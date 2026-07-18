RAIR Foundation USA

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Wilma
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Muslims "are using freedom of religion as a shield to excuse the enforced spread of Islam – a theocratic political construct that is violent and militaristic in nature.

Any time that anyone speaks out against Islam or their practices, they become a target for the Red/Green Alliance. All of us should stand with Beckwith on this because it is a declaration of Islamic supremacy and conquest from within. He’s standing for his state and the Constitution, which is what every American should do.

Beckwith has also called Islam a 'demonic death cult.' He’s not wrong on that either, and he has accurately called the US a 'Christian nation.'”

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