RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
Oct 14

Germany must act NOW before Muslims start taking German child brides. No doubt that is what these barbarians intend.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 14

A child’s safety cannot be negotiated away in the name of religion, cultural sensitivity, or administrative convenience. If it were any group other than the Muslims, this would have been shut down a long time ago. Forced marriage robs children of choices they are entitled to make as adults, and officials must confront the coercion behind it. Closing a file because a girl eventually turns eighteen does not answer whether she spent the intervening years trapped, frightened, or denied an education. Meaningful protection must provide safety and a genuine route out. Germany’s authorities owe these children more than classifications and paperwork. Integration requires enforcing child-protection standards consistently. Any institution that excuses coercion to avoid political discomfort betrays the vulnerable people it exists to protect.

Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture