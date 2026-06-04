British police dumped bodycam footage in the middle of the night of the arrest of a white 18-year-old boy while he was bleeding out because he was accused of racism by his murderer, a Sikh. His last words were, “I can’t breathe,” enshrining him as Britain’s white George Floyd. Massive, violent protests have ensued.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Britain’s white George Floyd is a teenage student named Henry Nowak who was viciously stabbed to death by a 23-year-old Sikh named Vickrum Digwa, with a ceremonial knife he wore in plain sight. When the police arrived, instead of arresting Digwa, they handcuffed the boy as he bled out because he was called a racist. His last words were, “I can’t breathe.” Henry was headed for home with his soccer buddies when the unprovoked attack occurred.

(Video Credit: BlazeTV)

“I Can’t Breathe”

Shocking bodycam footage was released on Monday showing local police officers cuffing the 18-year-old finance student on Dec. 3, 2025, as he told them over and over again he had been stabbed and could not breathe just moments before he died on a Southampton Street, according to Fox News. That murder took place six months ago, and the footage has just now been made public.

As the boy bled to death, telling the officer that he was stabbed, one of them responded, “I don’t think you have, mate,” according to the video. It appears the officers just didn’t care because the boy was white.

Digwa claimed he was the victim of a racist assault, attempting to justify stabbing the boy multiple times, according to court proceedings previously reported by Sky News. The police then arrested Nowak. Later, officers would remove the handcuffs and try to administer CPR, but it was way too late for that. He succumbed to his stab wounds.

More details from Blaze Media:

The attacker stabbed Nowak several times, filmed his desperate attempt to flee, and loomed over him as his chest cavity filled with blood. Adding grievous insult to injury, Digwa, joined by members of his family at the scene, falsely told police that his bleeding and crumpled victim was the real aggressor — that Nowak was a racist who attacked him, called him a “Paki,” and knocked off his turban.

Britain’s White George Floyd

On Monday, Digwa was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Nowak. He was wearing a 21-centimeter blade prosecutors described as a Sikh kirpan-style weapon. Life in prison in Britain has a different meaning than in the US – Digwa could serve as little as 21 years, evidently, according to Breitbart.

From Breitbart:

Meanwhile, Vickrum’s mother, Kiran Kaur, was previously found guilty of assisting her son during the killing by removing the murder weapon from the scene of the crime and stashing it in their family home. She is currently awaiting sentencing. On Tuesday, Vikrum will also face six charges of possessing an offensive weapon. Vickrum’s brother, Gurpreet Digwa, 27, and his father, Moga Singh, 52, will also both appear before Southampton Magistrates’ Court this afternoon over various weapons charges relating to December 4, 2025, the same day on which Nowak was killed. The charges come as police allegedly discovered traditional ceremonial Sikh knives, a baton, a machete, and a sword, The Sun reported.

A Lit Powder Keg

Brits are enraged over the murder, as they should be. It highlights the advanced decay of the UK under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has reverse racism down to an art. He will literally do anything to protect violent Muslims but won’t hesitate to jail white Brits for the tiniest of offenses on social media. In fact, he just announced that despite guns and knives being illegal in the UK, Sikhs can keep wearing their ceremonial knives.

Nowak’s father, Mark Nowak, issued a statement outside of court on Monday saying his son repeatedly pleaded for help before losing consciousness.

“Henry had been stabbed multiple times, and as his chest filled with blood, he tried to escape. He was chased, abused, and filmed by Vickrum Digwa and others,” Mark Nowak asserted, according to Reuters.

“When police arrived, Henry was lying on the floor, barely able to sit up and plainly in severe medical distress. With his final words, he told officers that he could not breathe. He told them he had been stabbed,” Mark Nowak continued. “The response from one officer was ‘I don’t think you have, mate.’”

The traumatized father stated that the family held Digwa “solely and 100% responsible” for their son’s death, but blasted the police, saying, “Henry should not have died on the streets of Southampton in police custody. The way he was treated was inhumane and degrading.”

Leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, noted that the shameful case showed “the fear of being called racist was greater than dealing with Henry Nowak’s murder,” according to Reuters.

Farage called for “pure cold rage” over the incident and demanded an end to what he claimed is “anti-white prejudice” in Britain.

Reform UK MP Robert Jenrick went on to demand the release of body-worn camera footage and accused authorities of prioritizing allegations of racism over saving Nowak’s life during an appearance on GB News.

Starmer called the murder “an awful, shocking case” and said it was appropriate for the Independent Office for Police Conduct to investigate the police response. An incredibly weak and telling statement.

Sky News reported that Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, the police force responsible for policing Southampton and surrounding areas in southern England, apologized after the conviction, with Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Robert France saying he was sorry that Nowak had been handcuffed “in the moments before he lost consciousness.” That’s not anywhere near good enough.

Cultural Rot and Reverse Racism

From Fox News:

Alan Mendoza, executive director and co-founder of the London-based Henry Jackson Society think tank, told Fox News Digital that the case reflected broader failures in British policing culture. “The killing of Henry Nowak shows how far the rot of political correctness has set into the British policing mentality,” Mendoza said. “The reflex attitude today appears to be to believe any and every claim that mentions racism,” he added. “It clearly trumped actual murder in this case as a dying Mr. Nowak was arrested on the say-so of his Sikh assailant without any facts being established by the officers attending.”

In a public statement that was issued following the verdict against Digwa, Sikh community organizations condemned the killing and stressed that the case should not be viewed as representative of Sikhism. They also claimed that the killer had previously been banished from their gatherings.

“Henry’s life has tragically been cut short by a moment of madness by an individual for which there can be no excuses,” the statement read.

More from Fox News:

The statement further emphasized that legal protections allowing Sikhs in Britain to carry ceremonial kirpans for religious purposes do not apply if the blade is used violently. “We understand in this case the weapon that may have been used was not the normal Kirpan worn by fully practicing Sikhs,” the statement read. Mendoza stressed that Britain’s Sikh community broadly condemned the murder and supported the investigation. “It’s legal for Sikhs to carry ceremonial knives in the UK but they are almost always tiny ones that religious authorities have ordained are sufficient to fulfil the obligation,” Mendoza told Fox News Digital. “He had one of those, plus his [8 inch] blade.”

Mendoza called Digwa a “weapons nut.”

The Death of the West in Real Time

When the police bodycam video was released, it resulted in an angry protest outside the Southampton Central Police Station.

According to the local Daily Echo newspaper, over 300 people gathered outside of the Southampton Central Police Station on Tuesday evening, holding placards reading, “Prison 4 Police on Scene,” “We Want Justice,” and “Save Our Kids.”

More from Blaze Media:

Hundreds of protesters swarmed Southampton Central Police Station on Tuesday carrying English flags and signs that said, “All lives matter,” and demanding justice for Nowak, whom police arrested for assault, handcuffed, and treated as a criminal, all on the basis of Digwa’s lies. In addition to reciting the Lord’s Prayer, denouncing the police involved in Nowak’s arrest, and chanting “Christ is King,” some protesters yelled, “I can’t breathe” — a phrase the young man apparently said to police nine times before losing consciousness, footage revealed.

Conservative activist Tommy Robinson told the crowd, “If Henry wasn’t white, he wouldn’t have been handcuffed.”

“I heard someone say this wasn’t about race, this is about race. Even after they found out he [Digwa] had stabbed him five times, they still didn’t handcuff him. A white boy who’d done nothing was handcuffed, a murderer in possession of a knife who stabbed someone five times isn’t,” he continued.

“As white people, we are treated like second-rate citizens by our own government. White privilege? Does Henry look like he has white privilege when he was on the floor?” Robinson angrily asked.

“I’ve spoken about this for twenty years. You will be a victim of a race gang, i.e., Pakistani Muslims, who will be beating up a white kid. The police will turn up, and they jump on the white kid every time. I’ve seen it my whole life, they jump on the white kid,” he remarked.

“What the whole world has seen in Henry’s video is what we all know anyway. It’s a different treatment for white people compared to non-whites, and we have seen this spread through every single institution in our country,” Robinson said.

Robinson called for the arresting officer to be imprisoned rather than being allowed to resign, asserting: “We want him in prison for what he done. Not one single police officer was prosecuted for allowing the rape of a generation of our daughters, not one. None of them have faced prosecution, they’ve all left with their fucking pensions, every one of them have left with their pensions, exactly the same as this, he will resign with full bloody pension. It’s not good enough.”

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