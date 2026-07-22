In 2024, South Carolina’s Richland County Sheriff’s Department honored Muslim imam Louai Elkhatib with a public service award – then arrested him less than two years later for serially sexually assaulting women in his mosque and school, exposing the risks of the department’s aggressive outreach to the Muslim community.

In September 2024, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department proudly celebrated Louai Elkhatib, 55, with a public award for “5 years of continuous service” in their ProACT community program

The photo shows him smiling and shaking hands with department officials — the image of a trusted community partner.

Less than two years later, on July 20, 2026, that same Sheriff’s Department arrested him.

Elkhatib now faces four counts of first-degree assault and battery and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested on July 20, 2026, and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center with a $175,000 bond and additional conditions.

Multiple women have accused him of years of sexual abuse while serving as imam of the Columbia Mosque and administrator of its attached Islamic school.

Authorities say he used his religious and institutional power to coerce and silence victims who were mosque members and school employees.

The Tax-Exempt Organization He Led

Elkhatib was not a marginal figure. He served as CEO and Treasurer of the Mission Hope Foundation, a fully tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN 20-1359156) located at 2304 Kneece Road in Columbia, SC.

The foundation operates:

The Columbia Mosque, open 24/7 for prayers, social functions, and counseling.

A private K4-8 Islamic school that demands young Muslim girls wear Sharia-hijabs with approximately 58 students.

The school has been listed as eligible for South Carolina Education Savings Account (ESA) funding and scholarships, meaning taxpayer-supported dollars could help fund attendance at the very institution Elkhatib helped run.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Aggressive Outreach to Muslims

This scandal is especially damning because the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has gone out of its way to build close ties with the local Muslim community.

In 2022, the department graduated its first-ever all-Muslim Citizens Academy at Masjid Noor Ul Huda. Over a month, roughly 36 Muslim residents participated in classes on law enforcement operations. Sheriff Leon Lott personally attended the graduation, with participants and officials praising the program for “building relationships” and “breaking barriers.” The department compared it to their previous African-American and Hispanic academies.

In March 2026, Sheriff Lott joined Muslim deputies for a Ramadan Iftar dinner at Masjid Ar-Rahman, calling it an opportunity for “meaningful conversation” and “strengthening community ties.”

Now they’re even proudly showing off Deputy S. Hussain — a full hijab-wearing Muslim deputy on the force.

The department maintains Muslim chaplains in its chaplaincy program and has repeatedly highlighted its inclusivity efforts with the Muslim community.

While these outreach programs were underway, Louai Elkhatib, a prominent local Muslim leader, was allegedly committing serial sexual assaults within his own mosque and school community.

The Ideological Reality

This is not simply the failure of one man. It reflects a deeper incompatibility.

Islamic doctrine explicitly codifies the subordination of women:

Quran 4:11 — A woman inherits half of what a man does.

Quran 2:282 — A woman’s testimony is worth half that of a man.

Quran 4:24 and 33:50 — Men are permitted to take non-Muslim women as sex slaves (“those whom your right hands possess”).

Muhammad’s own example, capturing women in battle, distributing them as war booty, and engaging in sexual relations with slaves, is held up as the perfect model for Muslim men to follow.

When law enforcement leaders prioritize photo-ops, Ramadan dinners, and special “Muslim Citizens Academies” while embedding individuals tied to this ideology, they are not making communities safer. They are lowering their guard.

Questions That Demand Answers

The people of Richland County deserve a full accounting:

How thoroughly was Louai Elkhatib vetted before being honored in the Sheriff’s ProACT program?

How much public funding — direct or indirect through ESA vouchers and tax-exempt status — supported the Mission Hope Foundation?

Were any red flags ignored during the department’s enthusiastic outreach to local mosques and Muslim leaders?

How many other individuals with similar backgrounds remain embedded in community programs, schools, or chaplaincy roles?

Our tolerance is not a virtue when it becomes suicidal.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department — and every agency engaging in similar uncritical outreach — must immediately review these partnerships. Celebrating diversity cannot come at the expense of protecting women and children from those who follow supremacist ideologies.

The mask is off. The public is watching. The celebration of this threat must end — before more victims pay the price.