America, our leaders keep saying we don’t want to become Europe…

Pro-tip: We are already there.

Let’s take a look at this very troubling gathering that just took place.

On March 20, 2026, the Mosque Foundation — also known as the Bridgeview Mosque or Mosque Foundation of Chicago — in Bridgeview, Illinois, drew nearly 30,000 worshippers for Eid ul Fitr prayers at SeatGeek Stadium. One of the largest Islamic gatherings of its kind in the country.

The Mosque leadership has a documented history that should alarm every American concerned about national security and successful integration.

Sheikh Jamal Said has been the Principal Imam and Director of the Mosque Foundation since 1985. He was listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) trial — the largest terrorism-financing prosecution in U.S. history. HLF and its leaders were convicted on 108 counts for sending over $12 million to Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. Court-related reports and trial evidence indicate that Said approved donations from the Mosque Foundation to HLF.

Said also spoke at events for the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP), identified in federal court as a Hamas propaganda and support arm, and raised funds at the mosque for Sami Al-Arian, who later pleaded guilty to supporting Palestinian Islamic Jihad — another designated terrorist group.

Former longtime imam (2002–2014) Kifah Mustapha was a paid HLF fundraiser and was also named an unindicted co-conspirator in the same Hamas-financing case. In a deposition, Mustapha admitted working as HLF’s registered agent in Illinois and raising money for the group while associated with the mosque. He was further identified as a member of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee.

A 2004 Chicago Tribune investigation documented how Muslim Brotherhood-influenced hard-liners seized control of the mosque in the 1980s from its less radical founders. This takeover triggered internal disputes, policy changes, and drove some original members away.

These are not opinions or conspiracy theories — they are cold, hard facts from U.S. federal court records (U.S. v. Holy Land Foundation, N.D. Tex. 2008), trial exhibits, depositions, and major investigative journalism.

Major institutions with this documented history are attracting tens of thousands in American communities while our leaders pretend Europe’s mistakes could never happen here.

This is exactly the type of thing we don’t want.

Wake up, America. The transformation isn’t coming — it’s already underway.

Share