RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Thorsmama1950's avatar
Thorsmama1950
2h

This is why it is important to get out and vote Republican. Vote Red. And Churches, I am looking at you. We are on a Crusade to keep Our Country as a Republic. Satan and Evil does walk Our Country. It is up to us to make sure Our Country is protected by God, Our God. So go out and do your duty to protect this great Nation. Vote Republican. Vote Red.

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
4h

KLB is just another knappy-headed woman behaving like a nigger. She learned to fight like a nigger at home and just can’t unlearn it. GA is my neighbor state and it sucks to visit ATL. It will get even more sucky with MUZZIE madness creeping across the land.

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