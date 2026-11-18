By Vlad Tepes

In early November, the Bremen Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany’s domestic intelligence service, put a picture on electronic information screens around the city. It showed a wolf in a sheepskin. The text warned of the “schleichende Unterwanderung unserer Gesellschaft durch legalistische Islamistinnen und Islamisten,” the creeping subversion of society through Islamic actors who work strictly by legal means. The head of the agency, Thorge Koehler, defended the choice of image and named the targets plainly: the Muslim Brotherhood, the Turkish Saadet Party, and Hizb ut-Tahrir. The picture was meant to make one thing visible: that a friendly manner is a tactic, and the friendliness of the actor tells you nothing about the goal.

Ten days later the picture was gone. Interior Senator Eva Högl (SPD) ended the campaign early after objections from Muslim organizations in the city, above all the Schura Bremen, the umbrella body of the local mosques. The Schura said it was “fassungslos und bestürzt,” appalled and distressed, that the security service was so carelessly stirring sentiment against Muslims and Muslim organizations. The picture, it said, puts Muslims under general suspicion.

The text of the campaign survives, in a quiet corner of the agency’s work. The picture does not. A state security service produced an accurate visual description of a documented strategy, and the state then ordered the description removed because the people the description fits found it insulting. That single withdrawal matters more than it looks.

Who Objected

The Schura Bremen is the umbrella organization for the mosques of Bremen. It calls itself an ordinary religious advocacy group. It is also something more. In 2013, the state of Bremen signed a formal treaty with its Islamic communities, the same kind of treaty German states used to sign with the churches. The Schura is one of the signers. That treaty gives Muslims in Bremen state-approved religious holidays, Islam classes in schools, Muslim chaplains in prisons, and their own burial rules. So the Schura is officially inside the German government’s religious system. It is a partner of the state.

The same government documents show something else. One member group of the Schura, the Al-Mustafa community, has since been banned. Other member mosques have ties to Millî Görüş, an Islamic movement that German intelligence has been watching for decades. In other words, the group that just forced the state to remove its warning poster is itself connected to networks that German security officials list in their reports.

The body that forced the warning picture down is, in other words, seated inside the German state apparatus itself. It signs treaties with the Land. It is the recognized, respectable, incorporated face of Islam in Bremen. And when the security service tried to show the public what the Brotherhood’s method looks like, that incorporated face declared the accurate picture an act of hostility against Muslims as such, and the picture came down.

The Menshevik Pattern

In 1903, the Russian Social Democrats split into two wings. The Mensheviks wanted the revolution but thought it must wait for history to ripen. The Bolsheviks wanted the same revolution and thought waiting was for cowards. Both wings shared one goal, a socialist state built on the ruins of the old order. They fought each other bitterly over pace, tactics, and party membership rules. A bystander in 1904 could have concluded that the Mensheviks, being moderate, legal, and parliamentary, were therefore the defense against the Bolsheviks.

The Mensheviks were the doormen of the revolution. They legitimized the project. They gave it a respectable parliamentary wing that could tell the public, honestly, that not all socialists were Lenin’s socialists. They absorbed liberal sympathy that would otherwise have gone to the people actually running the advance. And when the Bolsheviks no longer needed doormen, the Mensheviks were swept away with everything else.

The lesson is structural, and it’s why the Bremen episode matters. A moderate wing does not need to lie about its own sincerity to perform its function. The Mensheviks sincerely believed in legality. Their sincerity was the product. Their cover reflected their real convictions, which is exactly why it worked so well.

When the Schura says it is appalled that Muslims are placed under general suspicion, there is no reason to doubt that the people saying it feel that way. The function is performed regardless. A security service produced a picture of the method by which a sharia state would be advanced under a constitutional facade. The incorporated, treaty-signing face of the local Islamic community declared the picture itself an offense against Muslims as such. The state agreed and removed it. Whatever the intentions of the individuals involved, the outcome is that the description of the method is now formally classed with the prejudices the method hides behind.

The Fabian Coat of Arms

There is one more layer to the Bremen Billboard image.

The wolf in a sheep’s clothing was not invented by the Bremen security service, and it was not invented as a warning. It was the coat of arms of the Fabian Society, the London socialist society founded in 1884, named for Fabius the Delayer, the Roman general who beat Hannibal by refusing to fight. The Fabians chose the wolf in sheep’s clothing deliberately and wore it proudly. Their strategy statement in 1886, from George Bernard Shaw’s circle, said it plainly: wait patiently for the right moment, as Fabius waited, and when the moment comes, strike hard. The wolf in the sheepskin was their self-description of method. Their goal was the socialist remolding of Britain, their method was legality, patience, permeation of existing institutions, and their emblem said so on the letterhead.

Shaw designed a stained glass window in 1910 to commemorate the society. It shows Sidney Webb and Shaw hammering the world into a new shape on an anvil, beneath the wolf in sheep’s clothing, under the motto “Remould it nearer to the heart’s desire,” and a second motto: “Pray devoutly, hammer stoutly.” The window hung at the London School of Economics, the institution the Fabians founded, and Tony Blair rededicated it there in 2006.

The Fabians eventually retired the wolf. It was dropped from use because the negative connotations became inconvenient. A society advancing by permeation cannot afford an emblem that tells the host and target society what permeation is. The costume works only while nobody really understands the mission it represents.

So consider the shape of the Bremen episode with that in mind. A German state security service took the Fabian Society’s proud self-portrait and used it as a public hazard sign: this shape, the picture said, is the shape of an advance that wears the fleece of harmlessness. Within ten days the incorporated Islamic umbrella body, treaty partner of the Land, declared the picture itself a hostile act against Muslims, and the state withdrew its own warning. One organization in history wore the wolf in sheep’s clothing as its crest, and it stopped wearing the crest when the crest became a warning. In Bremen, the state was stopped from showing the crest, by the very people it warned about, with the state’s own security service’s accurate assessment overruled by its political layer.

What Högl Actually Conceded

Högl’s statement of retreat deserves careful scrutiny. She said the goal of the campaign was right and the execution wrong. She said a campaign that makes a friendly appearance suspicious “trifft nicht die wenigen, die gemeint sind, sondern unglücklicherweise sehr viele, die nicht gemeint sind,” strikes not the few who are meant, but unfortunately very many who are not meant. Many Muslims, she said, felt placed under general suspicion, and the responsibility for that lies not with them but with the campaign.

Read that again as a rule of what the German state may now say. The campaign warned that some actors use friendliness as camouflage while they work to replace the constitutional order. The official reply is that the warning about camouflage strikes too many people who present as friendly, so the warning itself is the offense. Which means: the camouflage is now legally indistinguishable from the ordinary population, and any instrument that tries to tell them apart is hostile to the whole population. The wolf has won the argument that its pelt cannot be discussed, and the flock has won it for him.

That is exactly what the Mensheviks did in a week, without any of the participants needing to coordinate or understand what they built. The Schura defends its community. Högl defends civil peace. Koehler’s agency defends the constitution, but loses. The outcome is a constitutional state that is forbidden to describe, in pictures, the method by which its constitution would be replaced. The Fabians would have recognized the whole affair immediately, and they would have kept quiet about how much they enjoyed it.

There is one famous earlier mention of a wolf in sheep’s clothing that fits unusually well in this context, however. It’s in the Bible:

Matthew 7:15: “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.“

Jesus issued that warning about teachers who would come after him, claiming to speak for God. The community that objected to the billboard follows a teacher who came after Jesus and claims to complete his message. That community’s umbrella body has just forced a German state to withdraw Jesus’s warning from public view. Whether the false prophets of Matthew 7:15 have arrived, and who they are, is left to the reader, to be tested the way Jesus instructed: not by the appearance, but by what is underneath. “By their fruits ye shall know them”. – Matthew 7:20.

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