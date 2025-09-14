Three Austrian nuns in their 80s - Bernadette (88), Regina (86), and Rita (82) - were taken from their beloved convent and placed in a Catholic nursing home against their will.

This month, they escaped.

With the help of former students and a locksmith, they forced open the doors of their old convent in the Alps and returned home. “I am so happy to be back,” Sister Rita said. “I was always homesick.”

Church authorities call it “incomprehensible.” The sisters call it freedom. With no electricity or water at first, they relied on friends who rallied around them — restoring power, bringing food, and filling the convent once more with prayer and laughter.

Sister Bernadette put it best: “Before dying in that retirement home, I would rather go to a meadow and enter eternity.”

Read the full story: BBC