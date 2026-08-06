By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Twitch streamer and Muslim communist Hasan Piker had a meltdown over calls for Abdul El-Sayed to mend his relationship with skeptical Democrats during the candidate’s Tuesday night election event at the Majestic Theatre in Detroit. That occurred while the Democratic Senate candidate for Michigan vowed reconciliation ahead of the general election against Republican Mike Rogers.

Now Comes the Pressure to Fall in Line

“Like everyone being like, Abdul has a f*** ton of work to do mending bridges. Here’s the f***ing take nuke for you, OK? You are all unbelievably Islamophobic pieces of sh*t, OK?” Piker said.

Piker accused El-Sayed’s critics of spending months calling the candidate a terrorist, misogynist and fake doctor before demanding that he win them over.

“Like, what are you talking about? Do you want to f***ing win or not? Lock the f*** in, OK? Lock the f*** in,” Piker ranted.

Blaming Israel if El-Sayed Loses

The foul-mouthed social media icon wondered if El-Sayed could actually unite the Democrats and whether pro-Israel organizations, consultants, and voters were capable of not attacking the candidate long enough to defeat Rogers.

“And that question is just can El-Sayed get the pro-Israel vote? Can El-Sayed win over, not even the vote necessarily, but like can El-Sayed get the people and the group?” Piker asked. “Groups and the NGOs and the consultants that have worked extensively for pro-Israel candidates to shut the f***- up about El-Sayed being a terrorist for a long enough timeline so that you know we can consolidate the base and defeat the f***ing Republican.”

Piker also told National Review that he thinks socialism is the “real America first” movement.

Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts agreed with Piker all the way.

“Hasan Piker’s message to Dems who didn’t vote for El-Sayed: ‘You are all unbelievably Islamophobic pieces of s—,’” Watts said on X.

Advising Against Piker

Ex-White House digital strategy director for former President Joe Biden, Rob Flaherty, attempted damage control by advising El-Sayed to ignore Piker.

“I am not a Hasan-doomer, and I think he has an important place in the ecosystem, but I hope he and the pool party crowd head back to LA and let Abdul ignore this very bad advice,” Flaherty advised.

Both the left and the right are tearing into Piker.

“Dems’ top surrogate to many Dem voters: ‘You are all unbelievably Islamophobic pieces of s—,’” Conservative commentator Guy Benson said on X.

Both Men are Arrogant, Vengeful Muslims

El-Sayed has repeatedly campaigned with multimillionaire Piker and very much wants the support and votes of his millions of followers who are primarily young men under 30. He has stumped with the streamer at college campus rallies and, just before the primary, schmoozed with him at a Detroit pool party.

El-Sayed’s opponent, Haley Stevens, urged him to distance himself from Piker, who has claimed that “America deserved 9/11” and has shown support for Hamas terrorists as well as the mass-murdering communist Mao Zedong. He has also said that it “doesn’t matter if rapes happened on Oct. 7,” referring to the Hamas terror attack against Israel that killed more than 1,200 people.

El-Sayed has yet to criticize or denounce the champagne socialist who has more than 8 million followers on multiple social media platforms. It is highly doubtful he will do so now.

During a donor meeting, El-Sayed vowed that if he won the primary, he would “come at” those who failed to support him, including primarying critics like Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman.

“Ideally you put one ogre on a pike, and then everyone else gets the message, and all of a sudden starts to sound a lot different,” he said in reference to advancing the goals of the far left in audio obtained by Politico.

El-Sayed also bragged about the endorsement of Horace Sheffield III, an influential Detroit pastor and radio host who called Jews “termites” in 2018 and was a devoted fan of Nation of Islam minister Louis Farrakhan.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman and Democratic icon James Carville have both suggested they would leave the party if Piker became a mainstream figure on the left. Piker and El-Sayed will probably hold the door for them and anyone else who does not fall in line with political Islam.

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