations as a “feature,” not a “Final Solution bug.”

The Muslim candidate serves on the advisory board of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR), an anti-Israel nonprofit “working to end all US support for Israel’s military occupation and apartheid policies toward Palestinians.” It’s no surprise that USCPR is a financial sponsor of the Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC), which is based in the West Bank and advocates for global sanctions against Israel.

According to the Beacon, “The committee’s members include the Council of National and Islamic Forces in Palestine, which is made up of five US-designated terrorist organizations including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. The fiscal sponsorship was the subject of an unsuccessful 2019 lawsuit arguing that USCPR provided material support for terrorism by lending its nonprofit status to the BNC.”

El-Sayed 2.0

The Beacon lays out the striking parallels between the resume of Moor and Abdul El-Sayed:

An Islamic Supremacist

In a 2025 Guardian article, he described alleged post-9/11 Islamophobia directed at his family in Philadelphia, including an incident involving “one of my sisters, who wore the hijab then.”

He also co-founded and ran Liwwa, a peer-to-peer lending platform for small businesses in Jordan and Egypt, structured to be Sharia-compliant.

El-Sayed was born in the US, but Moor, 42, was born in “the Rafah refugee camp in the Gaza Strip,” as he described it in a 2009 Electronic Intifada article. He moved to Philadelphia with his family as a child before returning to the West Bank in the late ’90s. He then left the West Bank “after the second Intifada started in 2000.”

Moor called Israel an “apartheid state” that “rules over me in Gaza” in his Intifada piece. He also laid out “why Zionism is racism and why Zionists are racists.”

“In plain English, Zionism is the view that Jews have a right to the land of Palestine to the exclusion of non-Jews,” he asserted. “Practically, that means that tracts of land that are inhabited by non-Jews need to be ethnically cleansed so that Jews may take their place.”

A Lying America-Hating Muslim Democrat Who Promises a “Dignity Agenda”

Moor now claims he’s running for Senate “because of what he considers a series of national ‘crises’—around corruption, the cost of living, constitutional authority, and foreign policy.”

“I’m running to end the war in Iran and to promote the dignity agenda: free healthcare, free childcare, and affordable housing,” Moor wrote. “I’m calling for accountability for genocide, for ICE, and for corruption. And finally, for the protection of our civil liberties in America,” Fox News reported.

“A few years ago, my birthplace was turned to rubble in a genocide funded by our tax dollars, with the support of politicians on both sides of the aisle who can’t find money for transit or removing asbestos from our schools,” his website claims. “It’s clear the United States funds wars based on corruption and lies and has turned its back on its own people. We must make sure this never happens again.”

Fetterman has not announced whether he will run for re-election. Several Democrats want that seat and want him gone. It is unlikely that Fetterman would prevail in this Jew-hating political climate. He’s a throwback to Blue Dog Democrats and a true moderate, as well as a good person. Something Democrats won’t tolerate, along with his affinity for Israel.

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