By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Looks like President Trump hit a nerve when he stated this month that he fully intends to pursue the Somali fraud cases coming out of Minnesota. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who is mired in a scandal and an investigation into her explosive wealth since getting elected, seemed to suggest that Trump was a pedophile and should be executed. Trump must be over the target because she is rabidly attacking him.

Looks like President Trump hit a nerve when he stated this month that he fully intends to pursue the Somali fraud cases coming out of Minnesota. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who is mired in a scandal and an investigation into her explosive wealth since getting elected, seemed to suggest that Trump was a pedophile and should be executed. Trump must be over the target because she is rabidly attacking him.

Calling for Trump’s execution sounds a lot like Sharia law

Omar kicked up her slanderous attacks on the president this week on social media by referring to him as the “leader of the Pedophile Protection Party.” It is a lame attempt to tie him to the Jeffrey Epstein files, which has been massively unsuccessful for the Democrats.

From the Post Millennial:

Trump had kicked Epstein out of his private Mar-a-Lago golf club for being “creepy,” as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. Trump’s animosity toward Epstein has been well-documented for years and Trump also praised local Palm Beach police for looking into Epstein, saying “everyone” knew what he was up to.



Epstein was arrested and tried in Florida for solicitation of a minor for prostitution. He was later charged for sex trafficking and his companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, was charged, convicted, and sentenced to a 20-year prison term. Many high-profile Democrats, as well as members of the UK Labour Party, have been mentioned in the files. Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett texted back-and-forth with Epstein during Trump’s impeachment term so that Epstein could give her tips on how to question witnesses.

She went on to really go over the edge by saying, “At least in Somalia they execute pedophiles not elect them,” intimating that Trump should get the death penalty for something he is not guilty of. The left just wants him dead… any excuse will do.

Remember, this raging antisemite “Squad” member also at one point compared the United States and Israel to the Taliban. Projection is the name of the Democratic game. It’s also noteworthy that they execute Christians in Somalia, especially if they convert from Islam, and under Islamic law, child brides are the norm.

The Minnesota Somali fraud

In February, Trump estimated that $19 billion was stolen through medical and state assistance fraud, much of it allegedly tied to figures within the Somali community. That, by the way, includes not only Omar, but State Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is also Muslim.

“So you’re gonna still go after the whole waste, fraud, and abuse issue?” Fox News’ Larry Kudlow asked Trump.

“Well, I am. In Minnesota, take a look at Minnesota. So we think it’s at least $19 billion of fraud, medical, every fraud. Somalia has come in here—what they’ve done to our country, these people,” Trump noted, referring to Omar. “They’ve come into our country, and what they’ve done with that fake congresswoman. She’s so bad. No, we’re gonna get to the bottom of it.”

Omar’s sudden wealth

Omar is now being scrutinized by the Department of Justice and the House Oversight Committee over her massive wealth accumulation that happened in the span of a year or so. Years ago, she claimed she was basically “worth nothing.” She has amassed millions in a very short period of time.

Now, according to recent financial disclosures, her husband and aide, Tim Mynett, has suddenly seen his business interests, including a California winery and a capital firm, shoot up in value by thousands of percentage points. Estimates now place Omar’s potential net worth north of $44 million, according to the Daily Wire.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) is vowing to expose these “3,500% gains.” Omar naturally claims the inquiry is a “right-wing disinformation campaign.” Sounds a lot like Hillary Clinton.

Her entire history looks like one big Islamic scam, and Trump is calling her out big time over it. He’d like nothing more than to give the “fake congresswoman” the boot out of the country.

More from the Post Millennial:

The “fake congresswoman” he’s referring to is Omar. Omar lived in a refugee camp before coming to the US. Once here, she reportedly married her brother in a Christian ceremony, though she is Muslim. In Islam, Christian marriages are not believed to be legitimate. Her brother then fraudulently obtained student loans and was able to attend college.

From there, she inserted herself into politics and set about making herself wealthy, while decrying capitalism as her leftist comrades do. She is also busy instituting Islamic law in Minnesota.

Omar has done everything she can to turn Minnesota into an extension of Somalia. She has called the US “one of the worst countries” in the world following the deployment of the National Guard to put down anti-ICE riots there. And she has vilified Republicans for daring to expose the huge fraud there that included stealing millions during COVID that was meant for children.

Now, it sounds like she would love to execute Trump under Sharia law, as well.

Share