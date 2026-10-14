Hundreds of Muslim child brides were found in one state in Germany. Only 8 were formally annulled. The leftists in control have ceded the country to Islam and have given the nod to state-sanctioned child abuse and pedophilia. It doesn’t get much more evil than that.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Islam permits marriage to girls as young as 8 years old per the Quran. Germany, which threw its borders open wide, ushering in thousands of Muslims, has allowed hundreds of marriages to child brides as young as 11 in a single German state. Out of all those betrothals, only eight were formally annulled. It’s state-sanctioned pedophilia and straight-up child abuse. The country that once spawned Adolph Hitler, who aligned with Muslims in his quest to exterminate Jews, has now fully caved to Islam, sacrificing its children to an evil theocratic cult. And the world shrugs.

Islamic Child Brides

The Interior Ministry of Baden-Württemberg provided data in response to a parliamentary inquiry identifying 358 child marriages in records maintained by the state’s responsible authority. According to the Daily Wire, that authority began tracking child marriages in April 2012, so there were likely many more before it started. Only eight of the marriages ended in a court-ordered annulment between 2018 and 2024.

State officials said the remaining 350 cases were closed without a final annulment. This happened through alternative administrative dispositions, such as a spouse reaching adulthood, a partner’s death, a decision not to seek annulment, or a new marriage abroad. Exactly who decides not to seek an annulment? Surely not the child. The Daily Mail reported that when the state responded to the inquiry, not a single annulment proceeding was pending in court.

This has been going on in Germany for years.

Conservatives Bring Rampant Child Abuse in Germany to Light

Lawmakers Nikolaos Boutakoglou and Emely Knorr of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Party submitted the parliamentary inquiry to the state government, which then provided the figures. They are conservative leaders in Germany who are against illegal immigration and the Islamic invasion.

Martin Rothweiler, the leader of the AfD in the Baden-Württemberg state parliament, said Tuesday in a statement posted on X, “A request from our AfD parliamentary group in Baden-Württemberg reveals something shocking: Here in Baden-Württemberg, 358 (!) child marriages have already been documented, with one girl being only 11 years old at the time of her marriage. Our country and our values are being abolished before our very eyes. I hope that the citizens will soon elect us as the AfD so strongly that we can stop this!”

Emely Knorr, one of the AfD politicians who requested the data, said last week in a statement on Instagram, “Child marriages are incompatible with our values. Children have a right to safety, education, and a self-determined future. That is why we need effective protection, early intervention, and resolute action against forced marriages.”

Nikolaos Boutakoglou, the other AfD politician behind the query, said earlier this month in a statement on X, “Almost every single child marriage in Baden-Württemberg since 2017 can be traced back to mass migration!”

“Nearly 40% of child marriages were contracted between Syrians, while child marriages between two Germans account for only 0.3%!” he added.

The Daily Wire reported:

The official statistics include a 2018 case involving a 14-year-old Afghan girl and a 30-year-old Afghan man which was annulled. A 2020 case involved an 11-year-old Iraqi girl and a 17-year-old Iraqi boy, one of the few cases officially annulled. A 2023 case involved a 12-year-old Afghan girl and a 21-year-old Afghan man. Two further annulments added in 2024 included a 16-year-old German girl married to a 25-year-old Pakistani man, and a 16-year-old Syrian girl married to a 27-year-old Syrian man.

If this is typical of how Germany is handling marriages contracted abroad after they let hordes of Muslim men inundate the country, it is nothing short of evil.

Performative Intervention That Favors Islam

Reportedly, Germany attempted to crack down on the practice back in 2017 by passing the “Act to Combat Child Marriages,” eliminating the exception that had allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to marry with court approval, and automatically voiding foreign marriages involving children under 16.

It didn’t work because, in February 2023, Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court ruled that a key provision of the 2017 law was unconstitutional. Lawfare – Sharia’s favorite tactic.

The Daily Wire noted, “The court found that automatically invalidating foreign child marriages violated the constitutional freedom to marry because lawmakers had failed to guarantee financial support for vulnerable underage spouses upon separation. The law also offered no pathway for couples to validate their marriage once the younger partner reached adulthood.”

That is legalese double-speak for not wanting to offend Muslims.

The Bundestag proceeded to enact the “Act to Protect Minors in Foreign Marriages,” which took effect on July 1, 2024. Under the revised law, an invalid foreign child marriage no longer strips away legal protections such as alimony claims. Underage spouses can now claim family, separation, or post-separation alimony from an adult spouse, shielding them from financial abandonment. But it has not stopped child marriages.

It was meant to protect these brides from economic hardship, but the law didn’t go far enough. It doesn’t require couples to separate. It allows the marriage to continue unchallenged until the child turns 18, when the marriage can be made valid because the law also ensures retroactive validation. That means that once the child reaches 18, the union can be made retroactively valid from day one.

In other words, the law does nothing to stop child marriages. And it would appear the leftist politicos in power don’t give a damn about these children.

State-Sanctioned Child Abuse

The government has no idea if these child brides drop out of school once they are married. Most reportedly do, but the authorities don’t even track it.

According to Euronews, the state-funded YASEMIN counseling center reported 271 counseling cases in 2025 and identified 80 individuals at immediate risk of forced marriage. Thirty-three of those at risk were minors, including four children under the age of 12.

Germany has a long history of child abuse, per the Daily Wire:

The state’s passive stance toward child protection fits into a troubling historical pattern of institutional negligence regarding sexual autonomy and minors in Germany. For nearly 30 years — from the late 1960s into the 2000s — Berlin child welfare offices sanctioned the infamous “Kentler Experiment,” in which high-ranking academic Helmut Kentler convinced authorities to deliberately place homeless boys in the care of convicted pedophiles. Higher education networks, youth welfare offices, and state politicians enabled the practice for decades under the guise of progressive childrearing. While state officials eventually denounced the Kentler scandal as “shocking and horrifying,” the current state-level inertia surrounding foreign child marriages has renewed scrutiny over whether German institutions are once again turning a blind eye to the exploitation of vulnerable youth.

In the midst of the horrific sacrifice of children in the name of Islam, crime has skyrocketed in Germany since the Islamic invasion. Specifically, terror attacks and rape. The two favorite pastimes of Islamic invaders.

For years, leftists in Berlin asserted that mass migration of Muslims would enrich European society. What it did was transform Germany and other European nations into third-world barbaric hellholes, with women and children suffering the brunt of the consequences.

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