Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is sinking deeper and deeper into fraud allegations and is making herself look even more corrupt. She went from claiming she was worth $30 million to under $100,000 and then after revising her valuation and throwing her accountants under the political bus, she and her husband suddenly closed their winery LLC days later.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

It would seem that every move that “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) takes financially only makes her look more corrupt than the one before. Last week, she magically claimed that instead of being worth as much as $30 million, she is actually worth less than $100,000. No sane person is buying that, and plenty of financial experts are crying foul over her attempting to throw her legion of accountants under the political bus to provide herself with cover.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) remarked that Omar could be hit with felony charges if she is found to have lied about the cash valuation. And that doesn’t include all the other fraud allegations floating around her. Comer also requested financial records, SEC filings, and documents related to travel by anyone affiliated with eStCru or Rose Lake Capital to the United Arab Emirates, Somalia, and Kenya.

Omar’s Winery LLC Is No More

California-based eStCru LLC has just filed for termination after Omar’s remarkable revaluation of her finances, according to the Washington Free Beacon. The winery now officially has no value whatsoever. Many others are calling it “fraud.” This comes approximately one year after she valued her husband’s winery at $5 million.

The termination took place on April 4, and the form was signed by Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett’s business partner, former DNC adviser Will Hailer.

Omar Snaps Over Questions About Her Financial Disclosures

When asked about the financial discrepancies by a Lindell TV reporter, Omar snapped.

“Congresswoman Omar, the last time I spoke to you, you said I was stupid for asking about your financial disclosure, but there’s some discrepancies on there. Would you like to explain that? How did you make such a big mistake?” a Lindell TV reporter asked Omar on Tuesday.

“I think you’re stupid for asking me anything,” sniped a visibly annoyed Omar, a sarcastic smile plastered on her face.

“I don’t want to tell you jack shit. How about that? Have a good day.”

From Nothing to Millions to Nothing Again

From the Beacon:

It’s a major fall from grace for the winery—at least on paper. Nearly one year ago, in May 2025, Omar filed an annual financial disclosure that said the winery was worth between $1 million and $5 million at the end of 2024. (Lawmakers report their assets in ranges rather than exact figures.) That marked an increase of at least 1,900 percent and as much as 32,233 percent from the previous year, when Omar said the winery was worth between $15,000 and $50,000. When the Free Beacon reported on Omar’s exploding net worth—Omar had said it was “ridiculous” and “categorically false” to claim she was worth millions of dollars—the left-wing “Squad” member called the report false. Omar argued that, although the winery and one other asset, her husband’s “Venture Capital Management” firm, were indeed worth millions of dollars, they generated no more than $15,000 in income, which is not how wealth is calculated. “Learn to read before you post misleading shit,” Omar said.

Panic Sets In

After that, Omar seemed to have an epiphany as investigations began to swirl around her covered head concerning fraud, and she issued the massive correction in a revised financial statement that was filed on March 26. Nine days later, eStCru filed for termination. Omar claimed that the winery and venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital, actually had no value at all, though she also said they generated up to $5,000 and $1,000,000 in respective income in 2024. She blamed everything on an “accounting error.”

“The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire,” Omar spokeswoman Jacklyn Rogers told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. “Aides said that Omar looked at the form before it was filed in 2025, but that the error didn’t jump off the page for her because she isn’t involved with her husband’s businesses and she trusted the accuracy of the accountant who provided her husband’s figures.”

Ongoing Scandals

The couple has been mired in scandal before. They lied about having an affair back in September 2019 when both of them were married to other people. At the time, Mynett was a consultant for the congresswoman’s campaign. Then, in another wild coincidence, they both divorced their spouses and announced that they were married in March 2020. In a move that should be investigated as well, Mynett’s firm received $3 million from Omar’s campaign between 2018 and 2020.

Mynett went from being a political operative to being an entrepreneur and investor overnight. He founded Rose Lake Capital in 2022 with his business partner, Hailer. Despite just launching, the firm claimed on its website that it managed $60 billion in assets. Which is interesting since the business was not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Some of its prior advisers, including former Senator Max Baucus (D-MT), suddenly began distancing themselves from the firm.

“You can read between the lines,” Baucus told the New York Post in January during a wild understatement during an interview. “It sounded a little bit fishy.”

A Venture Worth Millions or Not

The winery sold vintages with names like “Blockchain” and “Clothesline.” In February 2024, it had only $650 in the bank. It no longer has a web presence or a physical one that can be determined, or has had any in some time.

From The Dallas Express:

As previously reported by The Dallas Express, eStCru’s website was blank, its public phone line was inactive, and social media accounts tied to the label appeared dormant even as the company’s reported valuation rose into the millions. Independent journalist Angela Rose reported that a visit to the winery’s listed address in Santa Rosa, California, found a letter from the building operator, Punchdown Cellars, stating that eStCru had not been a client there for several years and had ceased operations at that location.

Then one of Mynett’s business ventures was hit with a lawsuit from a Washington, D.C., businessman, Naeem Mohd, who sought $780,000 in damages. Miraculously, the suit was resolved, and the winery paid out a cash settlement despite seemingly having no money to do so.

From the New York Post:

Mynett then started various new businesses: eSt Ventures, Badlands Fund GP, Badlands Ventures and venture capital firm Rose Lake Capital LLC, as well as eStCru, a winery. Most of those companies included his business partner, Will Hailer. One deal they did with a group of South Dakota marijuana farmers went bad, and they ended up suing over fraud and breach of contract. That suit was settled for $1.2 million, which was paid, according to a source. One of the people involved in the lawsuit told The Post this week that he is willing to testify in a House investigation if he is subpoenaed. The person, who had partnered with Hailer and Mynett, said he was “shocked” they were recently able to come up with more than $1 million to settle the suit, after pleading poverty in earlier court filings, he alleged. “I would love to know what happened to the whole deal, and why assets were inflated on the disclosures,” said the former business partner. “Maybe they were trying to make his companies look good to potential investors.”

Mynett’s winery was slapped with numerous fraud allegations and lawsuits from investors, according to a 2024 report in the Minnesota Reformer. Former employees also told the newspaper that they hadn’t been paid.

Regardless of the winery not paying employees or bills, a 2025 email between Mynett and his accountant claimed that Rose Lake was valued at roughly $7.0 million, and the winery (eStCru) was worth $1.5 million. Mynett owns approximately one-third of both businesses, according to his tax documents.

Accountability Is Coming

Republicans want answers, and the walls are closing in on Ilhan Omar.

“Ilhan cannot escape accountability much longer. Investigations are ongoing in House committees. The Trump administration has waged war on fraud,” House GOP Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) told reporters on Tuesday.

“If Ilhan Omar is discovered to have been involved in any or to have benefited in any way from any fraud, she must be held accountable,” he warned. “By the way, that includes marriage fraud.”

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