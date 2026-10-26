RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Nowindforme's avatar
Nowindforme
14h

This cannot be legal. Arrest her. Deport her. DO SOMETHING

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Marj Dickson 's avatar
Marj Dickson
14h

Like father like daughter...he was a warlord a murderer

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