On February 10, 2026, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), Chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government, convened a critically important hearing titled:

“Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law Are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution.”

In powerful testimony, Robert Spencer—founder of Jihad Watch, author of more than 60 books, and one of the most courageous voices exposing the realities of political Islam—delivered a clear, unflinching message:

Sharia law and the principles enshrined in the U.S. Constitution are fundamentally incompatible. Unless Congress and the American people confront this reality head-on, the incremental advance of political Islam will continue to erode our constitutional freedoms.

Rep. Roy’s decision to hold this hearing represents real leadership. For years, discussion of these issues has been suppressed through intimidation, smears, and pressure from Islamist advocacy groups. This hearing placed the truth on the official congressional record.

Robert Spencer has paid a heavy personal price for his work. He has survived credible assassination attempts—including a poisoning in Iceland and a near-mass shooting at a 2015 event in Garland, Texas—while enduring relentless defamation campaigns, particularly from CAIR (an organization with documented ties to Hamas). Despite it all, he has never retreated.

I have watched him stand firm through every attack, always focused on waking people up to the danger. When my own family and team were targeted by jihadist threats and smears, Robert was among the first to speak out in our defense. That kind of loyalty and courage is rare.

In his five-minute opening statement, Robert dismantled the frequently repeated claim—promoted by CAIR and others—that Sharia is merely a personal religious code comparable to Catholic canon law or Jewish halacha.

He demonstrated, using authoritative Islamic sources such as Reliance of the Traveller (endorsed by Al-Azhar University scholars in Cairo), that Sharia is a comprehensive political-legal system that mandates:

Jihad as a communal obligation to wage war against non-Muslims until Islamic rule is established (not merely defensive or spiritual struggle).

Institutionalized discrimination against non-Muslims, including the humiliating jizya tax (Quran 9:29), severe restrictions on non-Muslim houses of worship, prohibitions on public displays of non-Islamic faith, exclusion from positions of authority over Muslims, and death penalties for blasphemy or criticism of Islam.

Direct violations of core American rights, including freedom of speech (blasphemy punishments), religious equality (religious supremacy), and protection from domestic violence (Quran 4:34). Migration to non-Muslim lands to spread Sharia is explicitly encouraged and rewarded (Quran 4:100).

Robert directly addressed recent events, such as the Keller, Texas city council’s decision in January 2026 to withdraw an anti-Sharia resolution after pressure from CAIR.

He rejected the group’s attempt to equate Sharia with personal religious observance, stating plainly:

“If that were really all Sharia was about, no reasonable person would have a problem with it.”

But it is not. It is a total system that institutionalizes discrimination, denies equal rights, and sanctions violence in critical areas.

He pointed to the United Kingdom as a cautionary example, where Sharia councils have urged authorities to drop criminal domestic abuse cases involving Muslim men in favor of “divine” mediation—placing religious law above secular justice. Similar patterns are already visible in parts of the United States.

This hearing is not the end of the fight; it is only the beginning.

It is the fruit of years of relentless, often dangerous work by so many brave souls: the tireless investigations of RAIR Foundation, the unbreakable courage of survivors of grooming gangs and Islamic persecution, and the unwavering commitment of truth-tellers who have risked—and in some cases nearly lost—their lives to expose the threat of political Islam.

Robert Spencer.

Pamela Geller.

Bill Warner.

Steven Emerson.

Andrew Bostom.

Clare Lopez.

Stephen Coughlin.

Brigitte Gabriel.

The list goes on—heroes who refused to be silenced, who kept speaking even when the smears, threats, and attempts on their lives intensified.

Every name on that list has paid a price so the rest of us could finally hear the truth spoken openly in the halls of Congress.

This moment belongs to them.

And the fight ahead belongs to all of us.

We now have a path forward:

Prohibit the infiltration of Sharia-based norms into American institutions.

Designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

End the special deference given to CAIR and similar groups that have documented ties to designated terrorist entities.

The Constitution must be protected from any supremacist ideology that seeks to supplant it. Silence and appeasement only embolden those who wish to replace our system of self-government with one rooted in Sharia.

I am deeply grateful to Rep. Chip Roy for his courage in holding this hearing, and to Robert Spencer for continuing to speak truth even at great personal cost.

This is a turning point. The truth is now part of the congressional record. The American people—and freedom-loving people everywhere—deserve to know what is at stake.

We will not stop.

