Over 100 American patriots took a stand in McKinney, Texas against a proposed mosque site that an imam has called an “immigration hub.” The council unanimously approved it anyway. Texas dares not let this continue – the Islamization of the Lone Star State must be stopped.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Despite passionate voices of reason at a McKinney, Texas, City Council meeting, the dhimmis who sit on that board voted to approve a site plan for a new mosque Tuesday. Over 150 people showed up to speak in two-minute increments concerning what council members described as a procedural vote on whether the site plan for the new house of worship along Virginia Parkway conforms with the city’s standards. Most were against the mosque, and the meeting turned hostile and raucous over it.

A Unanimous Capitulation

In a 7-to-0 vote, the city’s Planning and Zoning unanimously bent the knee to the Ummah, recommending approval of the Islamic Association of McKinney’s plan for the 5.5-acre property.

The meeting was packed and, in fact, spilled out of the overflow room into the hallways of the city’s government center. The meeting had to be delayed by thirty minutes because there were so many names the City Secretary had to enter.

Congressman Keith Self Takes a Stand

The attendees were not happy with the delay and started to clap in unison in an effort to get the meeting to start. When it finally got underway, elected leaders were allowed to speak first. Congressman Keith Self (R-McKinney) unflinchingly delivered the truth to those listening and looked the mayor and City Council in the eye while doing so.

He reminded them of 1,400 years of political Islam and the trail of death and misery it has left in its wake.

Amy Mek of RAIR Foundation noted what Self pointed out during the meeting – the media did not:

He named the UK’s industrial-scale rape gangs: a quarter of a million non-Muslim girls abducted, passed around, and discarded, a deliberate demonstration of dominance over the laws of the land. He exposed the sickest part: police arresting the victims for “public drunkenness” rather than be called racist or Islamophobic. Then he brought it home to Texas. “I know you’re in the accommodation phase, but the intimidation phase follows quickly. It’s already happening in cities in Texas. Child marriage. Honor killings. Don’t tell me it can’t happen here because it’s already happened in Texas. Beating your wife. Polygamy. All condoned under Sharia. Political Islam.” He drove the point home that freedom of conscience does not exist under this system: the penalty for leaving is death. He cited modern American imams preaching open sedition against the U.S. Constitution. Then he put the choice squarely on the Council: “This is your time. This is your moment of truth. This is your time for choosing. This is your time to choose to honor your oath that starts with the U.S. Constitution. There is no state cavalry coming to save you. This is your time.”

Former Mayor Takes Coward’s Stance

Former McKinney Mayor George Fuller was wildly booed and called a “traitor” when he spoke up in favor of the mosque plan.

“For those who may not know, the McKinney Islamic Community has been a member of our community for years,” he whined. “We’re talking about families that have served this community.”

One woman stuffed a sign saying “don’t Sharia my Texas” into the former mayor’s shirt as he left the room and police had to walk him out of the building.

Texans Voice Their Fears Concerning Islam

A whole line of impassioned speakers voiced their fears over the encroachment of Islam and the mosque site. Many consider it “a serious threat to McKinney and America.”

Another speaker, Jessica Hulcy, said she feared the members of the Religion of Peace could be dangerous, correctly stating, “The Quran advocates violence.”

“Say no to Sharia; this is a nation founded by Christians. Jesus Christ is King,” Luis Maldonado urged the council members.

Others spoke in defense of the mosque and were booed and jeered for it.

Those who live near the site brought up the issues of parking and traffic. They should also worry about the call to prayer. And it will certainly impact local businesses.

“There’s no way five and a half acres can handle two thousand people,” said community member Karen Roe.

The proposed development includes three buildings totaling approximately 32,573 square feet. The McKinney Islamic Association described the project as an expansion intended to provide additional space beyond its existing facility.

History is Prologue

One woman spoke bluntly of other ramifications of morphing McKinney, TX into Dearborn, MI. She spoke of no church bells on Sunday and the Islamic call to prayer five times a day. She noted ritualistic animal slaughter in backyards and that some Muslims in the area openly call for “Death to America.”

Most importantly of all, she wants to know how so many of these Muslim projects are moving forward so fast and our leaders just look the other way. A very good question.

The Evils of Sharia

Mek shockingly recounted one woman’s story after being forced to live under Sharia:

Tonight in McKinney, she stood before the City Council and spoke from a place most Americans will never know. She grew up in a Muslim country. She grew up under Sharia. And she warned us: Americans are sadly mistaken when we look at this from our own Judeo-Christian frame of reference. We cannot fathom a system like Islam. There is no separation of church and state. Muslims see themselves as a nation – the Ummah. They feel more connected to a Muslim in Indonesia than to their own American neighbors. A mosque is not just a place of prayer. It can function as a military center, a weapons storage facility, a government office, a city hall. That is where political candidates are found and funded. The mosque is the nation, and the nation is the mosque. Every activity exists to protect and advance Islam. The Quran demands Sharia [Islamic Law]. Sharia is incompatible with our Constitution and the rule of law. It is an all-encompassing system that dictates marriage, diet, government, criminal law, civil law, and education. It is the path to Allah, and Islam teaches that it is the final religion. Listen to her, America – SHE lived it. She is not theorizing. She is warning McKinney, Texas, and AMERICA — from experience.

An “Immigration Hub”

One brave patriot echoed the words of RAIR Foundation back in March 2025 in a video where the Imam of the McKinney Islamic Association admitted that the site of the mosque will be “the immigration hub for Muslims all over the United States and the world.”

This is the conquering of Texas by Islam. As goes the Lone Star state, goes the nation, and Muslims know this.

The Blood of the Innocent Calls Out

Another patriot named Jessica Holsey brought the history of Islam home to those in attendance:

Tonight Jessica Holsey stood before the City Council and refused to let them forget history. She reminded them of November 13, 2015 – the Bataclan Islamic massacre in conquered Paris At least 12 Islamic terrorists murdered 130 people and maimed 683 more, all in the name of Allah. The brutality was so extreme that survivors described laughter while the killing continued. Then she brought it home to McKinney. “Our Muslims are very nice,” some say. But the McKinney Islamic Association and the proposed new mosque teach the Quran. Quran 9:5 says: “Fight and kill the disbelievers wherever you find them.” She pointed to a 2025 case right here in McKinney – a Muslim man arrested on Broken Spur with blood on his hands. His wife was found stabbed in the neck in a closet. Jessica made it clear: This ideology has already proven what it does. It is not ancient history. It is an imminent threat to our community – to non-Muslims and to Muslims alike. She is demanding that McKinney learn from Europe’s mistakes before it is too late. McKinney City Council – the people are watching. Stop this project.

An Iranian Hero

Perhaps the most moving comments were made by a man who used to live in Iran. He gave a frightening warning on Islam eradicating Christianity as it conquers civilizations:

IRANIAN HERO RISES TO DEFEND AMERICA – Tonight in McKinney, Texas, a second warrior stood up and spoke the truth that too many leaders still refuse to hear. His name is Eri Issa. A Sharia survivor from Iran. He looked the City Council dead in the eyes and delivered a warning that every Westerner needs to hear: “This is a dangerous ideology you’re allowing in your country. Every country that is Islamic now used to be a Christian country. We were soft Christians… and we allowed these people to come in, bring their Sharia (ISLAMIC LAW)… and slowly kill us off.” He made the distinction crystal clear: Christianity is a personal relationship with God – “render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s.” Islam is deen wa dawla — religion and state. It is not compatible with America. He exposed Taqiyya: when they are weak they lie and claim they come in peace. He warned about Level Two – the UK right now: two-tier policing, blasphemy laws, and the weaponized charge of “Islamophobia.” “Islam is not a race,” he said. “Islamophobia is made-up bullshit so they can silence criticism of their death cult.” And the most heartbreaking truth: the worst victims are Muslims themselves – trapped, unable to leave, branded kuffar and killed if they question the ideology. Her own friends are in prison or dead in Iran for apostasy. Eri Issa lived under Sharia. He is not theorizing – he is TRYING to warn us from experience.

There is great hope in so many standing up in McKinney, Texas over this mosque site. But where are the Texan leaders, for the most part? And why is there nothing but silence coming from Washington, DC?

It is obvious what is happening right before our eyes. America is being conquered from within by Islam without a shot being fired, while most of our leaders and warriors turn a blind eye or justify it.

Texans are rising to protect their state, and Americans should be raising their voices across the nation as well. Now is the time to act and to stop the subjugation of the freest nation on the planet.

Share