George Soros’ network is bankrolling the nationwide “No Kings” protests — a coordinated convergence of Democratic nonprofits, anti-Israel radicals, communist labor fronts, and Antifa militants — to fuel chaos against Trump and America under the cover of “charity” and “democracy.”

George Soros is intent on trying to destroy America until the day he dies and beyond, as his foundations are reportedly funneling millions of dollars into the “No Kings” protests against President Trump taking place across the nation on Saturday, Oct. 18. He is not alone, as the dangerous anti-Israel crowd and Antifa have now joined the festivities.

George Soros foments unrest and violence once again

According to Blaze Media, which quoted a Fox News report, the Open Society Action Fund, backed by Soros, gifted a $3 million grant to the leftist organization Indivisible. The two-year grant is meant to support the group’s “social welfare activities ostensibly.”

In total, the Open Society Foundations have ponied up $7.61 million to Indivisible so they can orchestrate the protests. The group claims it is “managing data and communications with participants” for the “No Kings” demonstrations.

“We support a wide range of independent organizations that work to deepen civic engagement through peaceful democratic participation, a hallmark of any vibrant society and a right protected by the Constitution,” a statement from a spokesperson for the Open Society Foundations asserted. “Our grantees make their own decisions about their work, consistent with the law and the terms of their grant agreements.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was blunt with Fox News host Sean Hannity, “There’s considerable evidence that George Soros and his network are behind funding these rallies, which may well be riots all across the country.”

(Video Credit: Ted Cruz)

“This politicized march is being organized by Soros operatives and funded by Soros money. No one denies these basic facts,” Cruz pointed out to Fox News Digital. “The Trump administration and the Republican Congress are committed to countering this network of left-wing violence.”

A number of high-profile Democrats are attending the “No Kings” protests, including Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.

(From Fox News)

Trump vows to stop Soros and other leftists from funding chaos

For Trump’s party, he has vowed to find out who is funding domestic terror groups such as Antifa and to track where Soros’s money is going concerning the incitement of riots and violence. He intends to reveal who the groups and people are that are funding left-wing violent protests.

“We’re not going to allow these lunatics to rip apart America any more, never giving it so much as a chance to ‘BREATHE,’ and be FREE,” said Trump in August. “Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends.”

Hamas supporters join the “No Kings” protests

Despite a peace deal being reached in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, those leftist leaders who are part of the Global Intifada to destroy Israel joined the “No Kings” protests, showing that it was never about the war in Gaza; it was always about hatred for Trump, America, and Israel.

Communist labor unions jumped into the mix as “UAW Labor for Palestine” and “NYC Labor for Palestine” posted a call-to-action for the “Palestine Labor Solidarity Contingent” to meet Saturday at 11 a.m. at Duarte Square at the corner of Grand Street and Canal Street in midtown Manhattan and then hook up with the protests.

From Fox News:

They’re not alone. Around the country, anti-Israel blocs are slotting themselves into the “No Kings” protests as a “Palestine Contingent” and “Socialist Contingent,” positioning their messages “front and center,” as Seattle activists put it, “from Providence to Palestine.” The alignment underscores a strategic pivot in the global intifada’s next phase, experts say, carrying the anti-Israel message into any high-energy civic protest, even after Hamas agreed to a ceasefire by linking “Free Palestine” to domestic fights like ICE, police and, “fascism.”

Labor unions, Democrats, communists, socialists, and radicals all back the protests

Fox News dug even deeper into the movement behind the protests:

Behind the emotion and patriotic imagery of the protests, a Fox News Digital investigation revealed that the movement’s polished “pro-democracy” branding masks a coordinated network of Democratic tax-exempt nonprofits and labor unions, political action committees, coalitions and for-profit protest consultants that include some of the most virulent activists against Israel, including self-declared socialist groups like the Party for Socialism and Liberation, Democratic Socialists of America and Students for a Democratic Society. According to a public database of the protest’s organizers, compiled by the Pearl Project, a journalism initiative, the protest’s “partners” include 265 mostly nonprofit organizations, including some anti-Israel groups, like Jewish Voice for Peace, exploiting their nonprofit benefits to wage a political war against the sitting president. Their nonprofit status shields them from paying taxes on most of their total annual revenues of $2.9 billion, even while they engage in partisan work they aren’t supposed to be doing. Critics say they are allegedly skirting, if not violating, tax and nonprofit laws. Event organizers didn’t return requests for comment.

“They call it ‘No Kings,’ but what they’ve built is an empire of tax-exempt organizations doing the Democratic Party’s work on the taxpayer’s dime,” stated Jennica Pounds, a computer scientist who runs a platform, DataRepublican.com, following the money on these organizations.

“They are using every excuse in the book, from immigration to Israel, to rage-bait America. There is nothing ‘charitable’ about their professional protest enterprise, and they should be investigated for fomenting so much hate in America behind the shield of ‘charity work,’” she charged.

House Speaker Mike Johnson called the protests a “hate America rally.” Making his point, during a “No Kings” protest that took place in Philadelphia, activists from the “Palestinian Contingent,” including activists from the Council on American-Islamic Relations and Democratic Socialists of America, hissed as a woman sang the national anthem.

(Video Credit: The Hill)

“Booooo! Boooooo!” they shouted with their faces covered by keffiyehs, carrying Palestinian flags and heckling bystanders, “Zionist!”

Among the leftist groups organizing the “No Kings” protests are 24 Democratic political action committees. Some of those groups include Indivisible Action, Hollywood Democrats, the Democratic National Committee’s Washtenaw County Democratic Party in Michigan, Westside Democratic Headquarters in Los Angeles, Wellstone Democratic Renewal Club in northern California, 504 Democratic Club, Field Team 6, and College Democrats of America.

There are approximately 79 groups behind the “No Kings” protests. About one-third of them hold 501(c)(3) status, meaning their donors receive tax deductions while the groups face strict restrictions to do “charitable” work, not political work, according to Fox News. Clearly, the “No Kings” protests are a violation of that status.

The protests are full of pro-Palestinians, socialists, communists, and domestic terrorists – from Fox News:

In Rhode Island, the “Free Palestine Contingent” activists will march “FROM PROVIDENCE TO PALESTINE” to “FIGHT FASCISM! FIGHT GENOCIDE.” It connects the battles against ICE law enforcement officers and the battles of Palestinians, noting, “Military occupations and ICE violence are wreaking havoc in black and brown communities in D.C., L.A., Chicago — and here in Providence. On the streets of U.S. cities, the same weapons and surveillance technologies the Israeli military has used to devastate Gaza are being used in escalated ways against us. What we allow fascists to do in Palestine, they will do to the entire world — and it is our duty to resist them and fight for a free Palestine. In northern California, activists at “Bay Area Labor 4 Palestine” and Service Employees International Union Local 1021 announced yesterday, “The fight for a liberated Palestine is not over and cannot be ignored,” over a graphic for the “No Kings” protest. They instructed followers to “Bring flags, signs, keffiyehs and art” to the “No Kings” march in Oakland, Calif., at Wilma Chan Park off Jackson Street. In New York City, the “Palestine Labor Solidarity Contingent” said its message would be very specific: “STOP ARMING ISRAEL! FUND OUR COMMUNITIES, NOT GENOCIDE & OCCUPATION! END ICE, MILITARY & POLICE TERROR…HANDS OF VENEZUELA!” Across the country, in Washington state, activists from “Seattle Against War” yesterday celebrated local organizers adding an anti-Israel activist, Tariq Ra’ouf, to the official #NoKings speaker lineup, noting it will be a “great opportunity for us to support the demands of Palestinians from the belly of the beast!” The Party for Socialism and Liberation’s local chapter in Syracuse, N.Y., posted a similar poster with the local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, which has Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani as its political candidate in New York City. In Charlotte, N.C., the local chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation put out a call to members to assemble at 10 a.m. tomorrow for the local #NoKings protest at First Ward Park: “JOIN THE PALESTINE CONTINGENT @ THE ‘NO KINGS’ RALLY…MEET AT THE PLAYGROUND.”

Jewish Voice for Peace and activists that are part of the Party for Socialism and Liberation vowed that they will “continue to fight for a free Palestine,” despite the ceasefire.

The communists jump in

The protests have also garnered the support of those who cheer on communist dictators and embrace Marxism.

From the Daily Caller:

The official No Kings organization’s partners include Communist Party USA (CPUSA), the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and the DSA’s New York City and Boulder, Colorado, chapters, according to websites advertising upcoming national and New York City protests. No Kings started its movement in 2025 and centers around portraying Trump as authoritarian, despite CPUSA repeatedly praising late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and the DSA’s International Committee showing “solidarity” with North Korea’s totalitarian government.

Enter Antifa and the hardcore fascists

Antifa has been handing out flyers near the ICE facility in Portland, Oregon, urging militants to embed in the “No Kings” march taking place there and ironically “show them what antifascism really looks like,” according to the Post Millennial.

“Calling all PNW anarchists and antifascists; October 18th, to revive a black bloc contingent and restore a diversity of tactics in PDX. The No Kings march is meant to pacify the people. It is organized by feds with an interest in quelling meaningful and effective social uprising,” the flyer claimed. “F*ck their lib march, let’s show them what antifascism really looks like.”

The bottom of the flyer contains the anarchist “A” symbol, as well as the Chaos Star.

From the Post Millennial:

This comes as Crimethinc, one of the largest Antifa organizing websites, has called for Antifa militants to infiltrate the No Kings demonstrations planned for Saturday. “This is a call for you—yes, you specifically—to organize an anti-authoritarian bloc in your community for the ‘No Kings’ demonstrations on October 18.” In a section on organizing for the protests, the website states, “Just for practice, you could bring shields or a reinforced banner emblazoned with your message—not with the intention of getting into any sort of confrontation, but simply to normalize such things for other demonstrators so they can learn to feel comfortable around them.”



Ideas for post-protest activities included “an educational teaching event teaching people how to resist ICE or practice proper security culture or engage in direct action planning,” as well as conducting subsequent protests, a mutual aid event, or a “community assembly about how to organize collective defense.” “The idea is to see them again in an environment that will enable you to build political affinity together—or at least determine the extent to which you share it—without taking any needless risks that could expose you to agents provocateurs.”

The “No Kings” protests are about as un-American as it gets, and they are rigged to incite violence. The protests are backed and funded by the most radical leftist groups in the nation and are awash with dark money.

President Trump’s efforts to go after them are a great development. All of this needs to be dragged into the daylight where everyone can see what is really going on.

