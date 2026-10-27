Hasan Piker and Ilhan Omar did an interview and co-hosted a Minnesota campaign event where they called Republicans “terrorists” and the “pedophile protection party.” The host was failed Muslim Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh. Nothing could have been any more un-American than the sold out hate-fest.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Mao-loving Twitch Streamer Hasan Piker and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) appeared together in Minnesota to co-host a “sold-out” campaign event on Monday night, where Piker called Republicans “terrorists” and Omar labeled them the “pedophile protection party,” despite objections from Democrats. The whole thing was set up with failed Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh hosting the Trump-bashing, infidel-hating get-together.

(Video Credit: Fox News)

Fateh is a self-declared Democratic Socialist who supported Black Lives Matter rioters, returned thousands of dollars in campaign donations linked to a massive fraud scheme, and advocated for Amazon to implement mandatory prayer breaks for Muslim employees. He was the perfect host for the event.

Threatening Americans

The event, which was at a venue with about 250 seats, sold out within five minutes of being advertised, according to organizers. The vicious comments by Piker and Omar were made during a Q&A session.

“Trump’s obsession with us started in 2016, when he arrived at the airport and begged for our vote. We said, “No, thank you.’ We continued to say, ‘No, thank you.’ He lies and says he’s won Minnesota three times, as if,” Omar railed.

“This defeat is going to be the fourth time! We remind him that Minnesota is not interested in a pedophile protection party. Minnesota doesn’t send people who are corrupt and are interested in enriching themselves. And Minnesota does not come after the refugees; they send one to Congress,” she added.

Message received.

How ironic. First of all, the “pedophile” reference by Omar is laughable, considering the Prophet Mohammed had a thing for little girls, and Trump never has. That is part of her religion. As for the comment on corruption, her state is simply full of it, and Somalis are behind the widespread, massive fraud. This is hypocrisy to the nth degree.

Islamic Immigrants are National Security Threats

Piker is incensed that all Democrats are not on board to go full raving, bat crap Red/Green Alliance radical. Because they have not bent the knee to the communists and their Islamic overlords, the Twitch streamer claims they have ceded arguments to Trump in 2024 when they “started also saying that migrants were a national security threat.” Which they are.

“That’s unacceptable. Migrants are not a national security threat. They are our neighbors. They are allies. They work alongside us. They are not the burden, but a benefit. They are what make this country strong, and they’re what make it this country great. And any Democrat … any Democrat that refuses to recognize that, in my opinion, is un-American,” Piker railed.

Islamic immigrants are enemies from within and stealth conquerors, not benign neighbors. They hate infidels and plan on ruling this country, as one of Omar’s favorite rap songs declares.

Calling Republicans Terrorists

“I’m not even gonna bring up the Republicans because they are the most un-American force in this country. They’re terrorists. They are terrorizing our neighborhoods. They’re destroying what remains of the social fabric that holds us together. It’s completely unacceptable. But to the Democrats who think this problem is going to go away, they were wrong in 2024, and they’re wrong now. A paperwork violation does not require deportation. That is cruel and unjust punishment,” Piker added.

Said the Muslim communist who crushes on Islamic terrorists. Omar is guilty of more than a “paperwork violation.” Her father, Omar, and her whole family lied to gain access to the US. Her father is reportedly guilty of genocide and cozying up to a murderous dictator. The Muslim congresswoman is also accused of fraud. She should never have been allowed in, and she definitely should be deported.

Even Democrats view Piker and his uncle Cenk Uygur as too radical for the party with their Jew-hating, infidel bashing rhetoric. Michigan Muslim Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has never really distanced himself from Piker and is using ads from Uygur to attack Jews and Trump. Not to mention Piker’s assertion that America “deserved” the 9/11 terrorist attacks. And El-Sayed, Piker, and Omar think we are idiots.

Deflection and Panic

To deflect from all of that heinous anti-American sentiment, Piker and Omar hit Trump over the economy and war. It’s not working.

“And while politicians and pundits try to make this race about a Twitch streamer, we’re going to be talking about gas, groceries, good schools and healthcare,” Piker said.

That’s not all he talks about.

Omar-Piker Narcissistic Lovefest

As for Omar, she is full of herself. On Oct. 26, she had a sit-down with Piker. Those two seem awfully close. She laughably claimed during the interview that the media and Republicans are obsessed with her and Piker because they are so good-looking.

Omar went on to assert that DHS had a hard time penetrating the Somali community because they are so tight. Muslims enclaves always are.

She also declared, “Somalis are not the people to mess with.”

Piker claimed that “jealousy” was to blame. He contended that “white supremacist forces in this country have decided to target Minneapolis because of the successful Somali American community that has been able to thrive here.”

A Muslim hosted the event, and it featured Muslim speakers. It was meant for the Ummah, and it once again showed how the Islamic community holds mainstream Americans in contempt… they are infidels after all.

Take note during this pivotal election and vote like everything you hold dear is on the line, because it is. The Red-Green Alliance is ascendant now. Europe is burning, and it is just the appetizer… America is the main course.

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