Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who drove the city into the ground and then watched it burn is running for governor of Georgia. She was just endorsed by an imam who has urged Muslims to prepare for “active resistance” in the US. She has also been endoresed by four other Islamic organizations and 14 Muslim community leaders. Bottoms has bent the knee to Islam to gain power.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) is the Islamic supremacist choice for the governor’s office in that state, which is pretty much all you need to know to vote against her in the race. Atlanta Imam Nadim Ali joined 14 other community leaders and four Muslim organizations to endorse Bottoms. This is the same Islamic leader who called for Muslims to prepare for “active resistance” three years ago if Democrats don’t win. He’s deeply tied to terrorist-linked CAIR and has conquest in mind for the US.

Bottoms Receives the Muslim Endorsement

The coalition cited Bottoms’ engagement with Muslim communities and her stated positions on healthcare, data centers, civil rights, and religious freedom. They also noted her opposition to anti-Muslim hate (Islamophobia), protecting free speech, and giving Muslim residents a meaningful voice in state government.

The endorsing organizations are Peach State Muslim Coalition, Peach State Muslim Action, Voices of Cobb Muslims, and Voices of Muslims. The community leaders listed in the announcement are Saleemah Abdul-Ghafur, Imam Nadim Ali, Imam Plemon T. El-Amin, Bassem Fakhoury, Naushad Ghilzai, Naquila Gilchrist-Jalajel, Don Mahmood, Munir Meghjani, Edward Ahmed Mitchell, Imam Furqan Muhammad, Astrid Sayeedah Ross, Amjad Taufique, Stephanie Williams, and Aisha Yaqoob Mahmood.

The groups encouraged Muslim voters to vote and support candidates whose policies align with their priorities. In other words, the Ummah will vote as one for Bottoms.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported Monday that Bottoms had received the Muslim endorsement. She’s the former mayor of Atlanta who ran the city into the ground and let it burn. Bottoms is running against Republican healthcare executive Rick Jackson. The endorsement follows a summer meeting with the Democrat that discussed “issues important to Muslim residents,” arranged by the Georgia Muslim Civic Table.

Atlanta Imam Prepares Muslims for “Active Resistance”

Imam Emeritus Nadim Ali warned Muslims in the United States to prepare “mentally, physically and spiritually” for the possibility of engaging in “active resistance” during an Oct. 20, 2023, sermon at the Community Masjid of Atlanta, which was reported on by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The imam chose his words carefully, but there is no doubt what he meant during his sermon. He put forth that if “people are inclined towards peace,” Muslims “can be peaceful,” but cautioned not to “be caught sleeping on the job” and urged preparation of “whatever we need to do materially.”

Ali urged listeners to “look at how the people are fighting” in Algeria and Palestine. He asserted that Muslims should not be harassed for “showing solidarity” with the Palestinian resistance.

From MEMRI on Ali’s sermon:

Allah knows best where we will be in the next few years. Because the way this country is going, there will possibly be certain times where we will have to basically engage in active resistance. We don’t hope for it, but we need to be not only mentally, but physically and spiritually prepared for it. […] And so these are the times that we are living in. And the Islam prepares us for this. And so if people are inclined towards peace, then we can be peaceful. But we don’t need to basically be of those be caught sleeping on the job. And that means preparation, that means whatever we need to do spiritually, whatever we need to do materially, to be able to deal with any resistance that come our way. Because we can look at how the people are fighting. I mean, we look at what happened in Algeria, we look at what’s happening in Palestine. We look at what happens in different parts of the world and how the oppressor will deal with the oppressed. […] We should not be harassed for basically showing solidarity with the Palestinians and the resistance.

The imam delivered his remarks shortly after Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists slaughtered over 1,200 people in Israel. They raped, tortured, and horrifically murdered men, women, and children indiscriminately. They also kidnapped hundreds – some weren’t released for years and suffered nightmarish treatment at the hands of the Palestinians and Muslim terrorists.

A Tight Race with CAIR Promoting Democrats

A top CAIR official, Edward Ahmed Mitchell, also endorsed Bottoms. He serves as national deputy director of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations. His official biography lists that he led CAIR-Georgia from 2016 to 2020 and has served on the board of the separate political organization CAIR Action. His endorsement is listed for himself personally, not for CAIR or CAIR-Georgia, but that is just semantics.

A University of Georgia and Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released on October 20 shows Republican Rick Jackson leading Bottoms 46% to 45%, with 8% of likely Georgia voters undecided. The University of Georgia School of Public and International Affairs surveyed 1,000 likely voters October 7-15 and reported a margin of error of 3.1%. The poll found Bottoms leading with Independents 43% to 38%, while 18% remain undecided, according to PJ Media.

The Democratic Party is the party of Jihad and Jew-hatred. Bottoms has bent the knee to Islam and will protect its interests and expansion, not the citizens of Georgia. Voters in that state need to turn out and vote like their lives and how they live depend on it, because they do. Bottoms must not become governor in Georgia.

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