A horrifying video from Leipzig exposes the brutal reality facing German girls in their own country. On March 3, 2026, a 12-year-old girl was ambushed on her way home from school on Yorckstraße in the Möckern district.

Four older girls, aged 14 and 15, forced her to her knees, slapped her repeatedly across the left cheek — a total of six times — while filming the entire humiliation on their phones.

The video quickly spread on TikTok and Instagram, compounding the victim’s trauma.

The father, Marco (44), told the media: “This is a terrible humiliation. Here, the boundaries of decency were far exceeded. My daughter had to be medically examined in the hospital.” Doctors checked for a possible concussion and noted bruising. The girl is now traumatized, afraid to attend school, and the videos continue circulating despite police efforts.

Leipzig police spokesman Tom-Erik Richter confirmed the investigation into the perpetrators for dangerous bodily harm, coercion (Nötigung), and violent content (Gewaltdarstellung). The father believes the attack was an act of revenge. His daughter had warned other children about one of the older girls, who was repeatedly extorting kids, demanding money, food, jackets, or shoes. The Deutschlandkurier report highlights the age disparity and power imbalance: four against one, with the attackers significantly older.

Video Narrated by David Bendels, editor-in-chief of the AfD-aligned alternative media outlet Deutschlandkurier.”

The school’s response focused on “sensitizing learners” about reporting such incidents, but critics note the grammatical errors and bureaucratic language fail to address the root problem.

“This is not an isolated ‘youth violence’ incident. Although German law and youth protection rules (Jugendschutz) strictly forbid the publication of the attackers’ names, nationalities, or any identifying information, the nature of the attack, forcing a 12-year-old native German girl to kneel and slapping her repeatedly while filming her humiliation, fits a well-documented broader pattern in Germany.

In case after case, Muslim migrants and their children have targeted native German girls with contempt, ritualistic degradation, and group violence.”

Islamic doctrine explicitly justifies the subjugation of non-Muslim women. The Quran repeatedly refers to captive non-Muslim women as “what your right hands possess” (ma malakat aymanukum), permitting sexual relations with them as property (see Quran 4:24, 23:5-6, 33:50, 70:29-30). This worldview, viewing Western women as inferior and available for domination, fuels the arrogance and aggression seen in these attacks.

Mainstream media and authorities deliberately obscure the perpetrators’ Muslim migrant backgrounds to protect the narrative of “successful integration.”Similar Attacks by Muslim Migrants on German Girls shows This Leipzig horror fits a recurring pattern:

Cologne New Year’s Eve 2015/2016 : Over 1,000 women and girls were sexually assaulted and robbed by mobs of men, overwhelmingly North African and Arab Muslim migrants (mostly recent arrivals from Morocco, Algeria, Iraq, Syria). Police reports and victim testimonies described coordinated “taharrush gamea” (group sexual harassment), a practice common in Muslim-majority countries. Hundreds of complaints were filed, yet authorities initially covered it up.

Gang rapes and group assaults in migrant-heavy areas : In Berlin’s Neukölln and other districts, Muslim youth (often Arab or Afghan background) have been linked to group sexual assaults on girls, sometimes filmed for blackmail. Similar cases in Hamburg parks and other cities involve Muslim migrants targeting lone German females.

Leipzig migrant youth crime wave: Separate gangs of migrant-background children (including South Sudanese, Chechen, and other Muslim-origin members) have terrorized districts with over 150 offenses, including assaults on girls and seniors. Police admit helplessness due to juvenile laws.

Federal crime statistics (BKA) consistently show massive overrepresentation of non-German suspects, especially from Muslim-majority countries like Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and North Africa in violent crimes, sexual offenses, and youth violence. Young Muslim males commit these acts at rates several times higher than native Germans.

The Financial Incentives: What Muslim Migrants Receive Just for Being in Germany

While German families struggle with rising costs, Muslim migrants (asylum seekers and those under protection) receive substantial benefits simply for arriving and staying:

Under the Asylbewerberleistungsgesetz (AsylbLG) in 2026: Single adult: 455 € per month (necessary needs + personal needs). Couples or those in shared accommodation: 409 € each. Additional full coverage for housing, utilities, health insurance, and extras (often pushing total support well above 1,000 € per person when including accommodation).



After 36 months, many transition to full Bürgergeld (563 € for singles + housing), still far more generous than in their countries of origin. These payments continue even for those committing crimes, as long as deportation is blocked by legal technicalities or “human rights” claims.

Taxpayers fund this while native girls like the 12-year-old in Leipzig live in fear. Germany’s open-door policies since 2015 have imported a parallel society that holds Western women in open contempt, backed by Quranic permissions for dominating non-Muslims. Schools fail to protect children, police are handcuffed by juvenile laws, and the media downplays the migrant-Muslim connection.

The father is seeking a restraining order. But political correctness, a tool to make sure the problem gets worse and cannot be solved, and continued mass migration, ensure these attacks will continue unless Germany finally prioritizes its own daughters over imported ideologies of conquest.

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