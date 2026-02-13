RAIR Foundation USA

William Voelz
2h

Nice speech Richard, for a 101 class in political science and civics. When the shoes do change feet, and they will, given 30m recently bought voters to the homeland, Jeets like this guy and a whole boatload of Marxists, DSA, Open Society Foundation, Liberty Road and others will be lined up frothing at the mouth to exercise their “Constitutional Duty” to punish. This nation has had its last free and fair elections. The present Admin still pushes the death Jab with no letup in sight. All other MAHA efforts are doomed to failure. Famine is in our future. Complex coordinated terror attacks are inevitable right here in your neighborhood. Islam walks the streets of dozens of communities across America infiltrating every crack and seam. DHS will shut down for weeks (?) Power centers are shifting. And most Americans are as insouscient as ever. Walking blindfolded into a major large city intersection at rush hour. Voting will not make this all go away.

Richard Luthmann
2h

The rhetoric coming out of that hearing should alarm every American, left or right. When members of Congress hint at future prosecutions, purges, or “you better hope you get pardoned” warnings, they are flirting with weaponized government. That cuts both ways. Law enforcement must follow the law. Politicians must respect constitutional limits. We cannot normalize threats of imprisonment as campaign messaging. If either party regains power and uses it to jail political opponents, the republic weakens fast. Accountability belongs in courts with evidence and due process, not in televised vendettas. Voters should reject any faction that treats the government as a vehicle for revenge.

