Illinois Islamic Scholar Sheikh Kifah Mustapha called for Muslims during Friday prayer to seek positions within the police, federal agencies, the police, fire departments, the Pentagon, the White House, and the Senate to “change the world” for Islam. This cleric has terrorist ties, and is linked to CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Islamic leaders aren’t trying to hide their intentions… believe them when they tell you their goal is to infiltrate every bastion of American authority so they can seize power. Illinois Islamic Scholar Sheikh Kifah Mustapha at The Prayer Center of Orland Park on July 31, 2026, came right out in Friday prayers and urged Muslims to infiltrate the police, fire departments, federal agencies, the Pentagon, the White House, and the Senate so Islam can “change the world.” It doesn’t get much plainer than that.

Conquest from Within

“We need Muslims to be in every aspect of life, not just in commerce, in business, or in a profession. We want Muslims in the police, as federal agents, in the fire department, in the Pentagon, in the White House. We want Muslims in the Senate – you name it – because we believe that if we can produce leaders that still can hold on to some of these values, we can change the world, inshallah,” the Chicago cleric told Muslims attending, according to MEMRI.

The Sheikh was also listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation trial as a member of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee. A 1991 internal memo to the Palestine Committee shows that the members of this committee intended to further the Muslim Brotherhood’s goals “on the American front.”

Per the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago:

Sheikh Kifah Mustapha is the Imam and Director of The Prayer Center of Orland Park. He is the appointed representative for the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Lebanon (Darul Fatwa) on behalf of the Lebanese Community in the USA.Chairman of the Illinois Council of Imams and Scholars The Council for the Center for Faith and Community Health Transformation. The American Islamic College in Chicago. Sh. Kifah has served as Imam at the Mosque Foundation; Islamic Cultural Center; and Al-Ansar Mosque He was a founder of the Council of Lebanese American Imams. He taught Islamic Studies for High School students at Universal School for six years He also served as a member on the Advisory Boards of the Mission and Spiritual Care for Advocate Health Group in Illinois. He is a well known motivational speaker, youth mentor and active participant in interfaith relations CAIR-Chicago Mobilizer Award. Arab American Business & Professional Association’s Outstanding Leadership Award Lincoln Land Legends’ Scholars for Dollars Award.

From The Investigative Project on Terrorism:

Kifah Mustapha has been a fixture in the Chicago-area Muslim community for years, serving as an imam at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview. In that role, he engages in outreach and dialogue efforts with civic and law enforcement groups. In early 2010, he was invited to serve as the first Muslim chaplain for the Illinois State Police. But that invitation was rescinded after the state Police learned more about Mustapha’s ties to a Hamas-support network in the United States. Mustapha has sued, claiming the state violated his 1st and 14th Amendment rights.

Other findings include:

Mustapha misrepresented his leadership role in the Islamic Association for Palestine, Hamas’ U.S. propaganda arm, while testifying under oath during a 2004 deposition, according to court records and IAP documents.

Mustapha raised more than $100,000 for CAIR and another group closely tied to the radical Muslim Brotherhood – the Muslim American Society (MAS) – as recently as August 2010.

He also appeared at an April 2010 CAIR fundraiser and raised more than $240,000.

As a member of the band al-Sakhra, Mustapha performed at fundraisers for the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development, which the federal government shut down in 2001 because of its ties to Hamas. In addition, Mustapha spent at least four years as a paid HLF fundraiser and was named as an unindicted conspirator in the 2008 HLF trial. It ended with the conviction of five foundation officials on charges they funneled millions of dollars to Hamas. Mustapha was shown in a video exhibit in the 2008 HLF trial singing “O Mother, Hamas for jihad,” and calling for resisting Israel with a “machine gun and a rifle.”

He hosted a fundraiser in July 2009 for Viva Palestina, a British charity that raises money for the Hamas-run government in Gaza. Mustapha appeared at the Mosque Foundation with George Galloway, the former British Member of Parliament and Viva Palestina leader.

And that was just through 2010. Mustapha surely has not slowed down a bit since then. He is an Islamic supremacist who fully believes in taking down the United States by inserting followers of Allah in positions of power. That’s what he is advocating for Muslims to do.

Chicago has a definite problem. This is not the only cleric spewing poison during his sermons.

The conquest of America from within has been a long-standing goal for Muslims. Islamic law supersedes Western law in Muslim society. As more and more Muslims are elected to office in the United States, Islamic law spreads as well, because they put their religion above the law here in America. Politics and religion are the same under Islam – there is no separation. It is a political construct.

When a cleric or any other follower of Islam tells Muslims how and why they should be placed in our halls of leadership, it should raise all kinds of red flags. When they tell you what they intend to do, listen and take it to heart.

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