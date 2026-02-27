In a fiery and unapologetic address to the Dutch parliament, Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV), once again proved why he is Europe’s foremost defender against the encroaching dangers of Islamization. Speaking on February 25, 2026, Wilders laid bare the harsh realities of Islam’s impact on Dutch society, warning that without immediate action, the Netherlands risks being overrun by a “totalitarian and violent ideology” that brings “indifference, chaos, death, and ruin.”

Drawing on recent events, including the arrest of 15 individuals in the Netherlands recruited via TikTok for Islamic State-inspired terrorism, Wilders highlighted how Islam “poisons our society from the inside.” He pointed to rising antisemitism, hatred toward women and gays, and a rejection of everything “free, modern, and Western.” The speech comes at a critical time when polls show a vast majority of Dutch citizens—and even members of major political parties—believe Islam does not belong in the Netherlands. Yet, as Wilders noted, Islam is already the largest religion among Dutch youth under 25, and projections indicate it could surpass Christianity in just 20 years.

“I think that’s a nightmare. A nightmare of barbarism,” he stated emphatically. Wilders didn’t shy away from addressing the root of the issue: the Prophet Muhammad himself. Considered the “perfect example of a human being” by 2 billion Muslims, Muhammad’s life, according to Wilders, was a “culmination of brutal violence, mass murder, and pedophilia.” This bold truth-telling is what sets Wilders apart from spineless politicians who prioritize appeasement over national survival.

Criticizing the current government under Prime Minister Rob Jetten for facilitating further Islamization through open borders and an “asylum tsunami,” Wilders called for decisive measures: closing borders, enforcing re-migration (voluntary and compulsory for criminals and illegals), shutting down Islamic schools, banning headscarves for underage Muslim girls, prohibiting the Islamic call to prayer, and halting new mosque constructions. “This country belongs to the Dutch,” he proclaimed. “It is the country of our youth and must remain the country of our children. A country based on Jewish-Christian civilization and not on the suffocating desert laws of Mecca.”

RAIR Foundation stands firmly with Geert Wilders in his courageous fight to preserve Dutch identity and freedom. His warnings are not hyperbole—they are a wake-up call for all of Europe and the West. As Islam’s influence grows unchecked, fueled by mass migration and leftist multiculturalism, leaders like Wilders are the last line of defense against a future of sharia-imposed barbarism.

