Hassan Shibly Melts Down After ICE Detains Hamas-Apologist Sami Hamdi — We Show the Facts (VIDEO)
Hassan Shibly — the former CAIR-Florida director who resigned after abuse allegations — is raging online because ICE detained Sami Hamdi.
Shibly claims this is “how freedom dies.”
It isn’t.
Tonight, we show why Hamdi is being removed under INA §212(a)(3)(B) — not for journalism, but for praising a U.S.-designated terrorist group and mobilizing others in that direction — and we expose how CAIR is now hiding that behind a fake “free speech” narrative.
Watch the full breakdown tonight on RAIR TV.
