Armed with conviction, a clear purpose, and a bit of moral support from RAIR, this humble Christian conservative turned concern into concrete action, securing unanimous passage of a landmark anti-Sharia resolution in Collier County on the very day Governor DeSantis signed related legislation.

By Renee Nal

This is how it is done! Local community activist Carol DiPaolo is on a mission to ban Sharia. With a bit of moral support from RAIR, she presented a resolution to the Collier County Republican Executive Committee on Monday, April 6, 2026. She tells RAIR that the resolution “was voted on and unanimously passed by the full membership, which is about 300 members.”

Now, the Collier County Commissioners are considering the resolution as well, she tells RAIR. “Although the Governor signed Florida Bill 1471 into law on April 6th, these resolutions, while symbolic, send a clear and powerful message,” DiPaolo explained.

Carol reached out to RAIR’s Amy Mek for advice on whether to proceed with the resolution, even though at the time, Governor Ron DeSantis was set to codify his Executive Order formally designating both the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations in Florida.

“RAIR played a significant role in helping me bring this resolution forward,” Carol said. “Your encouragement pushed me to move ahead, even though Governor DeSantis signed a bill, ironically on the very same day I presented the resolution to the Collier County Republican Executive Committee,” she continued.

Carol said that when the resolution came to a vote, “every hand in the room went up in support, with no opposition.”

The Florida activist is humble, saying that although honored to be featured as “Hero of the Week,” she doesn’t see herself as a hero. “I’m simply a concerned Christian conservative Republican who has stood firmly on several important issues, and this was one of them,” she told RAIR.

She explained that her work today is for the future of America:

“My hope is to leave this world knowing I did everything I could to help preserve a free America and the culture I was blessed to grow up in for future generations.”

Understanding the threat to Florida and America, Carol expressed her appreciation to RAIR. “Thank you for your leadership in the fight against this evil that is trying to destroy our culture, our freedom, and our Judeo-Christian values,” she said. “Your commitment and tireless efforts mean more than you know,” she continued.

Carol’s initial message inspired RAIR to compile a list of legislative templates that can be used locally to thwart terrorist-tied groups locally.

In the end, Carol DiPaolo stands as a powerful reminder of what one determined American can achieve. Armed with conviction, a clear purpose, and a bit of moral support from RAIR, this humble Christian conservative turned concern into concrete action, securing unanimous passage of a landmark anti-Sharia resolution in Collier County on the very day Governor DeSantis signed related legislation.

Carol may not see herself as a hero, but she embodies the enduring truth that one principled voice, rooted in love for country and future generations, can ignite real change and strengthen the defense of America’s Judeo-Christian values and freedoms.

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