Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith dared to take a stand against the Islamic call to prayer blaring from loudspeakers five times a day and declared that it would not happen in his state. The Red/Green Alliance pounced and attempted to smear and intimidate him over his brave statements.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith had the intestinal fortitude to stand up and declare that the Muslim call to prayer (Adhan), which is blared five times a day where loudspeakers are present, would not be tolerated in his state. As he took a strong stance against Islamization, right on cue, the Red/Green Alliance attacked, twisting his words and vilifying him in an attempt to negate his position and brand him a Christian nationalist. In response, Beckwith doubled down… now that’s heroic.

Beckwith Immediately Attacked

Beckwith was viciously attacked by Islamists immediately after stepping up to protect his state from being another victim of Islamization. The Muslim call to prayer is much more than beseeching Allah… they are words of supremacy, conquest, and a civilizational claim forced upon all in order to further subjugate them to Islam.

While speaking to Daniel Horowitz on his podcast, Beckwith called for the banning of the public calls to prayer that originate from Muslim mosques five times a day – at dawn, midday, afternoon, sunset, and after dark. There is no reason that the call to prayer could not be a ping on Muslims’ smartphones.

As RedState points out, “It functions as a public declaration of religious presence and dominance, staking claim over shared public space in a way that other faiths rarely do.”

This point of fact has incensed Islamists.

(Video Credit: Daniel Horowitz and BlazeTV)

“If you’re a mosque and you want to have a loudspeaker and you want to start pumping these out five times a day locally, the state can say, ‘You’re not going to do that,’” he stated. “We’re not allowing that. We’re not going to let you put these words of death and destruction throughout the city streets in any of our cities.”

Beckwith’s wording here is critical as Muslims are now claiming that mosques in Indiana cities do not use loudspeakers. What he said is that he would not allow it to happen, not that it is currently happening there. It is happening in other cities across the nation. Islamists twisted his wording, attempting to make him look bad.

Doubling Down

Following his initial call to ban the Adhan, Beckwith made it clear he meant what he said on X: “I’ve received multiple media requests today asking for comment on my recent call to ban mosques in America from blaring the Muslim call to prayer through loudspeakers 5 times a day across our cities. Just to save time, here’s my official response: Yes, I 100% want to ban mosques in America from blaring the Muslim call to prayer through loudspeakers 5 times a day across our cities. Hope this clarifies everything and have a great weekend!”

Amy Mek of RAIR Foundation noted the dogpile of Islamists on Beckwith after he stood up for his state:

Now the jihad networks and their Marxist allies are in full meltdown mode, piling on to smearintimidate, and destroy this hero for telling the truth. Latest hit piece from what looks like Muslim TV / jihad media (Alya Batul and crew) frames Beckwith as the villain for “attacking Islam,” while sanitizing the Adhan as a “peaceful religious practice observed for 1,400 years.” CAIR (the so-called “civil rights” group) and the Indiana Muslim Advocacy Network are leading the charge, accusing him of “misinformation” and whining about “religious freedoms.” They even question his plans to speak at a deportation rally – Love this Micah! Classic inversion – the invaders and their enablers cry victim while pushing supremacy. This is the Red-Green Alliance in action – Marxists tearing down Western culture from within, teamed with Islamist forces ready to fill the void with Sharia. They coordinate attacks on ANY brave political leader who names the threat. Media hacks amplify it. Islamic terror fronts like CAIR provide the smears. The goal? Silence patriots, import more, and conquer through demographics, loudspeakers, and lawfare.

Let the Islamic Rage Ensue

The mosques, of course, are clapping back, trying to make it look like they are reasonable and innocent on the issue… don’t be fooled.

“I really don’t think he knows or cares about what Islam has to represent or what it means. If he wanted to, he could obviously research it. It’s easy. He could come here. Our doors are open all the time,” said Imam Nasser Karimian, of Alhuda Foundation. “Do you feel angry? I feel angry, too. Let’s be angry together. That’s really what it represents.”

Alhuda does not have external loudspeakers that play the call to prayer, 13WTHR was quick to point out. They were very quick to report that “To Karimian’s knowledge, and the Indiana Muslim Advocacy Network, no mosques in Indiana are using external loudspeakers.”

“It’s just simply factually inaccurate to say, ‘We’re sick and tired of you guys disturbing your neighbors with your call to prayer,’ when we’ve been here for a very long time, and nobody does the call to prayer outside out loud. It literally doesn’t happen,” Karimian dishonestly claimed, again misrepresenting what Beckwith said.

Using Our Constitutional Rights Against Us

Muslims compare the Adhan to the ringing of Catholic church bells. That is not even a close comparison. Catholic church bells do not ring five times a day or represent civilization conquest. They are using freedom of religion as a shield to excuse the enforced spread of Islam – a theocratic political construct that is violent and militaristic in nature.

Any time that anyone speaks out against Islam or their practices, they become a target for the Red/Green Alliance. All of us should stand with Beckwith on this because it is a declaration of Islamic supremacy and conquest from within. He’s standing for his state and the Constitution, which is what every American should do.

Beckwith has also called Islam a “demonic death cult.” He’s not wrong on that either, and he has accurately called the US a “Christian nation.”

The Lt. Governor is an unapologetic Christian and dares to say it out loud: “I’d be willing to sit down with them and chat with them, and I will continue that, and I will look them right in the eye, say, ‘Guys, I hate your religion. I love you, but I hate your religion, and I hate what you are allowing, the lies that you’re allowing to take hold in your mind,’” Beckwith said in a Zoom interview Monday, June 1. “And I’m going to push back on them because I think there’s something better for you, and I think there’s a better way of thinking, and I would not be loving if I didn’t tell you that.”

It’s refreshing to see someone with the courage to tell it like it is. Meanwhile, other Republicans are distancing themselves from Beckwith over political fallout, showing that they have no spine and are little more than voter sycophants. Americans see this for what it is and will have Beckwith’s back over it.

Speaking Out Against Mass Migration

Beckwith and former U.S. Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino are also slated to be featured at an Aug. 1 event in Fishers hosted by an anti-immigration nonprofit that says it aims to “save Indiana’s heritage by reversing mass migration.”

The event is hosted by Save Heritage Indiana, which is a nonprofit group co-founded by Turning Point Action field representative Nathan Roberts and conservative artificial intelligence consultant Daniel Poynter. It is being promoted as a “Mass Deportation Rally.”

Again, with the Islamic outrage: “Holding an event like this in a city that is home of one of Indiana’s largest Muslim communities sends a troubling message,” Maliha Zafar, executive director of IMAN, said in the statement. “When public officials and political events portray entire communities as threats, those communities become more vulnerable to hate, harassment, discrimination and violence. Words matter because they shape how people are treated in their schools, workplaces, neighborhoods, and places of worship.”

Americans should stand with Beckwith and not fall for the propaganda being spewed by the Red/Green Alliance. If it looks like, walks like, and talks like an Islamic “threat,” it is one.

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