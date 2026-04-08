Don Hooper, Harris County Republican Party Chairman Candidate, stood before the Houston City Council and delivered a powerful, gut-wrenching truth no one else would say.

He exposed the real human cost of open borders and failed immigration enforcement — the blood of brave @houstonpolice officers spilled because criminal illegal aliens were allowed to walk our streets.

These were husbands. Fathers. Heroes.

Officer Rodney Johnson (father of five):

Shot execution-style four times in the back of the head in 2006 by Juan Leonardo Quintero, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, previously reported for sexually assaulting a child.

Undercover Officer Henry Canales:

Shot in the back in 2009 by Robert Petrozo Carrillo, another illegal immigrant from Mexico.

Officer Kevin Will:

Run down and killed in 2011 by twice-deported MS-13 gang member Johan Rodriguez, high on cocaine, drunk at nearly 90 mph through a police barricade.

Sergeant Harold Preston (41-year veteran):

Gunned down in 2020 responding to a domestic call by Elmer Rolando Menzano Martinez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador with a long criminal history.

These deaths were preventable. When borders aren’t secure, and laws aren’t enforced, American lives are lost including those who wear the badge to protect us.

We owe it to these fallen heroes, their families, and every officer still serving to demand:

Real border security

Mandatory detention and deportation of criminal illegal aliens

An end to policies that put politics above public safety

(Note: These are just HPD officers. Dozens more Houston-area law enforcement heroes — sheriff’s deputies and constables — were also killed by the same failed policies.)

God bless the fallen, their loved ones, and the thin blue line of the Houston Police Department.

Thank you, Don Hooper, for your courage.

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