By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Acting more like poo-flinging monkeys in a zoo than congressional members, rabid Democrats on Capitol Hill attacked Border Patrol and ICE officials this week, telling them to resign and pray for a pardon from President Trump. Those thinly veiled threats of punitive lawfare against conservatives presage a planned, vicious purge aimed at throwing Trump officials and supporters in prison once Democrats control government again. It will be the final step in the installation of a Banana Republic in America.

A congressional lynching

There were many unhinged Democrats during the testimony before Congress this week who assailed Attorney General Pam Bondi and slandered other officials, such as Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. But as bat-crap crazy as all of them were, two stood out in their accusations and threats against law enforcement officials, all but invoking the ghost of the Nuremberg Trials. What awaits Republicans if they lose the House, Senate, and presidency will make the Jan. 6th witch trials look like a walk in the park as Democrats employ lawfare to imprison and silence their enemies once and for all.

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) wins the award for most threatening Democrat during the circus that took place in DC. He employed signs smearing ICE behind him during his political grandstanding and simply came unglued when confronting US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott. He called federal immigration officers “thugs,” and then he told the commissioner that he “better hope” Trump pardons him.

Thanedar is a Marxist who hails from India. He immigrated here in the 1980s. Ever since he was elected, he has come off as crazy as a March hare.

“You better hope you get pardoned”

The progressive threatened Scott, saying during a House Homeland Security hearing on “Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security: ICE, CBP, and USCIS,” “You better hope you get pardoned because you will be held accountable for the absolute disregard of the law your agencies have shown over the past year.”

(Video Credit: ANI News)

He also went after Acting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons on the recent shooting of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal officers in Minnesota.

Both law enforcement professionals stated they were proud of their work and their officers, despite the vicious attack from Thanedar. This incensed the tiny communist.

“I have heard and seen enough. I’m just sick and tired of your agents running around in our cities, in our streets, causing illegal activities, ICE thugs attacking our communities, using our children as bait, referring to people as bodies and numbers, targeting people for their accents and the color of their skin, and killing American citizens, all while showing zero remorse for their actions,” he said, lying for all he’s worth.

“Director Lyons and Commissioner Scott, do you think President Trump will pardon you and your boss, Kristi Noem, before he leaves office, just like he has for insurrectionists and his political allies? Do you believe President Trump will pardon you?” Thanedar railed.

“I’m not going to speak on behalf of President Trump, but I’ll tell you, I signed up for this job to protect America, and I’m very proud of the service that I provide, and I don’t need a pardon from anybody,” Scott calmly replied.

“Well, you’d better hope so. You better hope you get pardoned,” Thanedar threatened once again. “Because you will be held accountable for the absolute disregard of the law your agencies have shown over the past year.”

“Your agencies have lost the trust of the American people, with millions taking to the streets to protest the illegal actions of your agencies. And that’s why I introduced a bill in the United States Congress to abolish ICE. ICE must be abolished,” he raged.

The congressman continued by claiming that he “also co-sponsored a bill to impeach” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, “I believe Kristi Noem must be impeached, and this Congress must do everything in its power to carry out oversight actions against these rogue departments.”

Swalwell makes a fool of himself… again

And then there was feckless, communist-spy-loving Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). He was almost as bad and certainly as brain-dead as his comrade, Thanedar. He used a placard of an illegal immigrant child as a prop.

Swalwell demanded that Lyons resign or “side with the killers” of ICE. Lyons was having none of that and calmly refused.

You may remember that Swalwell previously co-authored the “ICE OUT Act” with fellow committee member Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY), which sought to strip qualified immunity from federal immigration agents. That went nowhere, but if and when Democrats resume control, they will retroactively go after those such as Lyons. It is a certainty.

As questioning was wrapping up, Swalwell told Lyons that continuing to lead ICE is a “choice” and then referred to his decorated military and law enforcement career. It was a lame attempt to shame him into quitting – it didn’t work.

“You are what I would call ‘otherwise employable’. I think most people would agree this is not the only job that you can get. But since you’ve been on this job, women have been dragged by their hair through streets. A 6-year-old child battling stage-four cancer has been deported. And it turns out he was a US citizen,” Swalwell asserted.

(Video Credit: Forbes Breaking News)

Unbelievably, this clown is running for governor of California. Considering the shape that socialist hellhole is in, he might just pull it off.

He went on to say that people are fleeing ICE “through the fields where they work” and that “disgraceful” statements from DHS leadership should convince Lyons to find a new job.

“Will you stand with the kids who you’re supposed to protect, or will you side with the killers bringing terror to our streets? Mr. Lyons, will you resign from ICE?” Swalwell dishonestly and theatrically demanded.

Lyons responded, “No, sir, I won’t,” and then took issue with the poster staged behind the leftist.

“That child that you’re showing right there, the men and women of ICE took care of him when his father abandoned him and ran from law enforcement,” Lyons noted, referencing the case of Adrian A.C. Arias, an Ecuadorian national targeted by ICE who left his 5-year-old kid behind when fleeing ICE.

“For the child’s safety, one of our ICE officers remained with the child while the other officers apprehended Conejo Arias,” a DHS official recounted. “ICE did not target a child.”

That is true, but the truth never got in the way of Democratic talking points when they want to demonize Republicans and Trump, or incite violence.

The threats of imprisonment and the shaming by Democrats during that hearing were nothing short of a glimpse of what they intend when they resume power. Believe them when they say they want to imprison and/or execute you… They mean it. It’s the final sign of a failing Republic.

