RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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YorktownOct19@protonmail.com's avatar
YorktownOct19@protonmail.com
3h

I was born in and grew up in DC. I am alive today probably because of good situational awareness that I learned from dogs, male dogs who were male dog aggressive, and alive also because of those big dogs themselves. Teach your girls self-defense, situational awareness, and teach them about the totalitarian ideology that is Islam. Give them knives. If possible, have them accompanied by large black dogs. Muslims think black dogs are possessed by the devil; that's projection. Actually, Islam is led by the devil; "Allah" is described in their koran as "the best of deceivers."

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