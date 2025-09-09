(Published April 3, 2025)

Governor Abbott boasts about banning Sharia in Texas, public schools, universities, and prisons are already enforcing it through taxpayer-funded halal food mandates, terror-linked certification schemes, and legal pressure that forces non-Muslims to comply with Islamic dietary rules—all under the false guise of “diversity.”

While Governor Greg Abbott claims to have banned Sharia (Islamic law) in Texas, the truth is far more disturbing: Sharia is already being quietly implemented—funded by your tax dollars. This article is the first in a series exposing how Islamic law is infiltrating Texas institutions. We begin with the most pervasive—and most overlooked—front of Sharia enforcement: food.