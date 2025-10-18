Hamas is adamantly defending the public executions of the very people they claimed they have been fighting for. They are branding Palestinians as spies and are brutally murdering them for all to see, as President Trump is warning the terrorist group to disarm or the US and Israel will disarm them, violently if necessary.

(Video Credit: CBS Evening News)

Hamas holds public executions of Palestinian dissidents

The defense of the indefensible, something Hamas specializes in after the butchery of Oct. 7, 2023, was made by a senior official in an interview with Reuters.

Mohammed Nazzal is the senior Hamas official defending the crackdown on Palestinians who defy the terrorists. He told Reuters that there were always “exceptional measures” taken during the war, and those executed were criminals guilty of killing. That, evidently, includes 5-year-olds, as the group reportedly executed the child, claiming he was a spy.

Meanwhile, an attorney named Moumen Al-Natour, who is a former Hamas political prisoner and president of Palestinian Youth for Development, claimed that Hamas resurfaced from underground tunnels after the ceasefire took place, according to Fox News.

“After the fire stopped, Hamas fighters came out of the tunnels and massacred families that opposed them,” he recounted. “They are sending a signal that they are back — by terrorizing people.”

(Video Credit: Fox News)

Using terror to control Palestinians

President Trump warned Hamas on Thursday, via Truth Social, “If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.”

Reuters is reporting that at least 33 people have been executed in the last few days in what terrorist leaders consider a campaign to “show strength” after the ceasefire. According to Israeli sources, most of those killed have been accused of collaborating with Israel or supporting rival militias.

From Fox News:

Al-Natour, the co-founder of the “We Want To Live Movement,” said several local militias are still resisting the group across Gaza. In Rafah, the Abu Shabab clan has drawn attention for recruiting fighters and resisting Hamas’s control. In Gaza City, the Doghmush clan has clashed repeatedly with Hamas terrorists. In Khan Younis, the Mujaida clan has also been involved in armed confrontations. Some members tied to the Hellis network in Gaza City are operating in neighborhoods under tension with Hamas. These factions do not hold stable territory, but their sporadic resistance — from raids to armed standoffs — signals the first cracks in Hamas’s grip. “These militias come from the population,” Al-Natour said. “They need recognition and coordination to form a political umbrella — a transitional body that governs these areas and organizes their security.” He said he and others are trying to operate under what he called Trump’s peace framework, forming safe zones inside Gaza where civilians unaffiliated with Hamas can access food, aid, and protection. “We can build a governing body in these zones,” he said. “But those of us who speak out are hunted. The people Hamas is killing now are just like me — Palestinians who dared to speak.”

Indiscriminate murder

The president of the Center for Peace Communications, Joseph Braude, noted that Hamas is using the ceasefire to take revenge on those they feel have betrayed them.

“It’s a dark time for Hamas’s many opponents in Gaza,” he told Fox News Digital in an interview. “They’re exploiting this moment to reassert dominance through brute force. They killed a pregnant woman about 18 hours ago. It is indiscriminate killing designed simply to sow fear in ordinary people.”

Braude was the one who exposed, via an interview with a Palestinian who described how Hamas killed a 5-year-old child as part of its campaign against opponents.

The reality of Gaza

More from Fox News:

Braude described Gaza’s reality as bifurcated. Reconstruction, he explained, could begin in the areas behind the yellow line — territory now under Israeli supervision — while fighting continues elsewhere. “This is the scenario envisioned in the 20-point plan,” he said. “Gazans opposed to Hamas, including those who have taken up arms in that struggle, can help form enclaves of self-rule that evolve into a transitional authority with international support.” He predicted that a coalition of anti-Hamas militias, supported by air cover from Israel and possibly private contractors, will carry out the remaining ground battles. “There is no conceptual return to the pre-Oct. 7 approach,” he added.

Michael Milshtein, head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at Tel Aviv University and a former IDF intelligence officer, told Fox News that Hamas has seized the clans’ weapons and money, much of it originating from Israel. He compared the move to Hezbollah’s takeover of southern Lebanon in 2000.

“This leaves Israel in a dilemma,” he stated. “If the Israeli military ends up protecting these clans, we risk starting another war with Hamas. If we abandon them, we may have to absorb them later, like the allies we evacuated from Lebanon.”

He called the initiative “a tragic example of acting without understanding Gaza’s reality.”

Palestinians are claiming that “gangs are in the streets” and fear another internal war breaking out. One candidly said, “No one knows who will rule or what will happen next. We just want to live without bloodshed.”

Hamas had no intention of honoring Trump’s peace plan

Hamas appears to have no intention to lay down its arms despite telling Trump the opposite. That is hardly surprising since they have lied about virtually everything from the beginning. The question now is what the US and Israel will do.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted Hamas for refusing to disarm. “Hamas is supposed to release all hostages in stage 1. It has not. Hamas knows where the bodies of our hostages are. Hamas are to be disarmed under this agreement. No ifs, no buts. They have not. Hamas need to adhere to the 20-point plan. They are running out of time,” said a statement from his office.

The New York Post reported, “Nazzal, speaking from Doha, said Hamas is prepared to accept a five-year cease-fire to rebuild the Gaza Strip, including guarantees for the future if it is offered ‘horizons and hope’ for statehood.”

