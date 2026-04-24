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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Call it what it looks like: a shell game. Massive valuation, sudden “error,” then—poof—dissolution. If that sequence doesn’t set off alarms, nothing will. You don’t get to wave away millions as a bookkeeping slip and expect the public to shrug. If those numbers were used to project influence, access, or credibility, that’s not a correction—that’s exposure. And the attitude when asked? That’s gasoline on the fire. Accountability isn’t optional for elected officials; it’s the job. If the paper trail doesn’t line up, the burden is on her to prove it. Until then, the stench isn’t going anywhere.

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