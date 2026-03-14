A glaring vetting failure allowed anti-Israel radicals Sameerah Munshi and Carrie Prejean Boller to infiltrate President Trump’s White House Religious Liberty Commission, where Boller was rightfully removed for derailing an antisemitism hearing with anti-Zionist rhetoric and outdated tropes, prompting Munshi’s dramatic resignation in protest over that ouster and the U.S.-Israeli military action against Iran’s nuclear program.

By Renee Nal

Anti-Israel activist and Carrie Prejean Boller ally Sameerah Munshi resigned from the White House Religious Liberty Commission. According to an announcement Munshi made on X on March 12, 2026, the self-described “Muslimah” and “Advocate” is resigning “over the injustice and atrocities of this administration at home and abroad.”

In a further clarification, Munshi elaborated that she is resigning “in protest of two deeply troubling developments”: Carrie Prejean Boller’s removal from the commission and the “illegal war against Iran”.

Carrie Prejean Boller Hijacks a Hearing on Antisemitism in America

Carrie Prejean Boller was decisively removed from President Trump’s White House Religious Liberty Commission in February 2026 by its chairman, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, after she hijacked a public hearing on antisemitism in America to push her personal agenda.

During the session, Boller, wearing a “Palestinian flag pin”, aggressively challenged witnesses, repeatedly questioned whether “anti-Zionism” equals antisemitism, defended Candace Owens against well-founded accusations of antisemitic rhetoric, revived outdated tropes like the deicide charge against Jews, and derailed proceedings by refusing to focus on religious liberty, instead promoting views that equated criticism of Israel with legitimate discourse while dismissing pro-Israel testimony.

Watch videos featuring Carrie Prejean Boller as shared by the pro-Hamas activist organization Drop Site News:

Sameerah Munshi and Carrie Prejean Boller appeared to have coordinated the speech, implying it was planned in advance. Munshi allegedly started recording Prejean Boller before she started speaking, and the pair allegedly texted during the hearing.

In the wake of the hearing, Munshi wrote on Substack:

In recent weeks, I have become deeply concerned about efforts to expand the definition of antisemitism in a manner that will, wittingly or unwittingly, restrict constitutionally protected speech and religious expression.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick declared Prejean Boller’s actions an unacceptable takeover of the hearing for her own political purposes, stating unequivocally that no member has the right to do so, and exercised his authority to oust her immediately. Boller lashed out, claiming her removal was due to Dan Patrick’s “Zionist political agenda”.

The Real Political Agenda

Earlier that same month, on February 4, Carrie Prejean Boller and Sameerah Munshi, along with “We Feed Gaza”, a group founded in 2024 that claims to feed “starving families in Gaza”, mainly through donations to a GoFundMe page, posted a strong anti-Israel message on Instagram:

The politicians who refuse to condemn Israeli government’s starvation, and genocide of Palestinians are the same ones unmoved by the Epstein files. When leaders are captured by power and blackmail they normalize the torture and killing of children, all for the sake of protecting themselves. Gaza was a precursor to the release of the Epstein files. Their goal: normalize and justify the torture and killing of innocent children. Did you defend it too? Arrest these monsters.

Drain the evil swamp.

End Palestinian genocide.

Defund Israel.

This post certainly foreshadowed the events that took place during the hearing. How did these two get appointed to serve on the White House Religious Liberty Commission in the first place?

Here is a screenshot of the “Collaborators”:

RAIR has previously warned the Trump administration about convicted jihadist Ismail Royer and controversial Islamic scholar Shaykh Hamza Yusuf to the Religious Liberty Commission Advisory Board, two “Islamic radical figures with highly controversial backgrounds that raise serious security concerns.”

RAIR has also warned about Rabiul Chowdhury, co-founder of Muslims for Trump who has been awarded “extensive face time with Trump and key administration officials, despite a background that should have raised immediate red flags.”

Carrie Prejean Boller Supports Sameerah Munshi’s Resignation

Naturally, Carrie Prejean Boller expressed her support of Munshi’s decision to step down from the commission. She said in part:

Thank you for choosing your principals [sic] over your position. I am honored to know you and call you friend.

Sameerah Munshi continues in her resignation screed to claim that Commission members have “mocked” her faith and treated Muslims with “hostility”. She claims that the “rights” of American Muslims “are sidelined”, and their very existence “is met with hateful rhetoric aimed at advancing particular political agendas”.

She states that despite America’s tradition as a “safe haven for people of all religions”, the Commission was “driven by ulterior motives.”

She continues, claiming that Muslims in America are “having their free expression stripped away, and even their lives put at risk, because of their deeply held beliefs about Palestine, all for the sake of a Zionist political agenda.”

Notice that Carrie Prejean Boller and Sameerah Munshi both separately used the phrase “Zionist political agenda”.

Munshi continues to target Operation Epic Fury, the official U.S. designation for the joint U.S.-Israeli military campaign that began on February 28, 2026, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, ballistic missile sites, naval forces, IRGC leadership and infrastructure, and other military assets:

Even more pressing is this government’s unlawful killing of children and civilians in Iran at the urging of a genocidal state. Not only is the American public against this aggression, but our tax dollars are funding the very violence that we oppose, both against innocent Palestinians and now Iranians…

Mushi finishes her statement trashing the Commission and the administration:

I want to be very clear: I am not resigning out of fear or intimidation from anyone affiliated with the Commission, the government, or any interest group. I am resigning because I have seen firsthand the injustice perpetrated by members of this commission, and I am unwilling to be associated with it any longer. I have seen this corrupt, dangerous administration’s disregard for American citizens and the lives of innocents, and I am unwilling to be associated with it any longer. I support America over Israel, and unfortunately that means I cannot support Trump or this government…

Support from CAIR

The Hamas-linked Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR) issued a Press Release in support of Carrie Prejean Boller and Sameerah Munshi:

“We commend both Carrie Prejean Boller and Sameerah Munshi for courageously using their roles with the Religious Liberty Commission to actually stand up for religious liberty. Ms. Prejean Boller and Ms. Munshi fulfilled the commission’s stated purpose by opposing all forms of anti-religious bigotry and standing up for every person’s right to express their religious beliefs, including opposition to Israel’s genocide in Gaza. It is unconscionable and unsurprising that the White House would remove a Catholic member of the commission because she dared to state the obvious: antisemitism is wrong, and it is also wrong to label criticism of Israel–and all disagreement with Zionism–antisemitic. The Trump administration has repeatedly paid lip service to free speech and religious freedom while obsessively trying to smear and silence Americans who dare to criticize a foreign government, especially American Muslims and even American Catholics like Carrie Prejean Boller. The commission is now clearly meant to protect Israel from criticism, not to protect religious freedom for the American people.”

Who is Sameerah Munshi?

Munshi’s background is carefully hidden. According to her personal website, she received a bachelor’s degree from Brown University in 2023. Before her tenure at the White House Commission, Munshi was Executive Director at the Maryland-based NGO “Coalition of Virtue”, which she co-founded with Kareem Monib.

The Coalition of Virtue’s vision, according to their website, “is to promote virtue in society, grounded in divine guidance as embodied in the Islamic tradition, in cooperation with those who share our moral vision”. The organization found common cause with many in conservative circles due to their opposition to the LGBTQIA+ agenda in schools in 2023.

Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research Podcast Appearance

It was also in 2023 that Sameerah Munshi and Kareem Monib appeared on Imam Tom Facchine’s Dogma Disrupted podcast, a part of the Irving, Texas-based Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research.

Terrorist supporter Omar Suleiman is the founder and president of the Yaqeen Institute, which “openly promotes the integration of Sharia into Western societies.”

As reported at RAIR Foundation USA, Imam Tom Facchine plays a central role in the radicalization of young Muslims in America and Europe.

A Cautionary Tale

The recent turmoil surrounding President Trump’s White House Religious Liberty Commission, culminating in Carrie Prejean Boller’s removal for derailing an antisemitism hearing and Sameerah Munshi’s dramatic resignation in protest over that ouster and the administration’s military actions against Iran, serves as a sobering cautionary tale.

While political appointees may align with the administration on certain domestic issues, such as the LGBTQIA+ agenda, these events underscore the critical need for rigorous, comprehensive vetting of individuals granted influential advisory roles in sensitive governmental bodies.

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