When Rep. Ilhan Omar was asked by MS NOW’s Chris Hayes whether there was a “kernal of truth” to the claim she married her brother during an interview, she gave the stunning answer, “Not to my knowledge.” That reply all but cooks the Muslim congresswoman who must feel the walls closing in on her over the investigation of immigration fraud hounding her currently.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Someone needs to advise Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar that feigning cluelessness is not a defense and is actually a damning indicator that she’s been lying all along… which, of course, she has. In an interview with MS NOW’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday, she was asked whether there is a “kernel of truth” to the claim that she married her brother to get him a green card. Instead of answering “No,” she responded, “Not to my knowledge.”

(Video Credit: MS NOW)

Omar’s Damage Control Blows Up

As Benjamin Weingarten over at The Federalist succinctly put it: “It’s gonna be tough for the ‘I didn’t knowingly marry my brother’ defense to hold up.”

Hayes was asking Omar about her thoughts on how President Trump and other conservatives have asserted that she married her brother when she gave the stunningly hedged answer. She is currently under investigation for immigration fraud that involves marrying her brother to get him a green card and obtaining naturalization through her father by fudging her age to be listed as a minor. Her father’s naturalization record appears to be missing entirely, which is a real problem for the Muslim communist from Somalia.

“[Trump] will tweet, ‘Ilhan Omar, she married her brother. Blah blah.’ You think you see that, you think yourself, boy, that sounds odd. It seems unlikely that she married her brother … When did they start saying that he was your brother?” Hayes asked.

“Right-wing conspiracy theorists in Minneapolis got a hold of it, and they just kind of went and found random people who were like, ‘She introduced us, you know. She introduced him to us and said he was her brother,’ which is, you know, insane,” Omar contended, giving a weaker-than-weak answer that just reeks of deception.

“There’s not some weird kernel of truth?” Hayes followed up.

“Not to my knowledge,” Omar responded.

And there’s the kicker. That answer all but admits she married her brother. Not very bright on her part.

Hayes was actually trying to run cover for Omar, who was doing damage control following the raid on her home, and it backfired horribly. It was her first media interview since the raid on Oct. 12.

Immigration Fraud

Hayes and Omar then discussed allegations that she wasn’t a minor when she became naturalized through her father. She claimed she was 17 at the time, but records indicate she was actually 18, and her staff attempted to change her record. That assertion and DNA are central to the investigation of Omar and whether she committed immigration fraud.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) raided Omar’s DC home last week, and they reportedly also obtained DNA evidence regarding allegations that she married her brother.

Of note are reports that the name on the court-ordered warrant used to raid Omar’s home is “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi AKA Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.” That is her married name involving her alleged brother. They were married in 2009.

US Magistrate Judge Matthew J. Sharbaugh of the US District Court for the District of Columbia approved the warrant, according to court-related reporting. Sharbaugh supported Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Federal authorities issued over a dozen grand jury subpoenas, including to members of Omar’s family. They seized her cellphone, tablets, computer, and passport during the investigation, according to The Associated Press.

Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor, spoke with federal investigators last week following the raid.

The Muslim congresswoman, until this interview, had flatly denied all allegations concerning her brother. Yesterday, she issued a video asking supporters to send her money. In the video, she smiled but appeared to have tears in her eyes.

Financial Fraud

She is also under investigation into financial corruption involving campaign finances and financial disclosures concerning businesses that Omar and her husband, Tim Mynett, held.

That angle also came up in the interview.

“About the second part of the world that the president has conjured about you, which is your fabulous wealth. He has said that, like, I mean, again, he just, uh, you can never track what the president’s actually saying, because he says a lot of things: that you have all this money, that you drive a lot of cars, you have a bunch of houses. They cited a financial disclosure for, for, for Congress that initially said that your husband’s firm was worth $30 million. That was before an accountant put in the liabilities of that firm, which then brought 30 million down to, like, essentially net zero, $20,000, which did make me worry a little about your husband’s business, to be honest,” Hayes stated.

“He’s not in them anymore,” Omar said, trying to sidestep the financial issue.

“I was like, well, that seems like a big difference between $30,000,000 and $20,000. There was a congressional oversight body that voted that there was no wrongdoing. There was no evidence of wrongdoing. What is your financial situation?” Hayes asked.

“I mean, it’s, you know, working, working class, I guess, like paycheck to paycheck still. You know, we’ve got four kids, and you know, we, we, we live, I think, like a basic life. I have a Toyota Camry that’s from 2016. It’s my only car. I rent my DC place and my Minneapolis place, and so I mean I don’t know if that sounds like — not the majority of Congress, but there’s some of us that are that don’t come from wealth and don’t have wealth,” Omar responded.

“Is that a big divide in Congress?” Hayes half-heartedly asked.

“It is. Yeah, because you have, like, the millionaires, and then you have those of us, you know, when we first went to Congress, had to borrow money to find a place,” she replied with a straight face.

“It’s expensive, actually, to live in two places,” Hayes robotically agreed.

Paycheck to paycheck? Who is she kidding? Omar obviously thinks everyone else is a dolt. Omar came from wealth that her father got while working with a genocidal dictator. Then fraud added to it.

Trump Nails the Somali Congresswoman

President Trump commented on Omar’s jaw-dropping admission, saying it was “not a good answer.”

“That’s not a good answer. That’s an answer that a lot of us assumed,” Trump told reporters Wednesday night on the tarmac outside Air Force One.

Fleeing DC

Omar is now saying she’s giving up her DC home because she no longer feels safe.

“Obviously, I can’t continue to live there,” Omar told Hayes. “So, we have to figure out where to move to because our address has been public, and with the death threats that I deal with, it’s no longer going to be feasible to be in that house and have my kids visiting off and on, having people track them.”

Right. I’m sure it has nothing to do with the walls closing in on her. Notice how it’s always “death threats” used by the left as an excuse to whine or get out of something.

This investigation began under former President Biden, by the way, not Trump.

That’s “Prosecuted,” Not “Persecuted”

She told Hayes that she believed the raid was meant to terrify her and her family and to prove to Trump’s supporters that the administration was actually doing something to “get” her.

“You don’t show up to somebody’s house that early in the morning unless you’re trying to freak them out. And you know it obviously did freak all of us out,” Omar claimed. “It sounded like an urgent evacuation sort-of situation. So it took us a while to figure out what was actually happening.”

Omar went on to allege that the federal agents had shown her the warrant and asked her to sign a document waiving her constitutional protection as a sitting member of Congress.

“That was obnoxious. I couldn’t understand why they would think that I would sign such a thing,” she sneered.

“I think a lot of their Right-wing influencers, who seem to have direct connection to not just the president but his orbit, I think they were starting to lose faith that these were empty promises and they had to do something, I believe, to say, ‘Hey, look, we raided her house,’” Omar continued.

Trump and conservatives did not do this to Omar. She did, along with her family.

As the noose tightens over Omar’s crimes, you can expect her to squeal louder and louder in faux outrage. It’s obvious to anyone who has watched Omar for any period of time that she is a crass liar. The truth is finally catching up with her, and this time, it’s doubtful she’ll be able to slither out of the snare.

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