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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6d

Piker is a walking sewer pipe of anti-American poison: 9/11 filth, Oct. 7 moral rot, communist butcher worship, Hamas-adjacent grievance theater, and then the same tired “Islamophobia” scam whenever decent people recoil. America gave this clown free speech, wealth, platforms, safety, and an audience. He uses all of it to sneer at America and bully Democrats into surrender. Enough. Drive him out of American politics. Let him take his revolutionary Twitch act to Tehran, Gaza, or some Marxist rubble pile and find out how long the bit lasts without U.S. liberty protecting his soft little influencer life. El-Sayed owning Piker is political malpractice. Mike Rogers should hang him around El-Sayed’s neck like a burning tire and make Michigan choose: America, or Hasan Piker’s Red-Green sewer circus.

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
6d

Piker calling El Sayed names. Say it isn’t so. OMG conflict in among Muzzies! Hahahahahahha.

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