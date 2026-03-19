In a stunning display of institutional hypocrisy, Georgetown University, long compromised by over $1 billion in Qatari funding tied to the Muslim Brotherhood, has launched a witch hunt against its College Republicans (GUCR) for daring to voice uncomfortable truths about the incompatibility of Sharia with American values.

The group’s now-deleted X post, “Let’s Be Honest: Muslims have no place in American society,” was swiftly clarified by GUCR as a critique of Islamic supremacy, not individuals, a position they affirmed by emphasizing love for all while rejecting Sharia’s oppression of women and minorities.

Yet, this principled stand has triggered a coordinated assault from university administrators, student groups with troubling Islamic leanings, and a broader cabal intent on silencing dissent.

Far from an isolated outburst, the GUCR’s message echoes well-substantiated concerns about the encroachment of political Islam in the West. As the group’s spokesperson rightly noted, “Our properly articulated position is that Sharia law is incompatible with Western civilization and American society.” This is no fringe view: Sharia’s mandates, including severe punishments for apostasy and gender inequality, clash fundamentally with the U.S. Constitution’s protections of free speech, religious freedom, and equality. By highlighting this, GUCR members have positioned themselves as defenders of American principles against a rising tide of Islamic influence—precisely why they’re now targets of a university deeply entangled in foreign funding schemes designed to normalize such ideologies.

Georgetown’s response reeks of selective outrage. Administrators condemned the post as “Islamophobic” and initiated a conduct investigation, bowing to biased reports from aggrieved students.

Meanwhile, the same campus has hosted virulent anti-Israel protests where students chant for “intifada” and “death to Israel,” glorifying violence without repercussion.

In one instance, protesters at a nearby rally promoted by Georgetown-affiliated groups shouted, “We don’t want no Jewish state,” and called to “globalize the intifada”—a term evoking suicide bombings and terror campaigns.

Jewish students report fearing for their safety amid this rhetoric, yet the university’s Alwaleed Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding (ACMCU), funded by Saudi and Qatari interests, has publicly supported these pro-Palestine demonstrations, decrying any pushback as “Islamophobia.”

This double standard is no accident. Georgetown ranks a dismal 240 out of 251 in the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s 2025 College Free Speech Report, penalized for censoring conservative voices while amplifying radical ones.

The university has disciplined professors for racially insensitive remarks but turns a blind eye to anti-Western extremism. Its Qatar campus, underwritten by nearly $930 million from a regime that harbors Hamas leaders and funds the Muslim Brotherhood, operates under strict oversight that stifles criticism of political Islam.

Reports from the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) and the Middle East Forum reveal how this funding—totaling over $1.07 billion since 2005—has transformed Georgetown into a beachhead for Islamic infiltration, embedding anti-American and anti-Israel narratives in its curricula and alumni networks, many of whom feed into the U.S. State Department.

The backlash against GUCR is orchestrated by this cabal’s proxies. The Muslim Student Association (MSA), with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood through its founding links to the Islamic Society of North America, led the charge, labeling the post “xenophobic” while ignoring their own community’s calls for jihadist uprisings.

Georgetown’s student government, GUSA, absurdly framed the critique as “harassment” and demanded sanctions despite the group’s swift clarification and internal reforms. Even former GUCR members like Spencer Woodall and Luke Madden, perhaps seeking to distance themselves from the fray, echoed the mob’s talking points, missing the broader threat to free discourse.

Interim President Robert M. Groves, briefed on the matter, has fast-tracked the investigation, prioritizing appeasement of Islamic donors over Jesuit values of truth and justice. This isn’t about protecting students—it’s about preserving a lucrative funding stream that has sold out Georgetown’s soul. As ISGAP’s report warns, Qatar’s strategy is a 50-year Muslim Brotherhood campaign to reshape U.S. policy from within elite academia.

The university’s entanglement with the Safa Network—a Virginia-based Islamic web linked to Hamas and Al-Qaeda—further exposes its compromised state, with over 40 ACMCU staff tied to these entities.

Ahmad Abuirshid, MSA president, dismissed the post as “uninformed” and urged education during Ramadan. But true education would reveal Georgetown’s own role in whitewashing extremism. As Jay Ennis, a former GUCR chairman, noted in a rare voice of reason, such misrepresentations harm conservative discourse—but the real disheartening fact is the university’s complicity in fostering divisiveness.

The GUCR’s decision to archive its X account and privatize Instagram amid threats is a tragic necessity, not cowardice. In deleting other posts on issues like same-sex marriage and birthright citizenship, they’ve shown restraint under fire. Yet, as Will Severn and others clamor for defunding, remember: GUCR upholds Georgetown’s non-discrimination policies by challenging ideologies that discriminate. In a campus where intifada chants echo freely but critiques of Islam trigger probes, the real harassment is against those who dare speak truth to power.

This episode highlights a broader crisis: Georgetown, once a bastion of Catholic scholarship, has lost its mind to foreign influencers. Students can rally for the destruction of Israel, but heaven forbid they question Islam’s place in America. The cabal, Qatar, the Brotherhood, and their campus proxies, are circling, but the GUCR’s stand reminds us: Resistance to radicalism is not hate; it’s patriotism.

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