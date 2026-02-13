RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
7h

Robert’s a bulldog. Have watched him address large groups college students. A Muslima stands up wearing a Hamas headscarf. When asked if she’d renounce Hamas right there today she said no. He pounced immediately and pointed out her hypocrisy. He takes no prisoners.

Always good to see Chip Roy. Is there followup Q&A video from the Committee??

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture