A Sharia-adherent Islamic "teacher" in Maryland just lectured Muslim women that even their perfume must be policed depending on whether the room will contain “only males.”

This is not spirituality — this is a foreign legal system regulating female existence down to scent molecules.

This is what “Sharia in the West” actually looks like:

Not bombs — rules. Segregation. Suppression. Submission. Parallel law.

And here is the red line nobody in elected office will say:

Anyone fleeing an Islamic country and choosing to still wear a burqa or hijab when resettled in a Western nation is not fleeing Sharia — they are importing it. They should be deported immediately.

You do not “escape” a system while you perform it on arrival.

And any U.S. citizen who publicly advocates Sharia — a legal order that criminalizes dissent, abolishes equal rights, and commands war against unbelievers — should be treated as a national security risk, because that is exactly what such advocacy represents.

Stop pretending this is “just religion.” Sharia is a governance project.

It is a rival legal system, a rival political authority, a rival civilizational claim.

Western elites sanitize it by pointing only to benign private rules (prayer, hygiene) while concealing the codified sections commanding:

death for apostasy

war against non-Muslims

Inferiority and coercion of women

subjugation of Jews and Christians

legalized slavery

unequal courts and unequal blood-value

amputation, stoning, and full ideological supremacy

This is not what we built America for.

This is not what free nations tolerate.

This is not a “cultural difference.”

It is a competing jurisdiction.

If our leaders think they will “ban Sharia,” they need to understand what it actually is — not a headscarf, not a prayer rug — a total legal order that declares any government limiting it to be an enemy that must be fought.

Sharia is not here to coexist. It is here to replace.

Stop funding it.

Stop importing it.

Stop submitting to it.

