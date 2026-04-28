Once a classic American working-class town, Hamtramck, Michigan has been completely conquered by Islam and turned into a full Sharia parallel society—now ruled by an all-Muslim, all-male council and Mayor Adam Alharbi, where Arabic dominates streets, police, businesses, and government, and unchecked migration plus total refusal to assimilate have created a self-contained Islamic enclave on U.S. soil.

Hamtramck, Michigan – once a classic American working-class town – has become the clearest example of a city completely conquered by Islam and transformed into a parallel Sharia society.

In early 2026, the city swore in a new all-Muslim, all-male City Council and Mayor Adam Alharbi. Elected positions, from mayor to council, city manager, and even the police chief, are now held by Muslim men. Nearly all candidates in recent races were Muslim, with campaign materials often in Arabic. Public meetings feature residents addressing officials in Arabic.

The takeover is total. Police recruitment and traffic signs appear in Arabic. The department posts “Eid Mubarak” messages with officers in hijabs. Massive Eid carnivals, Ramadan lights, and official proclamations celebrating the Yemeni Revolution dominate city life. In 2024, the city renamed part of Holbrook Avenue to “Palestine Avenue.”

Businesses operate as a parallel economy: stores, pharmacies, markets, and medical offices advertise and function almost exclusively in Arabic. Taxpayer-funded halal operations and approved religious animal sacrifices raise serious concerns about health and welfare standards.

This is not diversity; it is civilizational jihad in action: parallel governance, parallel culture, parallel law enforcement, and parallel economy flying under foreign flags.

Hamtramck is no longer an American city in any meaningful sense. It is a fully formed Islamic enclave on Michigan soil – the direct result of unchecked Islamic migration and refusal to assimilate.

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