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Anıl Erden's avatar
Anıl Erden
1h

FUCKALLTURKS FUCKALLARABS AND FUCKALLMUSLIMS KILLTHEMALL IN HOLY RELIGIOUS WARS CRUSADE WARS AND RACE WARS DEUS VULT 1488

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David Merrifield's avatar
David Merrifield
3h

Muslims are the pedophile apologists!!!

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