RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hellish 2050's avatar
Hellish 2050
6d

Islam permits deceit.

The Koran itself permits Muslims to break their oath. Thus any oath given on the Koran is meaningless, and must be declared null and void.

Article: Swearing an oath on the Koran is meaningless

And should be banned from public use

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/swearing-an-oath-on-the-koran-is

Reply
Share
3 replies
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6d

Congress is no sanctuary from accountability, and a congressional pin should never function as a diplomatic passport through a criminal investigation. I’m sick and tired of watching Washington invoke the majesty of federal law against ordinary Americans, then discover its tender conscience when investigators scrutinize someone with powerful friends. Omar deserves the same constitutional protections as everyone else, and exactly the same exposure to lawful investigation. If the evidence establishes fraud, her political connections should buy her nothing. Trump’s administration should pursue the evidence relentlessly and lawfully, because public office carries responsibility, and celebrity outrage cannot substitute for an answer under oath.

Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture