A New Jersey Islamic school was approved to enroll 90 students. Instead, it enrolled more than 300 while seeking permission to expand to 400. At a planning board hearing, officials asked the obvious question: “How can you have 314 students in a building when you’re only allowed to have 90?”

Neighbors complained and reported persistent traffic problems, and the school faced zoning violations. Yet Dr. Ahmad Qatanani, a member of the Islamic Education Foundation of New Jersey’s (IEF) school board, later insisted it had not acted recklessly. The documented enrollment figures and zoning concerns raise serious questions.

But the connections go far beyond a local zoning dispute.

Dr. Qatanani’s father is Imam Mohamed Qatanani of the Islamic Center of Passaic County (ICPC) in Paterson, New Jersey. The mosque’s co-founder was convicted in the Holy Land Foundation case involving material support to Hamas. Mohamed Qatanani was previously jailed in Israel over alleged Hamas ties, and his brother-in-law was a senior Hamas commander.

ICPC is also connected to the CAIR network, which recently held its annual banquet at the mosque. Former FBI agent Lara Burns, who led the Holy Land Foundation investigation, described CAIR’s role as defending and protecting elements of Hamas’s support network while pressuring critics into silence.

The political connections extend further.

Islamic Egyptian-born Democratic New Jersey congressional nominee Dr. Adam Hamawy had a long relationship with the Blind Sheikh, the terrorist mastermind behind the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Hamawy traveled with him, translated for him, and testified in his defense at trial. Hamawy also volunteered at the Benevolence International Foundation (BIF), later shut down for links to al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden. The U.S. Treasury designated the BIF and related entities as terrorist financiers.

At Hamawy’s primary victory party, where Imam Mohamed Qatanani was present, the crowd celebrated while chanting “Allahu Akbar.”

They build the schools. They build the infrastructure. They build the institutions. They silence critics. They maintain the political connections. No wonder they remain unapologetic when breaking local laws.

See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage:

Alert NJ: CAIR-NJ Will Celebrate Its 20th Anniversary on October 10 at Hamas-Tied Qatanani’s Mosque – October 8, 2026

CAIR-NJ is hosting its 20th annual banquet at the Islamic Center of Passaic County (ICPC) in Paterson, led by Imam Mohammad Qatanani. Israeli records show Qatanani was convicted of Hamas membership; the mosque’s founder was convicted in the Holy Land Foundation trial for funneling money to Hamas. The same network is advancing political candidates while CAIR continues to celebrate these figures openly.

Alert NJ: CAIR Operative Ali Aljarrah Poised to Seize Passaic County Commissioner Seat — Mamdani’s Win Fuels Islamic Machine – May 25, 2026

CAIR Action NJ operative Ali Aljarrah is running for Passaic County Commissioner, backed by Dr. Ahmad Qatanani (son of ICPC Imam Mohammad Qatanani) and ICPC leadership. The mosque has deep Hamas ties through its founder, convicted in the Holy Land Foundation trial. This is the same network consolidating power after Mamdani’s victory in New York.

The Mamdani Playbook Hits New Jersey: CAIR’s Ali Aljarrah and the Red-Green Axis Move In (RAIR TV) – May 28, 2026

After Mamdani’s win, the Red-Green axis is targeting New Jersey. CAIR Action’s Ali Aljarrah and Dr. Adam Hamawy (tied to the Blind Sheikh) are advancing with backing from the Qatanani family and ICPC. The network fuses mosque power, CAIR, and far-left machinery to seize local office.

Red-Green Axis Seizes New Jersey: Muslim Voting Blocs Propel Blind Sheikh’s 1993 World Trade Center Bombing Ally Toward Congress – May 17, 2026

Dr. Adam Hisham Hamawy, who had a long personal relationship with the Blind Sheikh (mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing), is the Democratic nominee for Congress in NJ-12. CAIR Action, the New Jersey Muslim Civic Coalition, and the same Passaic County network centered on ICPC and the Qatananis back him.

New Jersey’s First Islamic City: Muslim Politicians Seize Power in Paterson, Declare It ‘The Capital of Palestine in America,’ Raise Islamic Flags, and Advance Sharia (Video) – March 8, 2025

Paterson is being openly transformed into an Islamic stronghold. Officials rename streets “Palestine Way,” raise Islamic flags, and boast of the city as the “capital of Palestine in America.” The Islamic Center of Passaic County is among the radical sponsors driving the agenda of demographic and political conquest.

Paterson: New Jersey’s First Islamic City (RAIR TV) – May 4, 2026

Once an American industrial center, Paterson has been seized by the Red-Green axis. Muslim politicians hold key seats, Islamic flags fly, and officials openly call it the capital of Palestine in America while advancing Sharia-aligned policies.

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