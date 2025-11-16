RAIR Foundation USA spoke with Canadian freedom fighter Jeff Evely outside the Ottawa courthouse during the October 7th sentencing of Freedom Convoy leaders Chris Barber and Tamara Lich — two peaceful protesters turned political prisoners in Trudeau’s increasingly authoritarian state.

RAIR has interviewed Jeff before, including when the Canadian government targeted him for supporting the historic 2022 Freedom Convoy — the uprising of truckers and citizens against vaccine mandates and COVID tyranny.

But now, Jeff is facing yet another charge, this time from the province of Nova Scotia.

Why?

Because Jeff walked in the woods. Yes, you read that correctly.

THE “CRIME”: WALKING IN A FOREST THE GOVERNMENT CLAIMED WAS OFF-LIMITS

Nova Scotia issued an outrageous decree claiming no one could walk in certain forests due to a so-called “fire watch.” Violators faced fines over $20,000.

But the rules — like all authoritarian rules — only applied to the people the regime wanted to punish.

An anti-colonialist play attacking Europeans? That was allowed in the same restricted zone.

A homeless encampment with fires and cooking? No problem.

But an ordinary Canadian going for a peaceful walk?

$25,000+ fine.

JEFF’S ACT OF DEFIANCE

So Jeff Evely did what real patriots do when tyranny becomes absurd:

He walked into a ranger station, told the officers to watch him, walked several yards into the forest and back — then marched inside and requested they issue him the fine.

He wanted a direct challenge.

A clean test case.

A bright line in the sand.

This wasn’t civil disobedience for theatrics.

It was a stand against the ever-expanding authoritarianism gripping Canada — a country where basic freedoms are now treated as privileges dispensed at the pleasure of the state.

THE LEGAL FIGHT FOR FREEDOM

Jeff is being represented by John Carpay’s Centre for Justice and Constitutional Freedoms, whose founder RAIR recently interviewed about the avalanche of Soviet-style laws coming out of Canada — legislation that will gut transparency, crush dissent, and criminalize opposition to state narratives.

Outside the courthouse after the Barber–Lich sentencing, Jeff told RAIR he believes he can win this case — not just for himself, but for every Canadian who refuses to bow to creeping communism.

AMERICA, THIS IS YOUR WARNING

Canada is no longer a harmless cautionary tale.

It is a blueprint for what the American Left is trying to impose here — right now.

A nation once known for rugged individualism and personal liberty has become a collectivist surveillance society where:

Rights are revoked without cause

Mandates replace laws

Dissenters are treated as criminals

“Emergencies” are fabricated to justify power grabs

And government agencies weaponize trivial rules to crush political opposition

This is what communism looks like:

The excuse is never the point.

The control is the point.

Jeff Evely’s simple act — walking in the woods — has become a symbol of resistance against a regime that fears even the smallest expression of personal freedom.

America, don’t look away. What Trudeau built in Canada is exactly what the global Left is constructing in our own backyard.

RAIR will continue covering Jeff’s case, and exposing every step in the fight against North America’s accelerating slide into authoritarianism.

