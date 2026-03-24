If Texas falls to the march of Islam, America falls — and with it, the soul of the West — which is why Congressman and Texas Attorney General candidate Chip Roy is sounding the alarm and vowing to use every legal tool at his disposal to stop the Sharia-driven Islamization of the Lone Star State before it’s too late.

Texas is now in the crosshairs of a Sharia takeover — and one fearless Congressman just sounded the alarm that could save the entire nation.

In a raw interview released March 21, British patriot Tommy Robinson sat down with Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX), a founding member of the Sharia-Free America Caucus and current candidate for Attorney General of Texas. Roy, a former federal prosecutor and First Assistant Attorney General, delivered a stark, unfiltered warning: Texas is ground zero for the Islamization of America. If the Lone Star State falls, America falls — and the West falls with it.

Congressman Roy didn’t sugarcoat a thing. He called out the “march of Islam” as an existential threat, describing Sharia law as a political ideology designed to destroy Western civilization — not a religion. “Sharia law is inconsistent with our laws, inconsistent with the Constitution, the Declaration, and Western civilization,” Roy declared. He made it crystal clear: “If you’re truly following the tenets of Islam, then you need to destroy the West.”

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Roy exposed the demographic time bomb already detonating in Texas. He pointed to Plano — where his own wife went to high school and his children were born — now swelling with Muslim communities exploding through high birth rates (seven kids per family versus 1.8-2 for Americans), chain migration, diversity visas, and Afghan SIV programs. “We’ve been watching it happen in real time,” he said, warning that without immediate reversal, Texas could be lost in just 2-6 years.

The Congressman ripped into CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood network, revealing over 600 organizations in Texas alone pushing this agenda — funded by Middle Eastern cash, U.S. tax dollars, Qatar-backed universities, Soros networks, and Arabella Advisors. He demanded investigations, funding cuts, and revocation of CAIR’s tax-exempt status. “We’re losing the war here on our own soil while we’re fighting a kinetic war,” Roy stated bluntly.

Immigration? Roy called for a full pause to “reset” policy, rigorous vetting for Sharia adherence, and denaturalization of those who lied under oath using Taqiyya — the Islamic doctrine of deception. He slammed blind post-9/11 immigration from Muslim countries as “devastating” and warned that politicians are being “hung by our own rope” — using America’s own First Amendment and freedoms against us.

Tommy Robinson hammered the strategic reality: “If they take Texas, they take the soul of America. And that’s what they’re planning. That’s what they’ve planned just like they’ve took the soul of Britain and Germany and France.” Roy agreed: “Texas will not survive. America will not survive and the West will not survive if we do not stop the march of Islam in Texas. Period. Full stop.”

But Roy isn’t just warning, he’s fighting. As a co-founder of the Sharia-Free America Caucus (now nearly 60 members), he’s introduced legislation to pause immigration, vet for Sharia, expand denaturalization, and revoke CAIR’s status.

He’s held congressional hearings with experts and vowed, if elected Attorney General, to lead a national charge: investigate the 600+ groups, coordinate with other state AGs, enforce constitutional oaths, and use zoning and deceptive trade laws to push back. “Holy hell, I might offend somebody who wants to actually destroy my way of life,” Roy said. “I’m not afraid to offend somebody who wants to kill the way that we live as Americans in the West.”

The message is clear: Texas isn’t just another state — it’s the soul of America. Lose it to mosques, Sharia enclaves, and demographic conquest, and the rest of the country collapses.

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