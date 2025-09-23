Hamas is openly celebrating after Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Portugal recognized a so-called Palestinian state — a state that does not exist and never will. This antisemitic stunt is nothing more than an attempt to put Israel in its place.

Rewarding Hamas

It should be noted that the citizens of those countries are overwhelmingly against the move, but the elites, acting as useful idiots for Islamic supremacists, are intent on making it so. They don’t care who is slaughtered or tortured, or how unsafe their countries become, because they profit off the move and are insulated from their people… or at least they hope so. This will not end well for those pushing the Islamization of the globe.

Hamas issued a statement on Sunday that applauded the kneeling before Islam as “an important step,” and the Islamic supremacists obviously view it as a reward for murdering innocent Israelis.

“This recognition is an important step in maintaining the right of our Palestinian people to their land and holy sites, and to establishing their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Hamas declared, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The Islamic terrorists continued by saying that it was “a deserved outcome of our people’s struggle.” They called for an end to Israel’s war against Hamas, which it labeled a “brutal genocide” in Gaza, and demanded that Israel comply. Good luck with that.

Four countries prostrate themselves before terrorists

Breitbart reported on the capitulation that was announced over the weekend. The four countries moved forward with the political stunt despite knowing full well that it acts as a reward to the Islamic Hamas terrorists behind the October 7th terror attacks on Israel, where 1,200 were butchered, hundreds were kidnapped, and scores of men, women, and children were raped and tortured.

Relatives of those still being held captive by the Palestinian terrorists were enraged over the move.

“Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognizes the State of Palestine,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer crowed, according to Reuters.

“The man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths. The Israeli government’s relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable,” he proclaimed.

More from Breitbart on the shameful development:

The Islamists responded to the appeasement from the three Western nations even as UK Prime Minister Sir Starmer denied it would represent a “reward” for Hamas, saying his push for a two-state solution would be the “exact opposite of [Hamas’s] hateful vision,” as it would ultimately require the terror group to give up control of Gaza. The PM further accused Jerusalem of conducting a “relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza,” adding: “The starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable. Tens of thousands have been killed, including thousands as they tried to collect food and water. This death and destruction horrifies all of us. It must end.” French President Emmanuel Macron claimed Thursday that recognizing a Palestinian state would isolate Hamas in an interview; however, its response has been totally opposite.

More from Reuters:

British troops captured Jerusalem from the Ottoman Empire in 1917, and in 1922 the League of Nations awarded Britain an international mandate to administer Palestine during the post-war deal-making that redrew the map of the Middle East. Mandy Damari, the British mother of released British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari, told Reuters on Sunday that Starmer was “under a two-state delusion,” given that the Gaza Strip’s government was still Hamas, whose mission was to destroy Israel. “He is rewarding Hamas for the 7th October barbaric and savage attack on Israel when the hostages are still not back, the war is not over, and Hamas are still in power in Gaza.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney continued excusing the inexcusable by laughably claiming it would empower those seeking peaceful co-existence and the end of Hamas. “This in no way legitimizes terrorism, nor is it any reward for it,” he said with a straight face, according to Reuters.

Portugal’s Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Rangel asserted that the recognition was a “fundamental line of Portuguese foreign policy.” Speaking to reporters at the headquarters of Portugal’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, he contended: “Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace… a ceasefire is urgent.”

CNN World reports on the French… being, well, French: “French President Emmanuel Macron said at the United Nations on Monday that the recognition of a Palestinian state is the ‘only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace,’” calling the move a “defeat for Hamas.”

Other nations, such as Italy, which has not recognized a Palestinian state, are being bombarded by terrorist groups such as Antifa.

Appeasement never works with Islam

“An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.” – Winston Churchill

The recognition of a Palestinian state is foolishly being used as a hammer to beat Israel into submission over the war in Gaza and appease Muslims. It won’t work. In fact, it will enflame the war even further.

Hamas refuses to release 48 remaining hostages… although it is doubtful many of those are still alive at this point. They are also refusing to disarm, another sane demand by the Israelis, so Hamas cannot launch future attacks against them.

The media is screaming that Israel has killed over 65,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians. Israel has been measured, attempting to ferret out the terrorists and kill them off. The Palestinians hide them and therefore wind up being collateral damage in the war to remove Hamas. They act as if Israel should just let Islamic terrorists wipe them out and then send a thank-you note to the world for it.

Pointless political posturing

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the countries bowing before Hamas, the BBC reports.

“It will not happen,” Netanyahu flatly stated. “A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”

President Trump “disagrees” with the four Muslim-cowed nations’ decision to reward terrorists.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that the administration “believes it is a reward to Hamas.”

(Video Credit: NBC News)

Leavitt’s response to the press comes the day before Trump is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly. Most of the UN members, about 140 countries, already recognize a Palestinian state, which isn’t saying much because it is populated by Islamic countries, socialists, sycophants, and communist dictatorships.

Leavitt remarked that Trump views the move as “just more talk and not enough action from some of our friends and allies.” The president “feels this does not do anything to release the hostages, which is the primary goal right now in Gaza,” Leavitt said. “It does nothing to end this conflict and bring this war to a close.”

She informed reporters that Trump would further discuss the matter when he addresses the UN on Tuesday.

Elitists across the globe seem hellbent on enabling illegal immigration and quashing Israel so Islam can take over most countries. Muslims are growing massively in population, while most of Europe and the West are declining. It almost seems as if they’ve sold out to Islamic regimes and have resigned their people to a worldwide caliphate.

