Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar released an innocent looking video where she was walking with her husband along a serene lake. Innocent until you listen to the violent, Muslim rapper in the background who is vowing to “subjugate and humiliate” Islam’s enemies and proclaiming “We are the ones who rule this land.” It’s a threat.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

In the midst of Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar’s world collapsing around her as the federal government tears into her past, pursuing immigration and financial fraud allegations, she decided it would be a good idea to taunt President Trump and threaten him while proclaiming Muslims “rule this land.” She made a video Friday showing her and Tim Mynett, her current husband, going for a walk along a serene Minnesota lakeside, with a violent hip-hop diss track by a Somali rapper duo playing in the background, vowing they will “subjugate and humiliate” their enemies, leaving them to “suffer and cry in seething.” Do tell.

The caption read, “Less scrolling, more strolling. Enjoying our beautiful Minnesota lakes.”

Threatening the President of the United States and Infidels

The Washington Free Beacon got hold of the track and translated it. Obviously, it was deliberately chosen. You don’t do a video with that as background by accident. The 27-second video has racked up 3.3 million views on X. Omar knows that basically only Somalis speak their language, and it gives the appearance that the threat was for their benefit. This is how dumb the Muslim congresswoman thinks Americans are in general.

The video was released in response to President Trump stating this week that the investigations into her immigration status and finances could lead to her deportation or time behind bars.

“It was just revealed that Ilhan Omar’s name is not Ilhan Omar, the one she used to get elected and sworn into Congress, but rather, it’s an entirely different name, Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, and that her last name is, incredibly, also the exact name of her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, the person they said she married,” Trump posted to Truth Social.

“It’s not looking good because she used a fake name to be sworn in, I assume she must immediately have to resign from Congress,” Trump told a rally in Iowa on Thursday, referring to prosecutors who listed Omar as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar,” in a court filing Wednesday, lending credence to a decade-old allegation that Omar married her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi.

Omar responded to Trump, calling for her resignation, “The pedophile protection party’s president is laundering right-wing conspiracy theories through the most corrupt DOJ in American history. Whenever the news turns bad, this creep reaches for one name: mine. So let’s make it crystal clear. My name has always been Ilhan Omar. Maybe you should focus on what your VP’s real name is.”

“We are the Ones Who Rule This Land”

Omar shares personal ties with the rapper who wrote the song. It “indicates she’s filled with righteous indignation and is relishing the opportunity to enact revenge against her ‘enemies,’” according to the Beacon.

“The almighty has given me strength,” the song declares in Somali, according to the English translation commissioned by the Beacon. “If I confront you in the afternoon, by evening, I will teach you a lesson and keep you awake throughout the night. Yes, you will suffer and cry in seething. You will scream like a demon. After all, you are not Arabs. So, swallow your anger and chew on it.”

“Let me show you who I am. No enemy dares to threaten me,” the song asserts.

A later verse boasts about throwing people into a well and imposing taxes on enemies, and the song closes with a vow to punish, dominate, and shame them: “Let me show you who I am, hey, hey! No enemy dares to threaten me. Wherever I set foot, he runs away. Yes, he runs away and stays away.”

“Let the enemies die of seething. We are the ones who rule this land,” is the defining lyric.

A Violent Mogadishu Muslim Rapper

The title of the song is “Nimaan Ciilayba Icaaya.” US-based Somali rapper Ilkacase Qays wrote and performed it, featuring Somali singer Hodan Abdirahman.

(Audio Credit: King Faahiye)

Evidently, given Omar’s close ties with Qays, the song holds personal meaning for her. It’s not the first time she’s chosen to use it to showcase her strength. She was filmed dancing to and singing the song with the Jihadi-turned-rapper and Abdirahman at a party in May with about a dozen other Somalis, according to footage uploaded to YouTube.

A month later in June, Omar was filmed dancing with Qays again at the Somali Global Awards in Minneapolis.

More from the Beacon on Qays:

As for Qays, he’s the self-proclaimed “King of Somali Hip Hop” whose songs “explore love, social and political realities, and Somali pride.” Born in Mogadishu, Somalia, Qays says his career led him to the United States, where he established his reputation as a voice for the Somali diaspora through his music. He has used his influence to campaign for left-wing Democrats in local Minnesota elections. In 2025, he endorsed Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey’s reelection campaign and flooded his social media pages with messages urging his supporters to support the incumbent, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

Blame, Lies, and Outrage

Despite the investigation into Omar beginning under former President Biden and the warrant being signed by an Obama- and Hillary Clinton-supporting judge, Omar is blaming Trump.

“For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation,” she said in a statement last Monday. “I will not be silenced.”

The Ummah has rallied around Omar, and Muslims are pouring funds into her coffers after the DC raid. On the day of the raid and the day after, she raised over $1.5 million in campaign funds, according to a Washington Post analysis. You can bet CAIR is leading that charge.

“Omar reported raising $1.9 million in the first two weeks of October, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission. On October 12, which was the day the raid took place, she received $847,000, which was the highest day of this election cycle. The following day, she got $665,000,” the Post Millennial reported.

The Muslim congresswoman is walking a fine line between incitement and threatening the life of President Trump and American citizens who are not Muslim. And it looks like she has the full support of not only the Somali community, but Muslims in general.

Backed into a corner with nowhere to go… violence often becomes the means of last resort. Take note of just how many Muslims we have let into the US, and think about that.

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