RAIR Foundation USA

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
2h

GEORGETOWN University. A Jesuit School. So Islam has found a true home in Rome. The RCC is renown for accommodation when the odds favor an enemy. GU is a good fit for Islam. And we look upon, analyze, squirm, agonize and ponder and wonder how could this be here in our America?

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