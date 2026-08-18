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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is the Red-Green strategy in one sermon: enter the institutions, claim representation, demand accommodation, and shift power from within. Police, federal agencies, fire departments, the Pentagon, the White House, and the Senate are not missionary targets. They are public trusts. Anyone serving there owes allegiance to the Constitution first, last, and always. Mustapha’s reported Holy Land Foundation and Muslim Brotherhood-adjacent history makes the message worse. Chicago should treat this as a counterintelligence and civic-integrity issue. Religious liberty protects worship. It does not immunize political Islam from scrutiny when it aims at the commanding heights of government.

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