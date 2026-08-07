Mike Rowe has officially entered the political chat concerning the DSA and communists and he simply destroyed Democrats over their “big tent” schtick. His original response caused a major meltdown on the left and the second one blew them away. Now, Bill Maher is calling him.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Mike Rowe is a likeable actor, television host, and narrator. He’s not much for politics and if there was ever someone who actually represented the working man, it’s Rowe. Despite staying out of the political arena as much as possible, all of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) insanity is getting to him just like the rest of us. But when Mike Rowe enters the chat, he has a way of cutting through all the crap and getting to the commonsense part of the argument and it makes leftists very, very uncomfortable.

Calling a Communist a Communist

Rowe caught Bill Maher’s latest “New Rule Segment” that nuked communists in the Democratic Party and decided to address the heart of the matter… why people will defend terrible ideas if their side is pushing them and dump great ones because the other side said it first. Of course, he’s talking about the Democrats and Rowe decided to help Maher blowtorch them over there aligning with communists.

(Video Credit: Real Time with Bill Maher)

The mask has fully come off the Democratic Party which has gone full-blown communist and has knelt before Islam. They proudly quote Karl Marx while calling for a utopia that has no borders, no police, no prisons, and to destroy the government our Founders brought into being. They want to rebuild it into a Soviet-style nightmare. From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs. This philosophy always winds up getting millions killed but the Democrats think they’ll do it right this time. They won’t.

Rowe Wades into the Political Muck

Rowe took direct aim at California Governor and Chief Sycophant Gavin Newsom on X:

I’m not what you’d call a keen observer of the political climate in our country, but I do pay attention, broadly, to what’s going on within our two parties. Watching the latest from @billmaher, I was reminded of how we struggle to reconcile our support for an idea we might like, if it’s promoted by a politician we hate. And vice versa. Here though, we have an opportunity – Democrats, in particular – to speak out loudly and clearly against an ideology that has been proven, demonstrably, to be a really bad idea. It’s alarming to see how quickly communism has been embraced by so many, but it’s even more alarming, to see how many have yet to condemn it, in favor of sheltering under a “big tent.” This week, Gavin Newsom dismissed concerns over Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and progressive candidates winning key primaries, stating he would gladly campaign for them. He argued that the party must be in the “addition, not subtraction business” to retake control of Congress. Not that anyone asked me, but…wow. The candidates that Newsom is referring to here are not subtle. They have clearly articulated precisely what they want, and exactly what they will try to accomplish if they gain power. No borders. No police. No prisons. No Senate. From each according to his needs, from each according to his abilities, and so forth. They are literally quoting Karl Marx, and they are literally on the record as desiring to completely dismantle our government and replace it with actual communism. And the Governor of California says he will campaign on their behalf, if doing so will result in a Congressional win. Truly amazing. Seems to me, that this is best opportunity Democrats will ever have to make some kind of reasonable appeal to Independents, and those not on board with this administration. This is a chance to affirmatively distance themselves from an ideology that has caused more human suffering than any other scheme dreamt up by man. And yet, they have not. I understand how unpopular President Trump is in the eyes of many. But if the DSA continues to grow in popularity, and the Democrats actually campaign on their behalf, I think it’ll be the largest political blunder in my lifetime. Unless of course, I’m wrong, and the DSA expands to swallow the Democratic Party, and communism winds up on the ballot. In which case, Ronald Reagan’s warning will haunt us all. “Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction.”

Cue the Meltdown

The left immediately went into meltdown mode over Rowe’s truth bomb. You knew they would and still it was a “get the popcorn” moment.

It is indeed the perfect chance for Democrats to finally get their party in order and show some political fortitude. But alas, cowering to the Religion of Peace and communists is just too alluring for them with all the money, votes, and power being dangled in front of their shifty little eyes. Morality, ethics, and love of country tend to go in the crapper for Democrats when they can be so easily bought off.

Instead, they blather on about a “big tent.” That tent is filling up with communists and Muslims and soon anyone who does not fall in line will find themselves out in the cold or worse.

By the way, this was never a blunder, it was intentional. The only problem with it for Democrats is that they believed they would retain power. Nope. The communists will seize that power and when they have served their purpose, Islam will take it over by force. In the meantime, we have communists and Muslims on the ballot, and they are actually being elected to positions of power. Frankly, I don’t think we have one generation left before extinction if Islam gets its way.

(Video Credit: Nicholas Ballasy)

Rowe’s Rapid Response

That brings us to Mike Rowe’s response to all those that wet themselves over his first commentary. And it does not disappoint – he demolishes them: Not the way I planned on spending my afternoon, but 7,600 comments should not be ignored! Bots, trolls and personal attacks notwithstanding, the critics of yesterday’s post were dominated by a large and vocal contingent who rushed to remind me that there’s “a difference between socialism and communism,” an obvious indication that they didn’t actually read the post. Shelley Armour writes… “Mike! You know there is a difference between democratic socialism and communism, right?” Hi, Shelley. Yes, I know there’s a difference, and I understand what the difference is. The larger point, and the fundamental flaw with your comment, is that you seem to believe the candidates within the Democratic Socialist Party are both “democratic and socialist” simply because that’s the name of their club. Well, maybe some of them are. I really couldn’t say. What I can tell you for sure is that more than a few have called for the complete dismantling of capitalism, free markets, representative government, property rights, borders, police, prisons, and the Constitution in general. My post referred to them, as well as a number of elected Democrats who have agreed to campaign on their behalf – including Gavin Newsom, who said, “The Democratic Party must accept the DSA in order to take back the Congress.” His words, not mine. Tracey Steele writes…“Wow! I cannot believe Mike Rowe said this. He has a huge reach, and he is actually spouting the word “communism” like it’s the 1950s! Wow Wow Wow!” Wow indeed, Tracey, and thanks for noticing the size of my reach! (Contrary to popular belief, size does matter!) To say it again, I am not the one “spouting” communism or conflating socialists and communists. The word is being “spouted” by members of the DSA who are using it to describe themselves. I am not accusing them; I am quoting them. John Engles… Hey Rowe, what’s the difference between the Communists who want to run the country and the Nazi/fascist who currently is? Several differences, John, but the only one relevant to this conversation is the fact that the communists currently running for office have clearly identified themselves as such. They do not dispute or reject the label. They embrace it. It is who they are, who they claim to be, and who they want to be. The president, on the other hand, has never claimed to be a Nazi or a fascist. That doesn’t mean he isn’t, but it is worth noting he has rejected the accusation outright. Obviously, you are entitled to that opinion and the right to share it publicly, thanks to our Constitution. Unlike in a fascist, Nazi, or communist regime. (Also worth noting, Nazis and fascists are not the same thing.) Chris Tomaloff writes… “Kinda like how the political right didn’t shout down the extreme rhetoric coming from their candidates? No, Chris, not like that at all. In the video I shared, we saw examples of prominent Democrats saying things like, “We need to elect more communists!” (Cea Weaver, Director of the NYC Mayor’s Office.) Mamdani himself literally tweeted, “Each according to their need, each according to their ability.” That’s a direct quote from the Communist Manifesto. But what exactly is the corollary from the right? Are prominent Republicans tweeting, “We need to elect more Nazis! We need to elect more fascists! Eat the poor!” I don’t think so. John Engles may think Trump is fascist and a Nazi, but Trump disagrees, and so do a majority of voters. Communists, on the other hand, say it loud and say it proud. I’m inclined to take them at their word. Beto Ojeda… “Mike has always leaned to the Trumpian view of things but never states it, so as not to alienate anyone, but we know how to read between the lines. This “communist” talk is McCarthyism 2.0.” I wasn’t around in the 1950s, Beto, but from what I’ve read, it was indeed a very difficult time to be a communist in this country. Lots of private citizens were dragged before Congress, made to take “loyalty oaths,” and blacklisted in their places of work. I can’t justify it or condone it, but I can explain it. We had just fought a hot war against fascism and Nazism and just begun a Cold War against a communist regime. The existence of an organized Communist Party in this country at such a time strained the limits of tolerance. But do you really think we’re less tolerant today than we were seventy-five years ago? Do you really believe my comments about communists who claim to be communists are synonymous with another Red Scare? If you haven’t noticed, Chris, no one in the DSA, including the communists, is being dragged before Congress and made to swear a loyalty oath to the Constitution. Today, a communist in America can run for office…with the endorsement of the governor of California! And the tacit approval of a major political party! Seems to me we’re about as far from McCarthyism as we can get. As for my desire not to alienate anyone, I suppose I am guilty of that. I run a foundation that is open to people of all political beliefs, and we’ve assisted lots of Americans who lean to the left. I also know for a fact that many Democrats have supported mikeroweWORKS historically, and I have no desire to run them off. But do you really have to “read between the lines” to understand where I’m coming from? True, I’ve never endorsed a candidate or publicly encouraged people to vote. But I’ve been very transparent about the fact that I’m a registered Independent who favors policies and programs that often align with conservative principles. Obviously, I would not characterize those conservative principles as “Trumpian,” because a) they were around long before him, b) Trump is not a conservative, and c) I do not agree with or support everything the President says and does. So, is it possible, Beto, that your accusation is rooted in the fact that I have never publicly denounced the president to your satisfaction? Is it possible you think I’m a Trumper, simply because I’ve never called him a fascist, or a Nazi, or a liar, or a conman, or a traitor, or whatever else you believe him to be? Gretchen Seipp… Mike, the fact that you still act as though you’re not political after all this time is a bit ridiculous. I still support your work and foundation because I believe in it, but the folksy act has worn thin. Aw, shucks, Gretchen. Folksy? Lil’ ole me? Honestly, how am I acting as if I am “not political?” This entire conversation is the very definition of “political.” Christopher Pugh… I would have voted for Mike Rowe and Freddie a few years ago before he went full-on MAGA, and I’m all in favor of his project, but it’s pretty clear the political direction that he’s moved in and the money trail that has influenced it. It’s Freddy, not Freddie. (I don’t much care, but he’s a terrier and particular about such things.) As for the “full-on MAGA” moniker, is there something I did specifically to earn that designation? Is there some kind of general definition you can share? Or, are you coming from the same place as Beto? Is calling me “Full-On MAGA” your way of saying that I’ve failed to condemn Trump to your satisfaction? For the record, MRW is supported by liberals and conservatives alike. I have no idea what “money trail” you are referring to. Also, regarding my personal politics, think about the implications of what I wrote. I said that the Democrats have been given a gift – an opportunity to appear reasonable by speaking the truth to their own party, just as Bill Maher has done. All they have to do is distance themselves from candidates who have called for the complete dismantlement of our Constitution. All they have to do is say, “Hold on, comrade. Our tent is not that big. We respect your right to hate America, but we don’t want you in our party, and we will not support your candidacy.” If they say that, I think a lot of Independents would see them as they see John Fetterman, who has, in the eyes of many voters, become the most “rational” Democrat currently in office. If they don’t – if they actually welcome communist candidates into their party – then I’m afraid the Democrats, by default, will offer the American people a very simple choice in November – a party that disavows communism vs. a party that doesn’t. I think such a choice would be very positive for Republicans because I don’t think most Americans want to align themselves with a Democratic Party that welcomes communists. The question for you, Chris, is why would a “Full-On MAGA” like me encourage Democrats to act in a way that would disadvantage the Republican Party? And the answer is simple – it’s because I support the existence of a Democratic Party that believes America is still a fundamentally good place. I think there’s a lot of room for improvement in our country, and I believe the best way to realize those improvements is for Democrats and Republicans to have continuous, robust and public debate about all the issues. But if one of those parties is affirmatively determined to transform our democratic republic into a communist state, then we’re no longer debating the various ways to make our country better; we’re debating the merits of destroying it. And really, what’s the point of tolerating that? America is already a big tent, filled with hundreds of millions of people with wildly differing views and lots of political parties that represent those views. We’ve got the Green Party, the American Freedom Party, the Socialist Workers Party, the Constitution Party, and of course, the Communist Party USA, as well as the Democratic Socialist Party. America’s tent is so big, we can even tolerate fringe parties like the KKK, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, and so forth. Why then, does Gavin Newsom want to make room in the Democratic tent for socialists and communists? There’s only one reason, and he’s already spelled it out for us – he believes the Democrats need them to win back the Congress. I think it’s a bad bet for the Democrats and for America. And if a prominent Republican reached out to the KKK with the same “big tent” offer, you’d better believe my vote would be in play. Michael Tillman… When are you going to throw your hat into the ring, Mr. Rowe? Ha! When it no longer fits my head!

It’s interesting how leftists are fixated on politically pigeon-holing Mike Rowe. He did not take the bait – good for him. You don’t have to be a MAGA supporter to hate communism.

Mike Rowe has a way of saying things that many Americans think. The Democrats are so busy courting communists and acolytes of the Religion of Peace, they are alienating the majority of Americans who are actually sane.

Rowe’s lengthy post was one “Dirty Job” that someone had to do and he did it well. And he’s about to go on Maher’s show being the rational man that he is. Better get more popcorn.

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