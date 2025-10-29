TONIGHT ON RAIR TV

Hassan Shibly — the former CAIR-Florida director who resigned after abuse allegations — is raging online because ICE detained Sami Hamdi.

Shibly claims this is “how freedom dies.”

It isn’t.

Tonight, we show why Hamdi is being removed under INA §212(a)(3)(B) — not for journalism, but for praising a U.S.-designated terrorist group and mobilizing others in that direction — and we expose how CAIR is now hiding that behind a fake “free speech” narrative.

Watch the full breakdown tonight on RAIR TV.

Share