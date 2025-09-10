If only Charlie Kirk would have remained silent

If only Charlie Hebdo had not drawn cartoons

If only Samuel Paty hadn’t taught his students

If only Salman Rushdie would not have written a book

If only Theo van Gogh would not have made a film

If only Lars Vilks had not done an illustration

If only Geert Wilders would stay out of politics

If only Mila did not use social media

If only Nupur Sharma did not mention Aisha

If only Kurt Westergaard stopped drawing

If only Rasmus Paludan respected the Qur’an

If only Lars Hedegaard stopped writing

If only Avijit Roy had stopped blogging

If only Jacques Hamel had not been a Catholic Priest

If only Mahsa Amini had covered herself

If only Ahmad Abu Marhia had liked women

If only Saman Abbas had been less Westernized

If only Sarah Halimi had not been Jewish

If only young Lola and Luna did not leave their homes

If only Andreas Jurca were not a politician in the AfD

If only Robert Redeker did not share his opinions

If only Robert Spencer did not go to Ireland

If only Pamela Geller didn’t organize a cartoon contest

If only Bosch Fawstin did not “Draw Muhammad”

If only Michael Stürzenberger had not spoken in public

“If only”…then we could live in “peace,” right!?

If only we submit to the Left and to Islam, then we would be “safe,” right?

The Truth Behind “Peace”

In both Islam and the modern Left, peace does not mean coexistence — it means complete submission.

Their “tolerance” extends only to those who accept humiliation and live under their ideological rule.

Muhammad demanded war against all who rejected him. Within 25 years of his death, Muslim armies had overrun vast Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, and Zoroastrian lands — territory spanning what would become more than 28 modern nations. For 1,400 years, jihad continued, and to this day, not a week passes without Islamic fundamentalists killing in the name of Allah.

Muhammad himself declared: “I have been ordered to fight until they testify there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is his messenger.” In the last nine years of his life, he ordered no fewer than 65 military campaigns to enforce it. He inspired his men with promises of loot, slaves, women, and a lust-filled paradise. He beheaded captives, raped women, and enslaved children — and Muslims are still told to emulate his example.

The modern Left, rooted in communism, mirrors the same logic: stay silent, conform, bend the knee — or be destroyed. Communists slaughtered over 100 million people in the 20th century under the same justification: history had a “destined course,” and anyone who stood in its way had to be silenced, reeducated, or eliminated.

Today’s progressives dress it up with softer words — “equity,” “inclusion,” “justice” — but the reality is the same forced obedience. Dissent is crushed, speech is censored, and anyone refusing to submit is socially, politically, or financially destroyed.

Islam calls it peace. Communism calls it progress. Both mean submission.

The Final Question

So the question is…

Who will be added to this list next?