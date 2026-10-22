Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar has come back into public view following the raid by the Feds on her DC home. She’s begging for money and apparently panicking over her impending prosecution for immigration fraud and financial corruption. Her day is coming.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has finally popped her head up after the raid on her DC home. Fresh off her trip to Seattle to speak at a conference for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), she took the time to beg for money on Tuesday so she can fight President Trump. The hubris she displays is off the charts – she’s literally being investigated for fraud and is raising money off of it. Corruption pays, and if you are Somali, it evidently never stops.

Begging for Money

“Hi everyone, Ilhan here,” Omar said in a smiling selfie video showing her riding in the back seat of a moving vehicle and wearing a blue campaign shirt. “I just wanted to say thank you so much for the support, to everyone who sent a note of support, for everyone who sent $5, $10, $20.”

It appeared she had tears in her eyes and had been crying.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raided her DC residence last week in connection with an ongoing investigation into potential immigration fraud involving her alleged marriage to her brother and her father’s naturalization. The Feds want to know if her father lied on paperwork to help her gain citizenship, pretending she was a minor. His naturalization record also seems to be missing. Border Czar Tom Homan says if the allegations prove to be true, she will be denaturalized.

Omar is also under investigation for financial corruption related to business ventures with her husband, Tim Mynett, including a fraudulent winery that was shut down after empty barrels of wine were pawned off on investors.

Omar ended her video by begging for more money: “Please continue to support us. It’s going to be a very expensive and challenging time. So, we appreciate whether you’re able to send $5, $10, $20. Thank you.”

The Art of Deflection

The Muslim congresswoman did not directly address the raid on her home. Instead, she attacked President Trump. She claimed that the money she received following the search “goes a long way as we fight Trump and his administration for trying to intimidate me and so many people right before the midterm elections.”

Trump reportedly had nothing to do with the search of her home in DC, and Omar’s whining is sheer deflection meant to incite her followers.

“We know that they’re running scared,” she said, referring to Trump and Republicans heading into a consequential midterm election. “We’re not going to be intimidated. We’re not going to be silenced. We’re not going to be scared.”

Omar said in the video posted to social media on Tuesday night that she was getting back on the campaign trail as the midterms loom.

“I’ll be out there campaigning alongside all of you, and making sure that we beat back all of this, and that we win in the midterms,” she declared. “Win the House, win the Senate, and hold this administration accountable.”

Omar is set to appear in Minneapolis on Monday for a live show with communist Muslim Twitch streamer Hasan Piker.

The besieged Democrat has not spoken publicly since the raid. She has only released written statements on social media.

“This raid by Trump’s DHS is an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies,” she said in a statement posted to X hours after feds stormed her home.

“For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly putting a target on her back,” the post added. “Now, those attacks have escalated to a pointless federal raid. The Congresswoman has done nothing wrong. No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies.”

President Trump warned on Tuesday that if the allegations against Omar prove to be true, she could go to prison.

“Well, she could be. She could also go to jail,” Trump said. “You know, they keep talking about deportation. No, she could go to jail.”

“This is just my opinion,” he noted, before calling the congresswoman “a very dishonest person” who “hates our country.”

Countless Signals of Deception

According to the New York Post, “’Squad’ Rep. Ilhan Omar demonstrated ‘countless signals of deception’ in her video message to supporters asking for donations, a body language expert assessed.”

“It’s a nervous smile, and her eyes are not smiling, so it’s not genuine,” Florida-based body language expert Lillian Glass stated.

“The lips curve downward; the raising [of her] eyebrows reflect that she is questioning her own words,” Glass, who has been an expert witness in federal and state courts on behavioral analysis, asserted. “Her raised eyebrows also mean surprise at what has happened to her, as she did not expect this.”

“There are also countless signals of deception, from her raised shoulders to her shaking her head not when she should be shaking it,” Glass charged. “She goes upward in her inflection on the word ‘me’ as she says, ‘trying to intimidate ‘me,’ as though she is asking a question. This is significant and a signal of deception.”

It’s not Trump and Republicans who are panicking here. It is Omar. Her demeanor and tearfulness simply scream it.

Even though she has been investigated for almost a decade, somehow she didn’t believe this day would ever come. But it has.

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