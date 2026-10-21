Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is staring down the very real possibility of being deported and/or criminally prosecuted for immigration fraud and financial corruption. DNA evidence allegedly ties her to immigration fraud. The walls are closing in and it looks like the feds mean business this time.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Things just went from bad to horrible for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as she slinked off to Seattle to keynote a banquet for the local chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). She faces deportation after federal authorities reportedly obtained DNA evidence showing she married her brother, committing immigration fraud. Not only that, but there is evidently no naturalization record attached to her father, which is how she became a US citizen in the first place.

DNA Evidence

The New York Post is reporting that federal prosecutors are prepping to use DNA evidence to prove Omar committed immigration fraud. And that’s just one facet of a massive investigation into the congresswoman, her husband, and her family. The years-long criminal probe appears to be coming to a head.

The DNA evidence is pivotal to the case against Omar and to proving that she married her brother when she wed Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009 because she was trying and failed to help him get a green card. What isn’t clear is when and where the DNA was obtained. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) searched the congresswoman’s home in DC last week. Agents were seen exiting her home with boxes marked “Seized Property Evidence.”

Omar’s attorneys are demanding the immediate return of all that was seized. Good luck with that.

Defense attorneys Amy Jeffress and Joshua Matz wrote that agents didn’t comply with a magistrate judge’s “special requests” for executing the search warrant at Omar’s home and flouted longstanding DOJ policy by conducting it close to an election.

“President Trump has made no secret of his desire to target Representative Omar for criminal investigation and deportation as retribution for her political advocacy,” they contended.

A DOJ spokesperson replied that the letter was “riddled with false allegations and inaccuracies.”

“Our attorneys and law enforcement partners complied with all court orders and legal obligations, as they always do,” the spokesperson noted. “Leaking a letter to the press right after sending it is not good faith. It is a publicity play.”

From the New York Post:

Two more indicated that the execution of the search warrant on Oct. 12, coupled with the DNA and additional evidence, has provided a solid basis to bring charges of conspiracy to commit some form of immigration fraud before a grand jury, stemming from the probe initiated by the Minnesota US Attorney’s Office. Given the case is being pursued as a general conspiracy, the evidence will prove useful even if some of the acts fall outside of the statute of limitations. “If you argue a conspiracy, you can allege overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy that are outside the statute of limitations,” said Neama Rahmini, a former federal prosecutor.

Corruption and Fraud All Over the Place

DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro is also investigating Omar’s sketchy finances. That includes entries in House disclosures that resulted in Omar deflating her net worth by tens of millions of dollars in the last year due to an unexplained accounting “discrepancy.”

“That judge would not have signed that warrant unless there was probable cause,” Pirro told Fox News in an interview. “If there was a crime committed, it will be prosecuted.”

The legal ramifications have been brewing for Omar for over a decade. The investigation into the Somalian congresswoman started under the Biden administration. She has denied all of it over and over again since 2016, when she first ran for office as a state representative.

Omar and Elmi divorced in 2017. He reportedly applied and then withdrew his application for a marriage-based green card in 2019, after US Citizenship and Immigration Services asked for additional evidence about his marriage to her, according to The Washington Post.

Border Czar Tom Homan asserted over the weekend that the feds have built “a strong case” that could result in the Trump administration seeking to denaturalize Omar. She has lived in the US since 1995.

Immigration Fraud

Central to her originally becoming a US citizen in 2000 is her age. Omar contends she was 17 when her father was naturalized and, as a minor, became a citizen when he did. However, her staffers are said to have changed her age from 18 to 17 so she would not be guilty of immigration fraud.

Omar’s father has several different surnames, including Nur Said Elmi Mohamed. He fled the civil war in Somalia, but not because he was one of the persecuted masses. He was connected to the communist genocidal dictator slaughtering people in Somalia.

According to the Post, “Legal experts have noted the statute of limitations is lengthier for providing false information on immigration paperwork than for fraudulently marrying someone.”

More from the New York Post:

A marriage fraud conviction also wouldn’t jeopardize Omar’s own citizenship in the same way as a case involving false statements, a stated goal of some administration officials and one that could be proven if the alleged inaccuracies were repeated on passport renewal forms or other official government paperwork. Rahmani said that prosecutors could attempt to prove a conspiracy to commit immigration fraud that will likely fall within a 10-year statute of limitations — or else pursue a civil case that would have no statute of limitations. Pirro has also suggested either criminal or civil counts could result from the ongoing probes. “There’s two reasons why I think the conspiracy will be charged,” Rahmani said. “First, you have an unindicted co-conspirator in her dad, who died. … [Second,] you get some of this older conduct that’s outside the statute of limitations as well.” The ex-prosecutor added that the search warrant would not have been executed unless it had “come from the highest levels of the DOJ” and wouldn’t have been pursued unless prosecutors thought they could indict Omar.

Denaturalizing and deporting Omar would be a first for a sitting member of Congress. The DOJ wouldn’t take it lightly.

Of course, her attorneys claim there’s “no legitimate basis for any suggestion that she has violated any law concerning her citizenship status.”

The Washington Post also reports that a former immigration official claimed that Omar marrying her brother had been investigated during the first Trump administration but yielded insufficient evidence.

Omar has been married three times. She has divorced two of her husbands. Her first marriage to Ahmed Hirsi wasn’t legally entered into until after her divorce from Elmi was finalized, even though they had a Muslim wedding ceremony in 2002.

The congresswoman has three children. She gave birth to the third child while she was legally married to Elmi. Omar, Elmi, and Hirsi also previously lived under one roof.

Things are also complicated because Omar filed jointly with Hirsi in 2014 and 2015 while she was still legally married to Elmi. She separated from Elmi in 2011.

Omar married Tim Mynett in 2019 after divorcing Hirsi. Mynett was a political consultant who did work for her campaign, and they had an alleged affair.

When asked last week about the seizure of evidence at their DC home, Mynett told Fox News: “My wife came here when she was 12 years old as a child war refugee.”

Sour Grapes

Another headache for Mynett is the teeny-tiny fact that the winery he owned with Omar was shut down amid fraud claims, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY). He claims the winery sold empty barrels to investors under the guise of “wine to be aged,” according to Fox News.

“I can tell you from our initial investigation of Omar and her financial disclosure form that there are multiple fronts where you could get a search warrant issued,” Comer told Trey Gowdy on Fox News’ “Sunday Night in America.”

“First of all, not only was there a huge discrepancy in the financial disclosure form, there was the winery that was the big base of her $25 million listing on her financial disclosure form. That winery has, according to the press, been shut down because of fraud,” he added.

All in the Family – Omar’s Father’s Missing Naturalization Record

Next up is Omar’s sister Sahra Noor. Rumors said she fled to Africa. Nope – the feds tracked her down and interviewed her last week, according to Fox News. She voluntarily spoke with them.

Noor lives in Kenya but is here to promote her new book, “Salt in the Snow: A Somali Immigrant Story.” It’s unclear what she told federal authorities or whether she is free to leave the country.

As for Omar’s father’s naturalization record being missing, that is also said to be a central point in going after the congresswoman.

Former Minnesota congressional candidate AJ Kern, who challenged Omar in the 2022 Democratic primary for Minnesota’s 5th District, claimed on Newsmax that she possesses a Certificate of Non-Existence of Record from the Department of Homeland Security confirming that federal databases contain no naturalization records for Rep. Ilhan Omar’s late father.

Kern requested records for Omar’s deceased father, Nur Omar Mohamed, who passed in 2020 from COVID, after determining she could not access Omar’s own living-person immigration files.

From Gateway Pundit:

She received a USCIS response dated around June 20, 2023, stating that a thorough search of databases using all name variations found no matching index reference. She then obtained the formal DHS Certificate of Nonexistence of Record, dated September 6, 2023, and signed by Douglas C. Marr of the National Records Center’s Immigration Information Integrity Branch. The certificate documented a diligent search of systems including the Central Index System and related databases that turned up no record.

“I requested his naturalization records, and I did receive a response from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that they did a thorough search of their records and using all variations of her father’s name, and he’s not in the database,” Kern stated.

“I have a certificate of nonexistence of record from the Department of Homeland Security. I have both of those documents. I’ve been very open about having them, and I don’t think that the government just, you know, issues those without having done the thorough search. And they are signed. And given that there’s no naturalization records for him, then it makes her whole issue of her age irrelevant,” she asserted.

It appears Omar is running out of time. The evidence is piling up, and the feds are coming for her. It’s long past due, and she richly deserves it, whether prosecution includes a prison sentence or just a swift kick out of the country. The entire nation will say good riddance when she’s gone.

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