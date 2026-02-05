RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Call it what it is: normalization through repetition. Not persuasion. Not debate. Conditioning. When legally-identified Islamo-Marxist terrorist organizations cheer judicial ceremonies as their milestones, the message isn’t faith—it’s conquest by routine. Once something extraordinary is treated as boring, resistance dies. Florida was supposed to be different. Voters were told the institutions here were hardened against ideological capture that survives elections and hides behind ceremony. Yet here we are, watching symbolism used as a battering ram, celebrated not as neutrality but as alignment. Courts are not diversity showcases or movement trophies. The moment any organized cause treats the bench as proof of progress, the rule of law isn’t expanding—it’s being quietly repurposed.

https://luthmann.substack.com/p/american-muslim-oath-law

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture