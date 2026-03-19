“Today, Speaker, they attack the Jews. Tomorrow they attack the Christians. The day after tomorrow, we are all screwed.” – Geert Wilders

While Jewish schools get bombed in Amsterdam and synagogues burn in Rotterdam, Geert Wilders stood up in the Dutch parliament and spoke the raw truth that every spineless politician in The Hague is terrified to say out loud:

“Mr. Speaker, where does this anti-Semitism in the Netherlands come from? It comes, of course, from the Islamization of our country. This is Jew-hatred right out of the Koran. And that is the result of letting everyone in for years.”

Wilders didn’t soften it. He ripped into the decades of suicidal open-border madness:

“Let everyone in. Find everything right. Eat and drink iftars together. And not do what is necessary, namely, act.”

He warned exactly what’s coming: “Today, Speaker, they attack the Jews. Tomorrow they attack the Christians. The day after tomorrow, we are all screwed.”

Then the question every legacy Dutch person is screaming inside:

“How many terrorist attacks and how many anti-Semitic acts are needed before this minister and this cabinet also recognize that the Islamization of the Netherlands has a very large contribution to this?”

He exposed the nightmare already unfolding such as schools too scared to teach the Holocaust, students blocked from Westerbork, Holocaust survivors harassed before they even open their mouths, universities and theaters drowning in the same poison. All of it imported.

And then the knockout punch:

“Your party, in the past ten years, brought in one million non-Western immigrants to the Netherlands. Our country is unrecognizable. We see headscarves everywhere. We see the growth of Jew-hatred… And you don’t even dare to say the word.”

Wilders called the government’s pathetic response “incredibly weak and, to be honest, also cowardly.”

They babble about theaters and universities while refusing to name the obvious: mass Muslim immigration has brought Koran-mandated Jew-hatred straight into the heart of the Netherlands.

Let’s be brutally clear. Allowing millions of Muslims into the country and then acting shocked when Jews are targeted is exactly as stupid as importing millions of Nazis and expecting them to suddenly become agreeable to Jews just because of a change in geography. Same ideology, same hatred, same inevitable violence.

The legacy Dutch people — the ones whose ancestors actually built this country — did not ask for this. They did not vote to turn their cities into zones where Jewish children need blast walls around their schools and synagogues need armed guards. They did not sign up for their own culture to be erased so that imported hatred can flourish.

Wilders is right. The growth of Islam in the Netherlands means the growth of antisemitism. Period.

Every new wave of migrants, every new mosque, every new “enrichment” project makes it worse. The politicians who opened the gates are partly responsible for every bomb and every torch. Enough. The real Dutch must demand what Wilders is demanding: close the borders, start mass deportations, and put the Netherlands first again.

Jewish life belongs in the Netherlands, as Wilders said, but it will not survive another decade of this invasion. Islam is the problem. Wilders said it. The Dutch people know it. The only question left is whether the legacy Dutch still have the will to stop it before the attacks spread from Jewish schools to every Dutch street.

For the truth on how mass Islamic immigration is destroying the Free World, stay with RAIR.

Share